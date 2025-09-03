0
Loading...
Gold Investing
Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term
By Charlotte McLeodSep 03, 2025 09:00PM
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"There's really nothing sitting in gold's path going forward," said Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities.
Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.
In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.