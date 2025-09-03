Video

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Termplay icon
Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

Charlotte McLeod
Sep 03, 2025
"There's really nothing sitting in gold's path going forward," said Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities.

Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.

In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.

