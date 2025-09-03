Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.

In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.