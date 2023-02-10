VIDEO — Byron King: Gold Still Has Legs; Potential for Lithium, Graphite, Uranium
"There's a lot of legs left in gold because I don't think the dollar has stopped its slide, and I don't think central banks are going to stop buying," said Byron King of Paradigm Press.
The world has changed, and the commodities sector is poised to benefit.
That's according to Byron King of Paradigm Press. "Those disrespected natural resource plays that have been cyclical and in the shadows and whatever for so many years are finally back in the limelight," he said. "It is a world of stuff, a world of real stuff — energy, materials, basic things — because without that, the rest of the world isn't going to function very well."
King believes gold has room to run, but is also interested in energy transition plays, such as lithium, graphite and uranium.
Speaking first about gold, he said its recent strength is a function of the weaker US dollar. "There's a lot of legs left in gold because I don't think the dollar has stopped its slide, and I don't think central banks are going to stop buying," King noted.
Lithium has seen major price movement in the last couple of years, but King believes the market is still in its early innings.
"Nobody knows where the lithium is going to come from, there's just not enough," he said. "There's a supply/demand imbalance just built into the system for the next six or seven years. A lot of good lithium plays are out there that still have some upside."
Graphite is a somewhat forgotten battery metal, but is an important part of electric vehicle batteries. China is responsible for most of production, which makes companies operating outside the country interesting. King pointed to Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC,OTCQB:NGPHF) as one stock to consider in the relatively small sector.
He spoke briefly about uranium as he wrapped up, describing the sector as wide open for investors. "Uranium is another play that is really about to break out. It had a really good year in 2022 ... and it's going to get better," he said.
Watch the interview above for more from King on gold, uranium and battery metals. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full Vancouver Resource Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1860.80
|-1.81
|Silver
|21.95
|+0.03
|Copper
|4.02
|0.00
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|79.15
|-0.61
|Heating Oil
|2.85
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.55
|+0.04
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.