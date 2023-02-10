Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

VIDEO — Byron King: Gold Still Has Legs; Potential for Lithium, Graphite, Uranium

"There's a lot of legs left in gold because I don't think the dollar has stopped its slide, and I don't think central banks are going to stop buying," said Byron King of Paradigm Press.

The world has changed, and the commodities sector is poised to benefit.

That's according to Byron King of Paradigm Press. "Those disrespected natural resource plays that have been cyclical and in the shadows and whatever for so many years are finally back in the limelight," he said. "It is a world of stuff, a world of real stuff — energy, materials, basic things — because without that, the rest of the world isn't going to function very well."

King believes gold has room to run, but is also interested in energy transition plays, such as lithium, graphite and uranium.

Speaking first about gold, he said its recent strength is a function of the weaker US dollar. "There's a lot of legs left in gold because I don't think the dollar has stopped its slide, and I don't think central banks are going to stop buying," King noted.

Lithium has seen major price movement in the last couple of years, but King believes the market is still in its early innings.

"Nobody knows where the lithium is going to come from, there's just not enough," he said. "There's a supply/demand imbalance just built into the system for the next six or seven years. A lot of good lithium plays are out there that still have some upside."

Graphite is a somewhat forgotten battery metal, but is an important part of electric vehicle batteries. China is responsible for most of production, which makes companies operating outside the country interesting. King pointed to Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC,OTCQB:NGPHF) as one stock to consider in the relatively small sector.

He spoke briefly about uranium as he wrapped up, describing the sector as wide open for investors. "Uranium is another play that is really about to break out. It had a really good year in 2022 ... and it's going to get better," he said.

Watch the interview above for more from King on gold, uranium and battery metals. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full Vancouver Resource Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

gold outlookGold Investing

