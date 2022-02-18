Jourdan Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that today it made the final payment pursuant to an option agreement made effective March 1, 2021 in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the La Corne lithium property . For more information about LaCorne and the option please see the Company’s press releases dated March 1, 2021 and March 25, 2021, which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile ...

JOR:CA