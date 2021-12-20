Resource News Investing News
Jourdan Resources Inc. is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first five drill holes and show multiple distinct zones of pegmatite intersections. Highlights of Line 2*: *drill core width only; does not represent true width Map 1: As ...

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first five drill holes and show multiple distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights of Line 2*:

Highlights
Drill hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li 2 O (%)
VAL21-2-2 87.9 88.8 0.9 1.23
VAL21-2-3 207.0 208.0 1 1.36
VAL21-2-4 167.4 168.3 0.9 1.62
VAL21-2-5 99.75 100.85 1.1 1.19
VAL21-2-5 102.5 103.5 1.05 1.52

*drill core width only; does not represent true width

Map 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65b795c9-9f96-4cf9-a72a-646fbba0f33b

As mentioned in a press release dated October 15, 2021, the Company has completed its previously announced diamond drilling program, with 1,682 meters of drilling completed in October 2021. The Company has now received 62% of assay results from the program and awaits further assays from the program in which every hole showed multiple intersections of spodumene-bearing pegmatite. These last results are expected before the holidays.
The drill program was completed by Les Forages Géo-Nord of Dolbeau-Mistassini, Quebec, under the supervision of Alexandr Beloborodov Géologue Inc. (ABG Exploration) of Laval, Quebec.

The pegmatite dykes appear to become more abundant and wide further northwards and it is Jourdan's intention to expand on historical drillholes during the next campaign.

Jourdan's Chief Executive Officer, Rene Bharti, commented, "The latest drill results appear to confirm the commercial grade lithium that Jourdan possesses within its large land package. These results will keep us moving closer towards defining a resource, which will be a vital next step in becoming Quebec's next lithium producer."

"We are excited to report these grades of our second fence line drilled since 2011", said Dr. Andy Rompel, Executive Chairman of Jourdan, "and we are keenly awaiting the next results for the remaining three holes. We feel extremely encouraged to continue drilling on our Vallée property to build on what is already known and to expand known deposits northwards and eastwards."

All samples have been sent to Impact Global Solutions Inc. Laboratory in Delson, Québec (" IGS ") for analysis by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP finish. This laboratory is recognized by the industry and accredited ISO/MEC 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada. In addition to the quality assurance and quality control (" QA/QC ") employed by IGS, Jourdan developed a rigorous QA/QC protocol for its operators, including the insertion of analytical standard samples, duplicates and coarse silica blanks on a systematic basis.

Further significant results
Drill hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li 2 O (%)
VAL21-2-1 144.4 150.4 6 0.13
VAL21-2-2 87.0 87.9 0.9 1.03
VAL21-2-2 87.9 88.8 0.9 1.23
VAL21-2-2 88.8 89.7 0.9 0.87
VAL21-2-2 94.2 95.05 0.85 0.54
VAL21-2-3 18.0 19.0 1 0.57
VAL21-2-3 23.0 23.8 0.8 0.74
VAL21-2-3 23.8 24.4 0.6 0.84
VAL21-2-3 207.0 208.0 1 1.36
VAL21-2-3 208.0 209.0 1 0.72
VAL21-2-4 17.0 17.5 0.5 0.57
VAL21-2-4 167.4 168.3 0.9 1.62
VAL21-2-4 168.3 169.3 1 1.08
VAL21-2-4 169.3 170.3 1 0.89
VAL21-2-4 170.3 171.3 0.95 0.67
VAL21-2-5 98.15 99.2 1.05 0.85
VAL21-2-5 99.75 100.85 1.1 1.19
VAL21-2-5 101.4 102.5 1.05 1.00
VAL21-2-5 102.5 103.5 1.05 1.52
VAL21-2-5 163.5 164.5 1 0.72

About Jourdan

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "JOR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "2JR1" on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium's producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

For more information:

www.jourdaninc.com

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@jourdaninc.com
Phone: (416) 861-5800

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company's properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the remaining assay results from the Company's recently completed drilling program and the Company's ability to complete any future drilling campaigns to expand known deposits, to establish a resource at its properties, and to execute its business plan, including its ambition to become Quebec's next lithium producer. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of minerals; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Jourdan Resources TSXV:JOR Lithium Investing
JOR:CA

Jourdan Announces First of Eight Drillhole Assay Results with Li2o Grades

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is please to publish the first assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first hole VAL21 2-3 and show two distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights*:

Keep reading... Show less

Jourdan Confirms High Grade Lithium in Bulk Sample

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated April 22, 2021, the assay results of the second batch (25 samples) of its sampling of the bulk sample, with grades showing of over 1.5% Li 2 O. Now that all 47 sample results have been received, these are reported together.

Highlights of Bulk Sample Assays (see Table 1 for additional details)

Keep reading... Show less

Jourdan Identifies High Grade Lithium in Bulk Sample

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated January 21, 2021, it has received the assay results of the first batch (22 samples) of its sampling of the bulk sample, with grades showing of over 1.5% Li 2 O.

Highlights of Bulk Sample Assays (see Table 1 for additional details)

Keep reading... Show less

Jourdan Completes Shares for Debt Settlement

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a shares for debt settlement that was previously announced on April 9, 2021 (the " Shares for Settlement "), after being granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement, the Company has issued a total of 4.5 million of its common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share for an aggregate amount of $270,000. The common shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on August 17, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Jourdan Provides Corporate Update

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the following corporate update on its recent activities. Jourdan has initiated several activities in the field at its properties in Val d'Or, Quebec and at Process Research Ortech Inc., a materials testing laboratory in Mississauga, Ontario (" Ortech "). Jourdan is currently planning geophysical surveys at its Pressiac-LaCorne property located in Quebec, consisting of a magnetic and a scintillometer survey with the intent of detecting the western extension of the Li-bearing pegmatite swarm known from the North American Lithium mine and from the Company's Vallée Lithium Project. The surveys are scheduled to commence later in April 2021 after the snowmelt.

Furthermore, 47 samples were taken from the various bags of the bulk sample which are located at Ortech. These samples were sent for assay testing to allow for a more accurate grade estimation of the bulk sample taken from the Vallée Lithium Project to the east of the North American Lithium mine.

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Resources Logo

High-Grade Halloysite Intersected At The Cloud Nine Deposit

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that further outstanding halloysite results have been returned from ongoing XRD analysis of the close spaced drilling conducted at the Company’s 100% owned Noombenberry Kaolin-Halloysite Project near Merredin, Western Australia (Appendix 1).

Keep reading... Show less
Arcadia Minerals

​​Operational Update: Bitterwasser Lithium Clays

Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia), is pleased to provide an update on the Lithium-in-Clays potential of its Bitterwasser Lithium Project, and reports that all the planned geostatistical drill holes (12-drill holes) and six of the 52 geological exploration drill holes of the follow-up auger drilling programi that commenced on the 1st of December 2021 have been completed. Additionally, the Company has dispatched a 153.7 kg clay sample for mineralogical and metallurgical test work.

Keep reading... Show less
International Lithium Corp. Discovers over 20 New Pegmatites, Further Expands Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Discovers over 20 New Pegmatites, Further Expands Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

The board of International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the further expansion of its Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project in Ontario, Canada where it now has claims totalling over 47,000 hectares (470 square kilometres), an increase of more than 20,000 hectares from the previously announced 27,000 hectares (October 25, 2021). At the same time the Company announces the completion of an exploration program at Raleigh Lake and the discovery of several new pegmatite occurrences within the expanded claim holdings.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Arcadia Minerals

Drill Results Continue To Impress At Swanson Tantalum Project

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7) (Arcadia), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce initial drilling results from follow-up drilling at the Swanson Tantalum Project.

Keep reading... Show less
Noram Lithium President Peter Ball

Noram Lithium President Peter Ball: Spectacular Resource Numbers and Big Year Ahead

Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM,FWB:N7R,OTCQB:NRVTF) announced a new resource estimate on its Zeus lithium claystone property, and Noram Lithium President Peter Ball is confident it is going to be a big year ahead.

Keep reading... Show less
Iconic Receives Final Option Payment of $2MM USD for Its Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Receives Final Option Payment of $2MM USD for Its Bonnie Claire Lithium Project

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the third and final option payment of $2MM USD from Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. ("Nevada Lithium"). With this payment, Nevada Lithium has fully earned its option for an aggregate 50% ownership in the Bonnie Claire Project.

"We are pleased to announce the receipt of the third option payment from Nevada Lithium and look forward to working in our Joint Venture Agreement on the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project to confirm what we believe to be one of the largest world class lithium deposits," said Iconic CEO, Richard Kern.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News