Johnson & Johnson will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24 th . Mathai Mammen Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. . This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at . A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 24 th . Mathai Mammen Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) .

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

 

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



Waltham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES 


Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376




Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

  • Sales growth of 13.8 percent; organic sales growth of 17.5 percent
  • Global COVID-19 testing-related sales of $3.3 billion in the first quarter
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, first-quarter reported sales growth of 3.9 percent and organic sales growth of 7.7 percent
  • GAAP diluted EPS growth of 37.0 percent; adjusted diluted EPS growth of 31.1 percent
  • Continues to strengthen portfolio with new product approvals and expanded reimbursement coverage

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

  • First-quarter sales of $11.9 billion increased 13.8 percent on a reported basis and 17.5 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.
  • First-quarter GAAP diluted EPS 1 was $1.37 and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was $1.73 .
  • Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $3.3 billion in the first quarter.
  • Abbott projects full-year 2022 diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of at least $3.35 and projected adjusted diluted EPS of at least $4.70 remains unchanged.
  • 2022 guidance includes projected COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $4.5 billion , which Abbott expects to largely occur in the first half of the year and will update on a quarterly basis.
  • In February, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of certain infant formula products manufactured at one of its U.S. facilities. Abbott is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has begun implementing corrective actions and enhancements to the facility.
  • In February, Abbott received FDA approval for an expanded indication for its CardioMEMS HF system, a small implantable sensor and remote monitoring system that can detect early warning signs of worsening heart failure.
  • In March, Abbott announced its FreeStyle Libre ® system is the first and only continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system to gain expanded reimbursement in Japan to now include all people with diabetes who use insulin.
  • In April, Abbott announced FDA approval for its Aveir single-chamber leadless pacemaker for the treatment of patients in the U.S. with slow heart rhythms. Unlike traditional pacemakers, leadless pacemakers do not require an incision in the chest to implant or leads (wires) to deliver therapy.

"Our diversified business continues to perform well in a challenging environment," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're particularly pleased with the strong performance we're achieving in Medical Devices and Established Pharmaceuticals."

Bausch + Lomb Corporation Seeking to Enter Into New Credit Facilities to Facilitate Previously Announced Separation from Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that, in connection with its previously announced intention to separate its eye health business (the "Separation"), its wholly owned subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb"), is seeking to enter into a new credit agreement (the "Bausch + Lomb Credit Agreement"), which is expected to include a $2.5 billion term B loan facility (the "Term Loan Facility") and $500 million revolving facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility", and together with the Term Loan Facility, the "Credit Facilities").

The Term Loan Facility is expected to mature in 2027. The Revolving Credit Facility is expected to mature in 2027 and to be undrawn at closing of the proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of Bausch + Lomb. The Credit Facilities are expected to be secured by substantially all of the assets of Bausch + Lomb and its material, wholly-owned Canadian, U.S., Dutch and Irish subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions.

Premier Health of America

Premier Health Announces Grant of Options and Deferred Share Units

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (" Premier Health " or the " Corporation ") announces the grant of 1,090,000 stock options to certain officers and employees of the Corporation. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation. All options fully vest on September 30, 2022, and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.80 per common share for a period of five (5) years from April 11, 2021. The Corporation also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 664,000 deferred share units (" DSUs ") to six directors of the Corporation. The DSUs are payable in common shares of the Corporation upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Corporation.

About Premier Health

Premier Health of America

Premier Health Completes the Previously Announced Acquisition of Canadian Health Care Agency

Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA ) (" Premier Health " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of Umana Holdings Inc. (" Umana ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary Canadian Health Care Agency (" CHCA "), through a newly created wholly owned federally incorporated subsidiary, 13822214 Canada (" CanCo "), for a total consideration comprised between C$10.5M to C$14.5M (the " Purchase Price "), payable in cash, depending on the achievement of performance objectives (the " Transaction "), minus indebtedness, as more fully detailed below. As a result of the Transaction and a corporate reorganization, CHCA became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation. The Corporation will continue the business of CHCA which consists in providing specialized nursing services.

"The acquisition of CHCA starts our expansion outside of the province of Quebec and consolidates our market position in Canada's northern regions" Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. " In addition, the Cambridge based agency provides us with a good management infrastructure in Ontario that will serve as a base to continue our expansion in this province. This is a strategy we are expecting to follow in other provinces as well."

Johnson & Johnson Reports Q1 2022 Results

  • Total sales growth of 5.0% to $23.4 Billion with operational growth of 7.7%* and adjusted operational growth of 7.9%*
  • Earnings per share of $1.93 decreasing 16.8% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 increasing 3.1%*
  • Company maintaining 2022 full-year guidance for adjusted operational earnings per share and base business operational sales
  • Given global supply surplus and demand uncertainty, the Company is suspending COVID-19 Vaccine sales guidance, with no impact to adjusted operational earnings per share guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2022. "Our first quarter results demonstrate strong performance across the enterprise, despite macro-economic headwinds. I am incredibly proud of Johnson & Johnson's 144,000 employees for their relentless passion and Credo-based commitment to delivering transformative healthcare solutions to patients and customers around the world," said Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, I remain confident in the future of Johnson & Johnson as we continue advancing our portfolio and innovative pipeline."

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase of 6.6%

- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 6.6% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.06 per share to $1.13 per share.

"In recognition of our 2021 results, strong financial position, and confidence in the future of Johnson & Johnson, the Board of Directors has voted to increase the quarterly dividend for the 60th consecutive year," said Joaquin Duato , Chief Executive Officer of the company.

