Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14 th , at the Sheraton New York Hotel in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

Media Contact:

Jake Sargent
(732) 524-1090

Investor Contacts:

Lisa Romanko
(732) 524-2034

Sarah Wood
(732) 524-2617

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

BAUSCH HEALTH ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

  • Revenues of $1.967 billion
  • Company to appeal anticipated court decision and vigorously defend XIFAXAN intellectual property
  • Balance sheet continues to improve with early retirement of $481 million of long-term debt through open market repurchases
  • Committed to strategic alternatives and will continue to evaluate the distribution of Bausch + Lomb shares as the Company works through patent litigation
  • Updates guidance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its second-quarter 2022 financial results.

"The second quarter was a transitional quarter for Bausch Health as we intensified our focus on the Bausch Pharma and Solta businesses," Thomas J. Appio , Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health , said. "In our first ninety days, our leadership team has taken immediate action to strengthen execution and accelerate change. We have advanced debt paydown through open market repurchases this quarter. We are focused on creating value through driving growth, profitability and improving our balance sheet."

Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Leaves Position as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D, Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ("the Company") announced today that Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., has decided to leave his position as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D, and pursue other opportunities outside of the Company. William Hait, M.D., Ph.D., will serve as interim head of the Pharmaceutical R&D organization until new leadership is identified.

Dr. Mammen joined Johnson & Johnson in 2017 as Global Head of Janssen R&D, and the Company thanks Dr. Mammen for his contributions in advancing Johnson & Johnson's industry-leading portfolio. The Company will continue to prioritize innovation and building new capabilities to improve the lives of the patients and consumers we serve worldwide.

Avricore Health

Healthtab™ Expands With Shoppers Drug Mart®

AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) is pleased to announce that the Company is significantly expanding the number of Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies offering its HealthTab point-of-care testing platform under a renewed Master Service Agreement (MSA) to up to 450 locations nation-wide.

In addition to Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies, this new MSA and corresponding Statement of Work (SOW) provides for affiliated locations under the Loblaw family of brands, to utilize HealthTab upon request.

Abbott and WeightWatchers Partner to Support People Living with Diabetes in Attaining their Health Goals

  • Two industry leaders join forces to empower people living with diabetes by providing information and insights to improve weight loss, glucose control and overall health
  • Collaboration will create a seamless, integrated experience between Abbott's world-leading continuous glucose monitoring device 1 and WeightWatchers' number one doctor-recommended weight loss program 2 to help individuals better understand and manage their diabetes and weight

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and WW International, Inc. ("WeightWatchers" or "WW") today announced a strategic partnership that will help people living with diabetes better understand and manage their diabetes and weight. The companies are working together to integrate WeightWatchers' diabetes-tailored weight management program with Abbott's portfolio of FreeStyle Libre ® products to create a seamless mobile experience that will give people living with diabetes the information and insights needed to make healthy adjustments to their diet, improve their glucose levels, and, ultimately, gain more control of their health.

Maintaining a healthy body weight and having proper nutrition are critical to living well with diabetes. 3 Yet, for many people living with diabetes, determining what to eat and following a meal plan is the most challenging part of diabetes management. 4 Through this partnership, participants can receive glucose insights from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre sensor-based technology that show the impact of food choices, alongside the empirically validated 5 WeightWatchers' diabetes-tailored nutritional guidance to help them achieve their healthier living goals.

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone : Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657 or International 1-412-317-0790

Webcast : www.gud- knight .com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com .


________________________________________
About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Amal Khouri, Chief Business Officer, is scheduled to present at Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 am ET. A copy of the investor presentation will be available at www.gud-knight.com .

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

