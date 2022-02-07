Life Science News Investing News
Johnson & Johnson will participate in the Cowen 42 nd Annual Health Care Virtual Conference on Monday, March 7 th . Mathai Mammen Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:10 a.m. . This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visit the Johnson & Johnson website at . A webcast and podcast replay will be available ...

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visit the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

 

Abbott Announces World's First Implant of Dual-Chamber Leadless Pacemaker in Pivotal Trial

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the world's first patient implants of a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system as part of its AVEIR DR i2i™ pivotal clinical study. The implant of Abbott's investigational Aveir™ dual-chamber leadless pacemaker represents a significant technological milestone for leadless pacing technology and is the first to occur around the world within the pivotal trial.

The study is being co-chaired by Daniel J. Cantillon , M.D., clinical trial steering committee co-chair and Associate Section Head and Research Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Cleveland Clinic. M.D., and Reinoud Knops, M.D., Ph.D., clinical trial steering committee co-chair and Department of Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Amsterdam University Medical Center, The Netherlands .

Thermo Fisher Scientific Partners with Medidata Acorn AI to Optimize Clinical Research Site Selection and Speed Patient Enrollment in Clinical Trials

PPD TrueCast combines machine learning, predictive analytics and clinical trial data to advance trial performance and quality

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced a multiyear partnership with Medidata Acorn AI, a Dassault Systèmes company leading the digital transformation of life sciences. Through this partnership, the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher has collaborated with Medidata to develop PPD TrueCast, a comprehensive enterprise application combining extensive patient recruitment and site performance data with predictive models and advanced analytics. Offering one of the industry's most wide-ranging representations of real-time site performance combined with machine learning, this new platform gives pharmaceutical and biotech companies actionable insights to optimize clinical research site selection, trial enrollment and study cycle times.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Rapid Environmental PCR Testing Solution That Detects In-Air SARS-CoV-2 Pathogens

Rapid testing produces air sample results in 30 minutes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., today announced the launch of a new rapid environmental test to help in the fight against COVID-19. The Thermo Scientific Renvo Rapid PCR Test is the latest solution in the company's in-air pathogen surveillance product portfolio. The Renvo Rapid PCR Test is performed on air samples collected using the company's Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler.

Medtronic continuous glucose monitoring to be reimbursed for eligible Alberta youth living with diabetes

New government program enables access to integrated hybrid closed loop technology for 18 and under

Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, applauds the Alberta government's announcement of a comprehensive reimbursement program for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for eligible residents living with diabetes, under the age of 18. CGM devices provide critical information on glucose levels to help with the management of diabetes. Medtronic fully supports this investment in the health of young people living with diabetes, enabling access to innovative diabetes management technology to help improve control of this very challenging chronic disease.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23

- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 . Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Medtronic announces first procedure in Europe with Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Robotic prostatectomy performed by Doctor Alexandre Mottrie at Onze-Lieve-Vrouw Ziekenhuis (OLV) in Aalst, Belgium

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, and OLV Hospital Aalst today announced that the first clinical procedure in Europe was performed with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed by Prof. Alexandre Mottrie, M.D., head of urology at OLV Hospital in Aalst, Belgium and chief executive officer and founder of the Belgium -based ORSI Academy, a multidisciplinary center for training, research and development, and data analysis to improve minimally invasive surgery best practices.

