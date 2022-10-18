- Reported sales growth of 1.9% to $23.8 Billion with operational growth of 8.1%* and adjusted operational growth of 8.2%*
- Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 increasing 22.6% and adjusted EPS of $2.55 decreasing by 1.9%*
- Company is maintaining 2022 full-year guidance midpoints for adjusted operational sales and reported adjusted EPS; increasing adjusted operational EPS performance offsetting continued unfavorable currency impacts
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2022. "Our third quarter performance demonstrates our continued strength and resilience across all three of our businesses," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer. "Through the ongoing efforts of our teams around the world, we continue to navigate the dynamic macroeconomic environment and remain focused on delivering transformative healthcare solutions. Looking ahead, I remain confident in our business and ability to continue advancing our innovative portfolio and pipeline."
OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q3
|($ in Millions, except EPS)
2022
2021
% Change
|Reported Sales
$23,791
$23,338
1.9%
|Net Earnings
4,458
3,667
21.6%
|EPS (diluted)
$1.68
$1.37
22.6%
Q3
|Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2022
2021
% Change
|Operational Sales 1,2
8.1%
|Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3
8.2%
|Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4
6,779
6,968
(2.7)%
|Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4
$2.55
$2.60
(1.9)%
1 Non-GAAP financial measure ; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Note: values may have been rounded
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS
|Q3
% Change
|($ in Millions)
2022
2021
Reported
Operational 1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational 1,3
|U.S.
$12,453
$11,963
4.1%
4.1
-
4.2
|International
$11,338
$11,375
(0.3)
12.3
(12.6)
12.4
|Worldwide
$23,791
$23,338
1.9%
8.1
(6.2)
8.2
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: Values may have been rounded
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS
|Q3
% Change
|($ in Millions)
2022
2021
Reported
Operational 1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational 1,3
Consumer Health 4
$3,795
$3,812
(0.4)%
4.7
(5.1)
4.8
|Pharmaceutical 4
$13,214
$12,882
2.6
9.0
(6.4)
9.2
|MedTech
$6,782
$6,644
2.1
8.1
(6.0)
8.1
|Worldwide
$23,791
$23,338
1.9%
8.1
(6.2)
8.2
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4 Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational changes
Note: Values may have been rounded
TH IRD QUARTER 2022 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:
Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency.
Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 4.8%*. Major contributors to growth include upper respiratory and analgesic products in the over-the-counter franchise, NEUTROGENA and AVEENO in Skin Health/Beauty and Women's Health products outside the United States.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 9.2%*, driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, and INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases and IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 8.1%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, contact lenses in Vision, Trauma in Orthopaedics and wound closure products in General Surgery.
NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investors section of the company's website at news releases , as well as www.factsabouttalc.com , www.factsaboutourprescriptionopioids.com , and www.LTLManagementInformation.com .
Regulatory Decisions
STELARA (ustekinumab) Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Treat Pediatric Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis
European Commission Approves IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in a Fixed-Duration Combination Regimen for Adult Patients with Previously Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL)
Janssen Marks First Approval Worldwide for TECVAYLI (teclistamab) with EC Authorisation of First-in-Class Bispecific Antibody for the Treatment of Patients with Multiple Myeloma
U.S. FDA Approves IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) as First and Only BTKi Treatment for Pediatric Patients with Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease
Data Release
Janssen Announces New Data Supporting Safety and Efficacy of RYBREVANT and Lazertinib Combination for Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and EGFR Mutations
Final Analysis of Phase 2 GRIFFIN Study Presented for DARZALEX (daratumumab)-based Investigational Quadruplet Regimen in Patients with Newly Diagnosed, Transplant-Eligible Multiple Myeloma
TREMFYA (guselkumab) Demonstrates Higher Rates of Complete Skin Clearance with Earlier Treatment in Adults with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis in Phase 3b GUIDE Study
Results of Novel Clinical Study of Guselkumab and Golimumab Combination Therapy Show Adults with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis Maintained Higher Rates of Clinical, Histologic, and Endoscopic Remission at Week 38 1
STELARA (ustekinumab) Demonstrated Sustained Symptomatic and Corticosteroid-Free Remission Through Four Years in Adults with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis 1
Janssen Announces Late-Breaking Data from Two Gene Therapy Programs at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 Annual Meeting
Product Launches
Biosense Webster Launches the OCTARAY Mapping Catheter with TRUEref Technology
Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces All Purpose EDOF, TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue IOL, the Latest PC-IOL Powered by InteliLight Technology
Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Contact Lens Innovation to Help Meet the Needs of Digitally Intense Lifestyles: ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day
Biosense Webster Launches HELIOSTAR in Europe, the First Radiofrequency Balloon Ablation Catheter, Enabling Physicians to Perform More Efficient Cardiac Ablations 1
Other
Johnson & Johnson Announces $5 Billion Share Repurchase Program
Johnson & Johnson Appoints Larry Merlo as Non-Executive Chair Designate of Planned New Consumer Health Company
Johnson & Johnson Announces Kenvue as the Name for Planned New Consumer Health Company
1 Subsequent to the quarter.
FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
($ in Billions, except EPS)
October 2022
July 2022
Adjusted Operational Sales 1,2,5
Change vs. Prior Year
6.7% – 7.2%
6.5% – 7.5%
Operational Sales 2,5 / Mid-point 2,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$97.5B – $98.0B / $97.8B
6.7% – 7.2% / 7.0%
$97.3B – $98.3B / $97.8B
6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0%
Estimated Reported Sales 3,5 / Mid-point 3,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$93.0B – $93.5B / $93.3B
1.8% – 2.3% / 2.1%
$93.3B – $94.3B / $93.8B
2.1% – 3.1% / 2.6%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted) 2,4 / Mid-point 2,4
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.70 – $10.75 / $10.73
9.2% – 9.7% / 9.5%
$10.65 – $10.75 / $10.70
8.7% – 9.7% / 9.2%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 / Mid-point 3,4
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.02 – $10.07 / $10.05
2.3% – 2.8% / 2.6%
$10.00 – $10.10 / $10.05
2.1% – 3.1% / 2.6 %
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: October 2022 = $1.04 and July 2022 = $1.05 (Illustrative purposes only)
4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast .
WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website . A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations .
ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly results .
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly results .
NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy, and the anticipated separation of the Company's Consumer Health business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|segment of business
|Consumer Health (1)
|U.S.
$ 1,659
1,625
2.1
%
2.1
-
$ 4,903
4,987
(1.7
)
%
(1.7
)
-
|International
2,136
2,187
(2.3
)
6.7
(9.0
)
6,283
6,320
(0.6
)
6.0
(6.6
)
3,795
3,812
(0.4
)
4.7
(5.1
)
11,186
11,307
(1.1
)
2.6
(3.7
)
|Pharmaceutical (1)
|U.S.
7,438
7,221
3.0
3.0
-
21,229
20,536
3.4
3.4
-
|International
5,776
5,661
2.0
16.7
(14.7
)
18,171
16,927
7.3
18.5
(11.2
)
13,214
12,882
2.6
9.0
(6.4
)
39,400
37,463
5.2
10.2
(5.0
)
|Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1,3)
|U.S.
7,438
6,951
7.0
7.0
-
21,109
20,115
4.9
4.9
-
|International
5,287
5,429
(2.6
)
11.3
(13.9
)
16,801
16,582
1.3
11.7
(10.4
)
12,725
12,380
2.8
8.9
(6.1
)
37,910
36,697
3.3
8.0
(4.7
)
|MedTech (2)
|U.S.
3,356
3,117
7.7
7.7
-
9,932
9,470
4.9
4.9
-
|International
3,426
3,527
(2.9
)
8.5
(11.4
)
10,719
10,731
(0.1
)
8.2
(8.3
)
6,782
6,644
2.1
8.1
(6.0
)
20,651
20,201
2.2
6.6
(4.4
)
|U.S.
12,453
11,963
4.1
4.1
-
36,064
34,993
3.1
3.1
-
|International
11,338
11,375
(0.3
)
12.3
(12.6
)
35,173
33,978
3.5
12.9
(9.4
)
|Worldwide
23,791
23,338
1.9
8.1
(6.2
)
71,237
68,971
3.3
7.9
(4.6
)
|U.S.
12,453
11,693
6.5
6.5
-
35,944
34,572
4.0
4.0
-
|International
10,849
11,143
(2.6
)
9.5
(12.1
)
33,803
33,633
0.5
9.5
(9.0
)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (3)
$ 23,302
22,836
2.0
%
8.0
(6.0
)
$ 69,747
68,205
2.3
%
6.7
(4.4
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|(1) Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational changes.
|(2) Previously referred to as Medical Devices
|(3) Refer to supplemental sales reconciliation schedule
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$ 12,453
11,963
4.1
%
4.1
-
$ 36,064
34,993
3.1
%
3.1
-
|Europe
5,524
5,587
(1.1
)
14.5
(15.6
)
17,633
16,669
5.8
18.2
(12.4
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,562
1,500
4.1
9.1
(5.0
)
4,580
4,291
6.7
9.6
(2.9
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
4,252
4,288
(0.9
)
10.5
(11.4
)
12,960
13,018
(0.4
)
7.2
(7.6
)
|International
11,338
11,375
(0.3
)
12.3
(12.6
)
35,173
33,978
3.5
12.9
(9.4
)
|Worldwide
$ 23,791
23,338
1.9
%
8.1
(6.2
)
$ 71,237
68,971
3.3
%
7.9
(4.6
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|THIRD QUARTER
2022
2021
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
23,791
100.0
$
23,338
100.0
1.9
|Cost of products sold
7,807
32.8
7,250
31.1
7.7
|Gross Profit
15,984
67.2
16,088
68.9
(0.6
)
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
6,089
25.6
6,000
25.7
1.5
|Research and development expense
3,597
15.1
3,422
14.7
5.1
|In-process research and development
-
-
900
3.9
|Interest (income) expense, net
(99
)
(0.4
)
7
0.0
|Other (income) expense, net
493
2.1
1,850
7.9
|Restructuring
82
0.3
60
0.2
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
5,822
24.5
3,849
16.5
51.3
|Provision for taxes on income
1,364
5.8
182
0.8
649.5
|Net earnings
$
4,458
18.7
$
3,667
15.7
21.6
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
1.68
$
1.37
22.6
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,661.3
2,674.9
|Effective tax rate
23.4
%
4.7
%
|Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$
8,073
33.9
$
8,058
34.5
0.2
|Net earnings
$
6,779
28.5
$
6,968
29.9
(2.7
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
2.55
$
2.60
(1.9
)
|Effective tax rate
16.0
%
13.5
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|NINE MONTHS
2022
2021
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
71,237
100.0
$
68,971
100.0
3.3
|Cost of products sold
23,324
32.7
21,900
31.8
6.5
|Gross Profit
47,913
67.3
47,071
68.2
1.8
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
18,253
25.7
17,505
25.4
4.3
|Research and development expense
10,762
15.1
9,994
14.5
7.7
|In-process research and development
610
0.9
900
1.3
|Interest (income) expense, net
(137
)
(0.2
)
83
0.1
|Other (income) expense, net
664
0.9
480
0.7
|Restructuring
237
0.3
169
0.2
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
17,524
24.6
17,940
26.0
(2.3
)
|Provision for taxes on income
3,103
4.4
1,798
2.6
72.6
|Net earnings
$
14,421
20.2
$
16,142
23.4
(10.7
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
5.41
$
6.04
(10.4
)
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,667.5
2,674.6
|Effective tax rate
17.7
%
10.0
%
|Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$
24,462
34.3
$
24,125
35.0
1.4
|Net earnings
$
20,820
29.2
$
20,517
29.7
1.5
|Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$
7.81
$
7.67
1.8
|Effective tax rate
14.9
%
15.0
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Third Quarter
Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Net Earnings, after tax- as reported
$4,458
$3,667
$14,421
$16,142
|Pre-tax Adjustments
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,041
1,159
3,244
3,576
|Litigation related
219
2,077
604
2,054
|IPR&D
-
900
610
900
|Restructuring related
123
121
323
333
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹
-
20
-
(504
)
|(Gains)/losses on securities
164
(127
)
684
(335
)
|Medical Device Regulation 2
78
59
208
161
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 3
377
-
653
-
|Consumer Health separation costs
249
-
619
-
|Other
-
-
(7
)
-
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments 4
(379
)
(849
)
(1,085
)
(1,097
)
|Consumer Health separation tax related costs
361
-
459
-
|Tax legislation and other tax related
88
(59
)
87
(713
)
|Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
$6,779
$6,968
$20,820
$20,517
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,661.3
2,674.9
2,667.5
2,674.6
|Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.55
$2.60
$7.81
$7.67
|Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$2.75
$8.25
|Notes:
1
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the nine months of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S.
2
|European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed during 2024.
3
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's modification of its COVID-19 vaccine research program and manufacturing capacity to levels that meet all customer contractual requirements.
4
|The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|THIRD QUARTER 2022 ACTUAL vs. 2021 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Consumer Health
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
(0.4
)%
2.6
%
2.1
%
1.9
%
|U.S.
2.1
%
3.0
%
7.7
%
4.1
%
|International
(2.3
)%
2.0
%
(2.9
)%
(0.3
)%
|WW Currency
(5.1
)
(6.4
)
(6.0
)
(6.2
)
|U.S.
-
-
-
-
|International
(9.0
)
(14.7
)
(11.4
)
(12.6
)
|WW Operational
4.7
%
9.0
%
8.1
%
8.1
%
|U.S.
2.1
%
3.0
%
7.7
%
4.1
%
|International
6.7
%
16.7
%
8.5
%
12.3
%
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.1
|U.S.
0.2
0.2
(0.2
)
0.1
|International
0.0
0.1
0.2
0.1
|WW Adjusted Operational
4.8
%
9.2
%
8.1
%
8.2
%
|U.S.
2.3
%
3.2
%
7.5
%
4.2
%
|International
6.7
%
16.8
%
8.7
%
12.4
%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|NINE MONTHS 2022 ACTUAL vs. 2021 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Consumer Health
|Pharmaceutical
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
(1.1
)%
5.2
%
2.2
%
3.3
%
|U.S.
(1.7
)%
3.4
%
4.9
%
3.1
%
|International
(0.6
)%
7.3
%
(0.1
)%
3.5
%
|WW Currency
(3.7
)
(5.0
)
(4.4
)
(4.6
)
|U.S.
-
-
-
-
|International
(6.6
)
(11.2
)
(8.3
)
(9.4
)
|WW Operational
2.6
%
10.2
%
6.6
%
7.9
%
|U.S.
(1.7
)%
3.4
%
4.9
%
3.1
%
|International
6.0
%
18.5
%
8.2
%
12.9
%
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.2
|U.S.
0.2
0.1
(0.2
)
0.1
|International
0.7
0.1
0.2
0.2
|WW Adjusted Operational
3.1
%
10.3
%
6.7
%
8.1
%
|U.S.
(1.5
)%
3.5
%
4.7
%
3.2
%
|International
6.7
%
18.6
%
8.4
%
13.1
%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum.
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|THIRD QUARTER
|NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2,3)
|OTC
|US
$
695
686
1.4
%
1.4
%
-
$
2,028
1,960
3.5
%
3.5
%
-
|Intl
825
798
3.4
%
12.2
%
-8.8
%
2,434
2,223
9.5
%
16.3
%
-6.8
%
|WW
1,519
1,484
2.5
%
7.2
%
-4.7
%
4,462
4,183
6.7
%
10.3
%
-3.6
%
|SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY
|US
591
569
3.7
%
3.7
%
-
1,764
1,862
-5.3
%
-5.3
%
-
|Intl
535
555
-3.6
%
6.2
%
-9.8
%
1,500
1,595
-6.0
%
1.5
%
-7.5
%
|WW
1,126
1,124
0.1
%
5.0
%
-4.9
%
3,264
3,457
-5.6
%
-2.2
%
-3.4
%
|ORAL CARE
|US
158
150
5.2
%
5.2
%
-
471
478
-1.5
%
-1.5
%
-
|Intl
217
248
-12.4
%
-4.3
%
-8.1
%
664
762
-12.8
%
-7.2
%
-5.6
%
|WW
375
398
-5.8
%
-0.7
%
-5.1
%
1,135
1,240
-8.5
%
-5.0
%
-3.5
%
|BABY CARE
|US
91
95
-4.0
%
-4.0
%
-
264
288
-8.2
%
-8.2
%
-
|Intl
283
296
-4.5
%
3.4
%
-7.9
%
840
879
-4.4
%
0.8
%
-5.2
%
|WW
375
391
-4.3
%
1.6
%
-5.9
%
1,105
1,167
-5.4
%
-1.5
%
-3.9
%
|WOMEN'S HEALTH
|US
2
3
-22.0
%
-22.0
%
-
9
9
-2.8
%
-2.8
%
-
|Intl
222
229
-2.7
%
8.4
%
-11.1
%
674
675
-0.1
%
8.0
%
-8.1
%
|WW
225
232
-3.0
%
7.9
%
-10.9
%
684
684
-0.1
%
7.8
%
-7.9
%
|WOUND CARE / OTHER
|US
122
122
-0.2
%
-0.2
%
-
366
390
-6.0
%
-6.0
%
-
|Intl
53
61
-11.4
%
-7.1
%
-4.3
%
170
186
-8.2
%
-5.4
%
-2.8
%
|WW
176
182
-3.9
%
-2.5
%
-1.4
%
537
575
-6.7
%
-5.8
%
-0.9
%
|TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH
|US
1,659
1,625
2.1
%
2.1
%
-
4,903
4,987
-1.7
%
-1.7
%
-
|Intl
2,136
2,187
-2.3
%
6.7
%
-9.0
%
6,283
6,320
-0.6
%
6.0
%
-6.6
%
|WW
$
3,795
3,812
-0.4
%
4.7
%
-5.1
%
$
11,186
11,307
-1.1
%
2.6
%
-3.7
%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|THIRD QUARTER
|NINE MONTHS
|% Change
|% Change
|PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|IMMUNOLOGY
|US
$
2,876
2,771
3.8
%
3.8
%
-
$
8,230
7,932
3.8
%
3.8
%
-
|Intl
1,411
1,480
-4.7
%
8.9
%
-13.6
%
4,587
4,464
2.8
%
12.9
%
-10.1
%
|WW
4,287
4,250
0.9
%
5.6
%
-4.7
%
12,817
12,395
3.4
%
7.1
%
-3.7
%
|REMICADE
|US
350
480
-27.0
%
-27.0
%
-
1,099
1,508
-27.1
%
-27.1
%
-
|US Exports (4)
39
47
-16.9
%
-16.9
%
-
163
197
-17.2
%
-17.2
%
-
|Intl
169
234
-27.8
%
-22.8
%
-5.0
%
606
721
-16.0
%
-11.9
%
-4.1
%
|WW
558
761
-26.6
%
-25.1
%
-1.5
%
1,868
2,426
-23.0
%
-21.8
%
-1.2
%
|SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
|US
298
295
0.9
%
0.9
%
-
886
840
5.4
%
5.4
%
-
|Intl
248
276
-10.4
%
3.0
%
-13.4
%
797
877
-9.2
%
0.4
%
-9.6
%
|WW
545
571
-4.6
%
1.9
%
-6.5
%
1,682
1,717
-2.0
%
2.9
%
-4.9
%
|STELARA
|US
1,655
1,569
5.5
%
5.5
%
-
4,766
4,396
8.4
%
8.4
%
-
|Intl
794
809
-1.9
%
12.9
%
-14.8
%
2,571
2,404
6.9
%
18.2
%
-11.3
%
|WW
2,449
2,378
3.0
%
8.0
%
-5.0
%
7,336
6,800
7.9
%
11.9
%
-4.0
%
|TREMFYA
|US
530
376
40.7
%
40.7
%
-
1,303
975
33.6
%
33.6
%
-
|Intl
200
161
24.6
%
44.5
%
-19.9
%
613
459
33.7
%
49.0
%
-15.3
%
|WW
729
537
35.9
%
41.9
%
-6.0
%
1,916
1,434
33.6
%
38.5
%
-4.9
%
|OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
|US
5
3
*
*
-
14
15
-3.5
%
-3.5
%
-
|Intl
0
0
*
*
*
0
3
*
*
*
|WW
5
3
*
*
*
14
18
-19.3
%
-19.3
%
0.0
%
|INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
390
679
-42.7
%
-42.7
%
-
1,266
1,635
-22.6
%
-22.6
%
-
|Intl
905
698
29.7
%
49.1
%
-19.4
%
2,642
1,758
50.3
%
67.1
%
-16.8
%
|WW
1,295
1,378
-6.0
%
3.8
%
-9.8
%
3,908
3,394
15.2
%
23.9
%
-8.7
%
|COVID-19 VACCINE
|US
0
270
*
*
-
120
421
-71.5
%
-71.5
%
-
|Intl
489
233
*
*
*
1,370
346
*
*
*
|WW
489
502
-2.7
%
13.1
%
-15.8
%
1,490
766
*
*
*
|EDURANT / rilpivirine
|US
9
12
-27.1
%
-27.1
%
-
27
31
-14.5
%
-14.5
%
-
|Intl
237
247
-4.2
%
9.8
%
-14.0
%
691
733
-5.7
%
4.8
%
-10.5
%
|WW
245
259
-5.2
%
8.2
%
-13.4
%
718
764
-6.1
%
4.0
%
-10.1
%
|PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
|US
372
380
-2.2
%
-2.2
%
-
1,096
1,128
-2.9
%
-2.9
%
-
|Intl
112
137
-17.9
%
-6.3
%
-11.6
%
354
440
-19.5
%
-11.2
%
-8.3
%
|WW
485
517
-6.4
%
-3.3
%
-3.1
%
1,450
1,568
-7.5
%
-5.2
%
-2.3
%
|OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
10
18
-46.4
%
-46.4
%
-
24
55
-57.2
%
-57.2
%
-
|Intl
68
82
-17.1
%
-10.8
%
-6.3
%
228
240
-5.0
%
0.2
%
-5.2
%
|WW
77
99
-22.4
%
-17.2
%
-5.2
%
251
295
-14.8
%
-10.6
%
-4.2
%
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|THIRD QUARTER
|NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|NEUROSCIENCE
|US
919
835
10.0
%
10.0
%
-
2,658
2,448
8.6
%
8.6
%
-
|Intl
763
845
-9.9
%
1.8
%
-11.7
%
2,498
2,751
-9.2
%
-0.6
%
-8.6
%
|WW
1,681
1,680
0.0
%
5.9
%
-5.9
%
5,156
5,199
-0.8
%
3.7
%
-4.5
%
|CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
|US
41
35
19.3
%
19.3
%
-
114
117
-2.2
%
-2.2
%
-
|Intl
117
122
-4.4
%
8.0
%
-12.4
%
362
372
-2.6
%
6.5
%
-9.1
%
|WW
158
157
0.8
%
10.5
%
-9.7
%
476
489
-2.5
%
4.4
%
-6.9
%
INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
I NVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
|US
684
648
5.3
%
5.3
%
-
2,036
1,882
8.1
%
8.1
%
-
|Intl
348
355
-2.3
%
12.2
%
-14.5
%
1,097
1,111
-1.3
%
9.4
%
-10.7
%
|WW
1,031
1,004
2.6
%
7.8
%
-5.2
%
3,132
2,994
4.6
%
8.6
%
-4.0
%
|RISPERDAL CONSTA
|US
67
71
-6.1
%
-6.1
%
-
195
210
-7.1
%
-7.1
%
-
|Intl
52
69
-24.2
%
-11.3
%
-12.9
%
178
242
-26.3
%
-17.0
%
-9.3
%
|WW
119
140
-14.9
%
-8.6
%
-6.3
%
373
452
-17.4
%
-12.4
%
-5.0
%
|OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
|US
127
81
57.2
%
57.2
%
-
313
239
31.1
%
31.1
%
-
|Intl
246
298
-17.9
%
-10.0
%
-7.9
%
861
1,026
-16.2
%
-10.2
%
-6.0
%
|WW
374
379
-1.9
%
4.3
%
-6.2
%
1,174
1,265
-7.3
%
-2.4
%
-4.9
%
|ONCOLOGY
|US
1,812
1,525
18.8
%
18.8
%
-
5,073
4,364
16.2
%
16.2
%
-
|Intl
2,252
2,140
5.2
%
20.9
%
-15.7
%
6,983
6,406
9.0
%
20.8
%
-11.8
%
|WW
4,064
3,665
10.9
%
20.0
%
-9.1
%
12,056
10,770
11.9
%
19.0
%
-7.1
%
|DARZALEX
|US
1,097
841
30.3
%
30.3
%
-
3,071
2,302
33.4
%
33.4
%
-
|Intl
955
739
29.3
%
48.2
%
-18.9
%
2,823
2,076
36.0
%
50.8
%
-14.8
%
|WW
2,052
1,580
29.8
%
38.7
%
-8.9
%
5,894
4,378
34.6
%
41.6
%
-7.0
%
|ERLEADA
|US
254
214
19.1
%
19.1
%
-
693
578
20.0
%
20.0
%
-
|Intl
235
130
*
*
*
647
329
*
*
*
|WW
490
344
42.2
%
51.2
%
-9.0
%
1,340
907
47.7
%
54.9
%
-7.2
%
|IMBRUVICA
|US
353
413
-14.6
%
-14.6
%
-
1,072
1,311
-18.3
%
-18.3
%
-
|Intl
559
654
-14.6
%
-2.5
%
-12.1
%
1,847
1,996
-7.5
%
1.9
%
-9.4
%
|WW
911
1,066
-14.6
%
-7.2
%
-7.4
%
2,918
3,307
-11.8
%
-6.1
%
-5.7
%
|ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
|US
16
25
-33.1
%
-33.1
%
-
54
96
-43.4
%
-43.4
%
-
|Intl
440
523
-15.9
%
-1.2
%
-14.7
%
1,446
1,653
-12.5
%
-1.9
%
-10.6
%
|WW
456
548
-16.7
%
-2.6
%
-14.1
%
1,500
1,749
-14.2
%
-4.2
%
-10.0
%
|OTHER ONCOLOGY
|US
92
32
*
*
-
183
76
*
*
-
|Intl
64
94
-32.1
%
-22.6
%
-9.5
%
220
352
-37.5
%
-31.2
%
-6.3
%
|WW
155
126
23.1
%
30.2
%
-7.1
%
403
428
-5.9
%
-0.8
%
-5.1
%
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|THIRD QUARTER
|NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
604
610
-1.1
%
-1.1
%
-
1,736
1,778
-2.4
%
-2.4
%
-
|Intl
247
258
-3.8
%
12.5
%
-16.3
%
810
821
-1.3
%
10.5
%
-11.8
%
|WW
852
868
-1.9
%
3.0
%
-4.9
%
2,547
2,599
-2.0
%
1.7
%
-3.7
%
|OPSUMIT
|US
289
299
-3.4
%
-3.4
%
-
827
861
-4.0
%
-4.0
%
-
|Intl
152
159
-4.7
%
11.6
%
-16.3
%
495
510
-3.0
%
8.7
%
-11.7
%
|WW
441
458
-3.9
%
1.8
%
-5.7
%
1,322
1,371
-3.6
%
0.7
%
-4.3
%
|UPTRAVI
|US
283
265
6.6
%
6.6
%
-
824
792
3.9
%
3.9
%
-
|Intl
50
44
14.2
%
29.5
%
-15.3
%
162
135
20.4
%
32.1
%
-11.7
%
|WW
333
309
7.7
%
9.9
%
-2.2
%
986
927
6.3
%
8.0
%
-1.7
%
|OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
33
47
-29.5
%
-29.5
%
-
86
125
-31.3
%
-31.3
%
-
|Intl
46
54
-15.7
%
1.2
%
-16.9
%
154
176
-13.0
%
-1.0
%
-12.0
%
|WW
78
101
-22.1
%
-12.9
%
-9.2
%
239
301
-20.5
%
-13.5
%
-7.0
%
|CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
|US
837
800
4.5
%
4.5
%
-
2,266
2,379
-4.8
%
-4.8
%
-
|Intl
198
241
-17.5
%
-8.8
%
-8.7
%
651
727
-10.4
%
-3.8
%
-6.6
%
|WW
1,034
1,041
-0.6
%
1.4
%
-2.0
%
2,916
3,106
-6.1
%
-4.5
%
-1.6
%
|XARELTO
|US
689
636
8.4
%
8.4
%
-
1,806
1,794
0.7
%
0.7
%
-
|Intl
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|WW
689
636
8.4
%
8.4
%
-
1,806
1,794
0.7
%
0.7
%
-
|INVOKANA / INVOKAMET
|US
49
66
-25.8
%
-25.8
%
-
164
249
-34.1
%
-34.1
%
-
|Intl
60
67
-11.0
%
-2.5
%
-8.5
%
193
194
-0.6
%
6.1
%
-6.7
%
|WW
109
133
-18.4
%
-14.1
%
-4.3
%
357
443
-19.5
%
-16.6
%
-2.9
%
|OTHER
|US
98
98
-0.1
%
-0.1
%
-
295
336
-12.2
%
-12.2
%
-
|Intl
138
173
-20.0
%
-11.3
%
-8.7
%
458
533
-14.0
%
-7.3
%
-6.7
%
|WW
236
271
-12.8
%
-7.3
%
-5.5
%
753
869
-13.3
%
-9.2
%
-4.1
%
|TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL
|US
7,438
7,221
3.0
%
3.0
%
-
21,229
20,536
3.4
%
3.4
%
-
|Intl
5,776
5,661
2.0
%
16.7
%
-14.7
%
18,171
16,927
7.3
%
18.5
%
-11.2
%
|WW
$
13,214
12,882
2.6
%
9.0
%
-6.4
%
$
39,400
37,463
5.2
%
10.2
%
-5.0
%
See footnotes at end of schedule
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|THIRD QUARTER
|NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
|MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3,5)
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
|US
$
547
444
23.2
%
23.2
%
-
$
1,566
1,353
15.7
%
15.7
%
-
|Intl
513
513
0.0
%
13.0
%
-13.0
%
1,636
1,599
2.3
%
11.1
%
-8.8
%
|WW
1,060
957
10.8
%
17.7
%
-6.9
%
3,202
2,952
8.5
%
13.2
%
-4.7
%
|ORTHOPAEDICS
|US
1,309
1,249
4.8
%
4.8
%
-
3,936
3,821
3.0
%
3.0
%
-
|Intl
785
843
-6.9
%
4.6
%
-11.5
%
2,504
2,611
-4.1
%
4.3
%
-8.4
%
|WW
2,095
2,093
0.1
%
4.7
%
-4.6
%
6,440
6,433
0.1
%
3.5
%
-3.4
%
|HIPS
|US
228
209
9.1
%
9.1
%
-
693
651
6.5
%
6.5
%
-
|Intl
124
146
-15.1
%
-4.5
%
-10.6
%
437
451
-3.3
%
4.6
%
-7.9
%
|WW
352
355
-0.9
%
3.5
%
-4.4
%
1,129
1,102
2.5
%
5.7
%
-3.2
%
|KNEES
|US
203
184
9.8
%
9.8
%
-
620
579
6.9
%
6.9
%
-
|Intl
115
131
-12.8
%
-2.1
%
-10.7
%
386
403
-4.4
%
3.7
%
-8.1
%
|WW
317
316
0.4
%
4.9
%
-4.5
%
1,005
983
2.3
%
5.6
%
-3.3
%
|TRAUMA
|US
473
455
3.8
%
3.8
%
-
1,412
1,352
4.4
%
4.4
%
-
|Intl
244
260
-6.0
%
6.5
%
-12.5
%
749
805
-7.0
%
2.3
%
-9.3
%
|WW
717
715
0.2
%
4.8
%
-4.6
%
2,161
2,157
0.2
%
3.6
%
-3.4
%
|SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
|US
406
401
1.3
%
1.3
%
-
1,211
1,239
-2.2
%
-2.2
%
-
|Intl
303
306
-1.1
%
10.2
%
-11.3
%
933
952
-2.0
%
6.1
%
-8.1
%
|WW
708
706
0.3
%
5.2
%
-4.9
%
2,144
2,190
-2.1
%
1.4
%
-3.5
%
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
|THIRD QUARTER
|NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2022
2021
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|SURGERY
|US
984
948
3.7
%
3.7
%
-
2,897
2,881
0.5
%
0.5
%
-
|Intl
1,439
1,457
-1.2
%
9.3
%
-10.5
%
4,410
4,418
-0.2
%
7.3
%
-7.5
%
|WW
2,422
2,405
0.7
%
7.1
%
-6.4
%
7,306
7,299
0.1
%
4.6
%
-4.5
%
|ADVANCED
|US
457
440
3.8
%
3.8
%
-
1,328
1,304
1.8
%
1.8
%
-
|Intl
701
705
-0.4
%
9.8
%
-10.2
%
2,132
2,126
0.3
%
7.2
%
-6.9
%
|WW
1,158
1,144
1.2
%
7.5
%
-6.3
%
3,460
3,430
0.9
%
5.2
%
-4.3
%
|GENERAL
|US
527
508
3.6
%
3.6
%
-
1,569
1,577
-0.5
%
-0.5
%
-
|Intl
737
752
-2.0
%
8.8
%
-10.8
%
2,277
2,292
-0.6
%
7.3
%
-7.9
%
|WW
1,264
1,261
0.3
%
6.7
%
-6.4
%
3,846
3,869
-0.6
%
4.1
%
-4.7
%
|VISION
|US
517
475
8.8
%
8.8
%
-
1,534
1,414
8.5
%
8.5
%
-
|Intl
689
714
-3.5
%
8.4
%
-11.9
%
2,170
2,103
3.2
%
12.9
%
-9.7
%
|WW
1,206
1,189
1.4
%
8.6
%
-7.2
%
3,704
3,517
5.3
%
11.1
%
-5.8
%
|CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
|US
405
359
12.6
%
12.6
%
-
1,179
1,082
9.0
%
9.0
%
-
|Intl
503
522
-3.6
%
9.5
%
-13.1
%
1,533
1,525
0.5
%
11.1
%
-10.6
%
|WW
908
882
3.0
%
10.8
%
-7.8
%
2,712
2,607
4.0
%
10.2
%
-6.2
%
|SURGICAL
|US
112
117
-3.2
%
-3.2
%
-
355
333
6.8
%
6.8
%
-
|Intl
186
191
-3.3
%
5.6
%
-8.9
%
637
577
10.3
%
17.6
%
-7.3
%
|WW
298
308
-3.2
%
2.3
%
-5.5
%
992
910
9.0
%
13.6
%
-4.6
%
|TOTAL MEDTECH
|US
3,356
3,117
7.7
%
7.7
%
-
9,932
9,470
4.9
%
4.9
%
-
|Intl
3,426
3,527
-2.9
%
8.5
%
-11.4
%
10,719
10,731
-0.1
%
8.2
%
-8.3
%
|WW
$
6,782
6,644
2.1
%
8.1
%
-6.0
%
$
20,651
20,201
2.2
%
6.6
%
-4.4
%
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
|(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
|(2) Unaudited
|(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures
|(4) Reported as U.S. sales
|(5) Previously referred to as Medical Devices
|Supplemental Sales Reconciliation (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in Millions)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
2022
2021
Total
Operations
Currency
|Pharmaceutical
|U.S.
$
7,438
7,221
3.0
%
3.0
-
$
21,229
20,536
3.4
%
3.4
-
|International
5,776
5,661
2.0
16.7
(14.7
)
18,171
16,927
7.3
18.5
(11.2
)
|Worldwide
13,214
12,882
2.6
9.0
(6.4
)
39,400
37,463
5.2
10.2
(5.0
)
|COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
0
270
|*
|*
-
120
421
(71.5
)
(71.5
)
-
|International
489
233
|*
|*
|*
1,370
346
|*
|*
|*
|Worldwide
489
502
(2.7
)
13.1
(15.8
)
1,490
766
|*
|*
|*
|Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
7,438
6,951
7.0
7.0
-
21,109
20,115
4.9
4.9
-
|International
5,287
5,429
(2.6
)
11.3
(13.9
)
16,801
16,582
1.3
11.7
(10.4
)
|Worldwide
12,725
12,380
2.8
8.9
(6.1
)
37,910
36,697
3.3
8.0
(4.7
)
|Worldwide
|U.S.
12,453
11,963
4.1
4.1
-
36,064
34,993
3.1
3.1
-
|International
11,338
11,375
(0.3
)
12.3
(12.6
)
35,173
33,978
3.5
12.9
(9.4
)
|Worldwide
23,791
23,338
1.9
8.1
(6.2
)
71,237
68,971
3.3
7.9
(4.6
)
|COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
0
270
|*
|*
-
120
421
(71.5
)
(71.5
)
-
|International
489
233
|*
|*
|*
1,370
346
|*
|*
|*
|Worldwide
489
502
(2.7
)
13.1
(15.8
)
1,490
766
|*
|*
|*
|Worldwide
|U.S.
12,453
11,693
6.5
6.5
-
35,944
34,572
4.0
4.0
-
|International
10,849
11,143
(2.6
)
9.5
(12.1
)
33,803
33,633
0.5
9.5
(9.0
)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
$
23,302
22,836
2.0
%
8.0
(6.0
)
$
69,747
68,205
2.3
%
6.7
(4.4
)
|Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding
|* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Q3 QTD - Income Before Tax by Segment*
|Dollars in Millions
Consumer Health 1
Pharmaceutical 1
MedTech
Unallocated
|Consumer Health Separation Costs
Worldwide Total
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment
|$
809
(577
)
4,249
4,200
1,124
423
(111
)
(197
)
(249
)
-
5,822
3,849
|% to Sales
21.3
%
-15.1
%
32.2
%
32.6
%
16.6
%
6.4
%
-0.5
%
-0.8
%
-1.0
%
0.0
%
24.5
%
16.5
%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
83
103
698
799
260
257
-
-
-
-
1,041
1,159
|In-process research and development
-
-
-
900
-
-
-
-
-
900
|Litigation related
-
1,359
7
756
212
(38
)
-
-
-
-
219
2,077
|Loss/(gain) on securities
-
1
177
(135
)
(13
)
7
-
-
-
-
164
(127
)
|Restructuring related
31
36
23
17
69
68
-
-
-
-
123
121
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
-
-
-
3
-
17
-
-
-
-
-
20
|Medical Device Regulation
-
-
-
-
78
59
-
-
-
-
78
59
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
-
-
377
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
377
-
|Consumer Health separation costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
249
-
249
-
|Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|$
923
922
5,531
5,640
1,730
1,693
(111
)
(197
)
-
-
8,073
8,058
|% to Sales
24.3
%
24.2
%
41.9
%
43.8
%
25.5
%
25.5
%
-0.5
%
-0.8
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
33.9
%
34.5
%
|1 Prior year income before tax has been reclassified as Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational changes
|*Estimated as of 10/18/2022
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Q3 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment*
|Dollars in Millions
Consumer Health 1
Pharmaceutical 1
MedTech
Unallocated
Consumer Health
Separation Costs
Worldwide Total
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Reported Income Before Tax by Segment
|$
2,279
1,131
12,593
13,663
3,742
3,798
(471
)
(652
)
(619
)
-
17,524
17,940
|% to Sales
20.4
%
10.0
%
32.0
%
36.5
%
18.1
%
18.8
%
-0.7
%
-0.9
%
-0.9
%
0.0
%
24.6
%
26.0
%
|Intangible asset amortization expense
277
314
2,194
2,497
773
765
-
-
-
-
3,244
3,576
|In-process research and development
-
-
610
-
-
900
-
-
-
-
610
900
|Litigation related
78
1,481
43
675
483
(102
)
-
-
-
-
604
2,054
|Loss/(gain) on securities
-
(19
)
673
(249
)
11
(67
)
-
-
-
-
684
(335
)
|Restructuring related
70
91
32
54
221
188
-
-
-
-
323
333
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
-
-
-
(567
)
-
63
-
-
-
-
-
(504
)
|Medical Device Regulation
-
-
-
-
208
161
-
-
-
-
208
161
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs
-
-
653
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
653
-
|Consumer Health separation costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
619
-
619
-
|Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7
)
-
-
-
(7
)
-
|Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment
|$
2,704
2,998
16,798
16,073
5,438
5,706
(478
)
(652
)
-
-
24,462
24,125
|% to Sales
24.2
%
26.5
%
42.6
%
42.9
%
26.3
%
28.2
%
-0.7
%
-0.9
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
34.3
%
35.0
%
|1 Prior year income before tax has been reclassified as Certain international OTC products, primarily in China, were reclassified from the Pharmaceutical segment to the Consumer Health segment based on operational changes
|*Estimated as of 10/18/2022
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|$ in Millions
|Quarter to Date
Third Quarter
Oct 2, 2022
GAAP
Intangible asset amortization
Litigation related
In-process research and development
Restructuring related
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
(Loss)/gain on securities
Medical Device Regulation
COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
Consumer Health separation costs
Consumer Health separation tax related costs
Tax legislation and other tax related
Other
Third Quarter
Oct 2, 2022
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
7,807
(1,041
)
(13
)
(29
)
(102
)
-
-
-
-
6,622
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
6,089
(7
)
(2
)
6,080
|Research and development expense
3,597
-
(42
)
(80
)
-
3,475
|Other (Income) / Expense
493
-
(219
)
(28
)
-
(164
)
(195
)
(247
)
-
-
(360
)
|In-process research and development
-
-
-
|Restructuring
82
(82
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
1,364
164
(7
)
-
23
-
43
15
96
45
(361
)
(88
)
-
1,294
|Net Earnings
4,458
877
226
-
100
-
121
63
281
204
361
88
-
6,779
Third Quarter
Oct 3, 2021
GAAP
Intangible asset amortization
Litigation related
In-process research and development
Restructuring related
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
(Loss)/gain on securities
Medical Device Regulation
COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
Consumer Health separation costs
Consumer Health separation tax related costs
Tax legislation and other tax related
Other
Second Quarter
Oct 3, 2021
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
7,250
(1,133
)
(18
)
(22
)
6,077
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
6,000
(6
)
5,994
|Research and development expense
3,422
-
(31
)
3,391
|Other (Income) / Expense
1,850
(26
)
(2,077
)
(43
)
(20
)
127
-
-
-
-
(189
)
|In-process research and development
900
(900
)
-
|Restructuring
60
(60
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
182
165
433
202
22
(6
)
22
11
-
-
-
59
-
1,090
|Net Earnings
3,667
994
1,644
698
99
26
(149
)
48
-
-
-
(59
)
-
6,968
|Year to Date
Nine Months
Oct 2, 2022
GAAP
Intangible asset amortization
Litigation related
In-process research and development
Restructuring related
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
(Loss)/gain on securities
Medical Device Regulation
COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
Consumer Health separation costs
Consumer Health separation tax related costs
Tax legislation and other tax related
Other
Nine Months
Oct 2, 2022
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
23,324
(3,232
)
(46
)
(76
)
(296
)
19,674
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
18,253
(19
)
(2
)
18,232
|Research and development expense
10,762
-
(113
)
(190
)
10,459
|Other (Income) / Expense
664
(12
)
(604
)
(40
)
-
(684
)
(167
)
(617
)
-
7
(1,453
)
|In-process research and development
610
(610
)
-
|Restructuring
237
(237
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
3,103
502
(89
)
138
60
-
164
39
161
112
(459
)
(87
)
(2
)
3,642
|Net Earnings
14,421
2,742
693
472
263
-
520
169
492
507
459
87
(5
)
20,820
Nine Months
Oct 3, 2021
GAAP
Intangible asset amortization
Litigation related
In-process research and development
Restructuring related
Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (1)
(Loss)/gain on securities
Medical Device Regulation
COVID-19 Vaccine Related Costs
Consumer Health separation costs
Consumer Health separation tax related costs
Tax legislation and other tax related
Other
Nine Months
Oct 3, 202
Non-GAAP
|Cost of products sold
$
21,900
(3,550
)
(65
)
(59
)
18,226
|Selling, marketing and admin expenses
17,505
(17
)
17,488
|Research and development expense
9,994
-
(85
)
9,909
|Other (Income) / Expense
480
(26
)
(2,054
)
(99
)
504
335
-
-
-
-
(860
)
|In-process research and development
900
(900
)
-
|Restructuring
169
(169
)
-
|Provision for taxes on income
1,798
505
432
202
59
(104
)
(27
)
30
-
-
-
713
-
3,608
|Net Earnings
16,142
3,071
1,622
698
274
(400
)
(308
)
131
-
-
-
(713
)
-
20,517
|(1) 2021 primarily includes gains on the divestitures of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005309/en/
Press Contacts:
Jake Sargent
(732) 524-1090
Investor Contacts:
Jessica Moore
(732) 524-2955
Sarah Wood
(732) 524-2617