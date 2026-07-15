Johnson & Johnson reports Q2 2026 results, raises 2026 outlook

  • 2026 Second-Quarter reported sales growth of 6.6% to $25.3 Billion with operational growth of 5.6%* and adjusted operational growth of 5.7%*
  • 2026 Second-Quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 and adjusted EPS* of $2.90
  • Strong operational performance results in the Company increasing 2026 guidance with estimated reported sales of $101.1 Billion or 7.3% at the midpoint, and increasing adjusted EPS* guidance by $0.13 to $11.68 or 8.2% at the midpoint. The adjusted operational EPS* is increasing by $0.18 to $11.58 or 7.3% at the midpoint
  • Advancing significant innovation for patients with approvals of TREMFYA to inhibit the progression of structural joint damage in adults with active psoriatic arthritis, CAPLYTA for the prevention of relapse in schizophrenia, and Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF platform; fortifying future with data from RYBREVANT FASPRO in advanced head and neck cancer, TALVEY plus DARZALEX FASPRO in earlier-line relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, and OTTAVA in upper abdominal procedures

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2026. "Johnson & Johnson delivered strong second-quarter results, demonstrating the power of our innovation, the depth of our portfolio and the momentum in our pipeline as we advance transformative treatments that address the world's toughest health challenges," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "With raised guidance and quarterly sales surpassing $25 billion, we are on track to meet our 2026 target of more than $100 billion in annual revenue for the first time in our Company's 140-year history."

Overall financial results

Q2

($ in Millions, except EPS)

2026

2025

% Change

Reported Sales

$25,310

$23,743

6.6%

Net Earnings

$5,534

$5,537

-0.1%

EPS (diluted)

$2.27

$2.29

-0.9%

Q2

Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)

2026

2025

% Change

Operational Sales 1,2

5.6%

Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3

5.7%

Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4

$7,081

$6,699

5.7%

Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4

$2.90

$2.77

4.7%

Free Cash Flow 5,6

~$8,700

$6,214

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2 Excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5 Non-GAAP financial measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings.

6 Second-quarter YTD 2026 is estimated as of July 15, 2026

Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q2

% Change

($ in Millions)

2026

2025

Reported

Operational 1,2

Currency

Adjusted

Operational 1,3

U.S.

$14,533

$13,544

7.3%

7.3

-

7.4

International

10,777

10,199

5.7

3.4

2.3

3.5

Worldwide

$25,310

$23,743

6.6%

5.6

1.0

5.7

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2 Excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q2

% Change

($ in Millions)

2026

2025

Reported

Operational 1,2

Currency

Adjusted

Operational 1,3

Innovative Medicine

$16,384

$15,202

7.8%

6.8

1.0

6.9

MedTech

8,926

8,541

4.5

3.6

0.9

3.7

Worldwide

$25,310

$23,743

6.6%

5.6

1.0

5.7

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2 Excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Second-Quarter 2026 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 6.8%*, with divestitures negatively impacting growth by 10 basis points. Growth was primarily driven by DARZALEX, CARVYKTI, TECVAYLI and RYBREVANT/LAZCLUZE in Oncology, TREMFYA and Other Immunology in Immunology, and SPRAVATO and CAPLYTA in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by STELARA (an approximate 760 basis points impact) and REMICADE in Immunology, as well as IMBRUVICA and ZYTIGA in Oncology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 3.6%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures negatively impacting growth by 10 basis points. Growth was primarily driven by wound closure products and biosurgery products in Surgery, electrophysiology products and Shockwave in Cardiovascular, contact lenses in Vision, and trauma in Orthopaedics.

Full-year 2026 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS)

July 2026

April 2026

Adjusted Operational Sales 1,2

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

6.2% – 6.8% / 6.5%

5.6% – 6.6% / 6.1%

Operational Sales 2 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$100.3B – $100.9B / $100.6B

6.5% – 7.1% / 6.8%

$99.7B – $100.7B / $100.2B

5.9% – 6.9% / 6.4%

Estimated Reported Sales 3 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$100.8B – $101.4B / $101.1B

7.0% – 7.6% / 7.3%

$100.3B – $101.3B / $100.8B

6.5% – 7.5% / 7.0%

Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted) 2,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$11.50 – $11.65 / $11.58

6.6% – 8.0% / 7.3%

$11.30 – $11.50 / $11.40

4.7% – 6.7% / 5.7%

Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$11.60 – $11.75 / $11.68

7.5% – 8.9% / 8.2%

$11.45 – $11.65 / $11.55

6.1% – 8.1% / 7.1%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2026 = $1.15 and April 2026 = $1.17 (Illustrative purposes only)

4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Notable announcements in the quarter:

The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at Investor News , as well as Innovative Medicine Newsroom , MedTech News & Events , and www.factsabouttalc.com .

Regulatory

Johnson & Johnson Announces FDA Approval for the Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform 1

Press Release

CHMP recommendation advances Johnson & Johnson's TECVAYLI (teclistamab) plus daratumumab as a potential standard of care for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

Press Release

FDA approves label expansion, cementing TREMFYA as the only IL‑23 inhibitor proven to help stop further joint damage

Press Release

FDA approves CAPLYTA (lumateperone) sNDA with robust new data supporting reduced risk of relapse in schizophrenia

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Announces CE Mark Approval for the New ETHICON 4000 Stapler

Press Release

FDA grants Priority Review for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) as the potential first approved treatment for people living with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA)

Press Release

Data Releases

Johnson & Johnson presents new IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) data at European Academy of Neurology (EAN) 2026 Congress reinforcing sustained disease control in generalized myasthenia gravis

Press Release

New TALVEY (talquetamab-tgvs) plus DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) data demonstrate the strength of a bispecific combination in earlier-line relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Press Release

IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) demonstrates durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in pivotal Phase 2/3 study in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), an autoantibody-driven disease with no FDA-approved therapies

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson late-breaking results show nipocalimab significantly reduced systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) disease activity in a Phase 2 study

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson presents new data further reinforcing the role of nipocalimab in lowering the autoantibodies driving Sjögren's disease

Press Release

RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) pivotal data show strong and durable responses in advanced head and neck cancer where options remain limited

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson's Phase 3 prostate cancer study shows ERLEADA (apalutamide) before and after surgery significantly reduces risk of metastasis or death, breaking a decades-long treatment paradigm

Press Release

RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) demonstrates prolonged clinical benefit as a first-line treatment for atypical EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

Press Release

New TECVAYLI (teclistamab-cqyv) data demonstrate superior progression-free and overall survival as early as first relapse in multiple myeloma

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson study shows TREMFYA (guselkumab) is the first and only IL-23 inhibitor to demonstrate efficacy in perianal fistulizing Crohn's disease

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson investigational co-antibody therapy JNJ-4804 shows potential to raise the bar for clinical efficacy in treating refractory inflammatory bowel disease

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Announces Pivotal Clinical Study Results for a New Soft-Tissue Surgical Robotic System

Press Release

CAPLYTA (lumateperone) showed greatest improvement across key efficacy outcomes among adjunctive MDD treatments in new network meta-analysis

Press Release

IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) shows over two years of sustained disease control in a broad population with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)

Press Release

Product Launch

Johnson & Johnson Advances the Standard of Calcium Modification with Global Launch of Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter

Press Release

Other

DePuy Synthes Appoints Christina Zamarro as Chief Financial Officer 1

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Invests more than $1 Billion to Strengthen U.S. Vision Manufacturing in Jacksonville, Florida

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Expands U.S. Availability of TECNIS PureSee IOL, an Advanced Lens Option for Cataract Surgeons and Patients

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Firefly Bio, Inc. to Expand Oncology Pipeline with Novel Degrader Antibody Conjugate Platform

Press Release

DePuy Synthes Announces Agreement to Acquire Miniature Radiofrequency Tracking Technology Across its Joint Reconstruction Portfolio

Press Release

DePuy Synthes Enters Exclusive U.S., Canada and Australia Distribution Agreement for CGBIO's NOVOSIS

Press Release

Groundbreaking global survey captures the significant patient burden experienced with current standard-of-care bladder cancer treatments, underscoring urgency for continued innovation

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Appoints Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Launches Landmark Head-to-Head Pulsed Field Ablation Trial in Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Showcases CARTO-Powered Innovation, Including Debut of CARTOSOUND SONATA, to Advance Arrhythmia Care at HRS 2026

Press Release

1 Subsequent to the quarter

Webcast information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations .

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com .

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results .

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results .

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations or changes to applicable laws and regulations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Orthopaedics business and realize the anticipated benefits from the planned separation. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , investor.jnj.com , or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS
Percent Change Percent Change

2026

2025

Total

Operations

Currency

2026

2025

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by
segment of business
Innovative Medicine
U.S.

$

9,979

9,161

8.9

%

8.9

-

$

18,850

17,253

9.3

%

9.3

-

International

6,405

6,041

6.0

3.6

2.4

12,960

11,822

9.6

3.9

5.7

16,384

15,202

7.8

6.8

1.0

31,810

29,075

9.4

7.1

2.3

MedTech
U.S.

4,554

4,383

3.9

3.9

-

9,013

8,596

4.8

4.8

-

International

4,372

4,158

5.2

3.2

2.0

8,549

7,965

7.3

3.2

4.1

8,926

8,541

4.5

3.6

0.9

17,562

16,561

6.0

4.1

1.9

U.S.

14,533

13,544

7.3

7.3

-

27,863

25,849

7.8

7.8

-

International

10,777

10,199

5.7

3.4

2.3

21,509

19,787

8.7

3.6

5.1

Worldwide

$

25,310

23,743

6.6

%

5.6

1.0

$

49,372

45,636

8.2

%

6.0

2.2

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS
Percent Change Percent Change

2026

2025

Total

Operational

Currency

2026

2025

Total

Operational

Currency

Sales to customers by
geographic area
U.S.

$

14,533

13,544

7.3

%

7.3

-

$

27,863

25,849

7.8

%

7.8

-

Europe

5,726

5,387

6.3

3.3

3.0

11,574

10,497

10.3

3.0

7.3

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,309

1,206

8.5

2.7

5.8

2,602

2,373

9.6

2.6

7.0

Asia-Pacific, Africa

3,742

3,606

3.8

3.9

(0.1)

7,333

6,917

6.0

4.9

1.1

International

10,777

10,199

5.7

3.4

2.3

21,509

19,787

8.7

3.6

5.1

Worldwide

$

25,310

23,743

6.6

%

5.6

1.0

$

49,372

45,636

8.2

%

6.0

2.2

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SECOND QUARTER

2026

2025

Percent
Increase
(Decrease)

Amount

Percent
to Sales

Amount

Percent
to Sales

Sales to customers

$

25,310

100.0

$

23,743

100.0

6.6

Cost of products sold

8,051

31.8

7,628

32.1

5.5

Gross Profit

17,259

68.2

16,115

67.9

7.1

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

6,432

25.4

5,889

24.8

9.2

Research and development expense

3,653

14.4

3,516

14.8

3.9

Interest (income) expense, net

62

0.2

48

0.2

Other (income) expense, net

331

1.3

107

0.5

Restructuring

34

0.2

64

0.3

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

6,747

26.7

6,491

27.3

3.9

Provision for taxes on income

1,213

4.8

954

4.0

27.1

Net earnings

$

5,534

21.9

$

5,537

23.3

(0.1

)

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

2.27

$

2.29

(0.9

)

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,440.1

2,419.1

Effective tax rate

18.0

%

14.7

%

Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$

8,660

34.2

$

8,188

34.5

5.8

Net earnings

$

7,081

28.0

$

6,699

28.2

5.7

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

2.90

$

2.77

4.7

Effective tax rate

18.2

%

18.2

%

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SIX MONTHS

2026

2025

Percent
Increase
(Decrease)

Amount

Percent
to Sales

Amount

Percent
to Sales

Sales to customers

$

49,372

100.0

$

45,636

100.0

8.2

Cost of products sold

16,157

32.7

14,985

32.8

7.8

Gross Profit

33,215

67.3

30,651

67.2

8.4

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

12,466

25.3

11,001

24.1

13.3

Research and development expense

7,180

14.5

6,741

14.8

6.5

In-process research and development impairments

36

0.1

-

-

Interest (income) expense, net

105

0.2

(80

)

(0.2

)

Other (income) expense, net

625

1.3

(7,214

)

(15.8

)

Restructuring

66

0.1

81

0.2

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

12,737

25.8

20,122

44.1

(36.7

)

Provision for taxes on income

1,968

4.0

3,586

7.9

(45.1

)

Net earnings

$

10,769

21.8

$

16,536

36.2

(34.9

)

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

4.41

$

6.82

(35.3

)

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,443.9

2,423.3

Effective tax rate

15.5

%

17.8

%

Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$

16,481

33.4

$

16,199

35.5

1.7

Net earnings

$

13,695

27.7

$

13,405

29.4

2.2

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$

5.60

$

5.53

1.3

Effective tax rate

16.9

%

17.2

%

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Second Quarter Six Months Ended

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported

$5,534

$5,537

$10,769

$16,536

Pre-tax Adjustments
Litigation related

267

57

597

(6,909

)

Intangible Asset Amortization expense

1,245

1,267

2,492

2,387

Restructuring related 1

276

79

338

134

Orthopaedics separation related

258

-

377

-

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related

80

246

176

378

(Gains)/losses on securities

(213

)

21

(272

)

60

IPR&D impairments

-

-

36

-

Other

-

27

-

27

Tax Adjustments
Tax impact on special item adjustments 2

(368

)

(321

)

(792

)

994

Tax legislation and other tax related

2

(214

)

(26

)

(202

)

Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax

$7,081

$6,699

$13,695

$13,405

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,440.1

2,419.1

2,443.9

2,423.3

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.90

$2.77

$5.60

$5.53

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.86

$5.43

Notes:

1

In the fiscal second quarter of 2026, the Company commenced a supply chain restructuring program primarily in the Innovative Medicine segment to exit certain manufacturing locations as part of its optimization efforts to streamline operations. The program is expected to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal year 2029 with estimated costs between $650 - $750 million, and include site and supplier exit costs, decommissioning and asset impairment costs. Restructuring expenses of $200 million, primarily related to asset impairments, were recorded in the fiscal second quarter of 2026.
In fiscal 2025, the Company initiated a restructuring program of its Surgery franchise within the MedTech segment to simplify and focus operations by exiting certain non-strategic product lines and optimize select sites across the network. Restructuring expenses of $59 million were recorded in the fiscal second quarter of 2026 ($114 million Q2 2026 YTD) and $29 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 ($29 million Q2 2025 YTD) and primarily include costs related to product exits. This program is expected to be substantially completed by the end of fiscal year 2026.
In fiscal 2023, the Company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $17 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2026 ($24 million Q2 2026 YTD) and $50 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 ($105 million Q2 2025 YTD) includes costs related to market and product exits. This program will be completed as of Q4 2026 at a total cost of approximately $1 billion.

2

The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
SECOND QUARTER 2026 ACTUAL vs. 2025 ACTUAL

Segments

Innovative Medicine

MedTech

Total

WW As Reported

7.8%

4.5%

6.6%

U.S.

8.9%

3.9%

7.3%

International

6.0%

5.2%

5.7%

WW Currency

1.0

0.9

1.0

U.S.

-

-

-

International

2.4

2.0

2.3

WW Operational

6.8%

3.6%

5.6%

U.S.

8.9%

3.9%

7.3%

International

3.6%

3.2%

3.4%

All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)

0.1

0.1

0.1

U.S.

0.0

0.2

0.1

International

0.2

0.0

0.1

WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D

6.9%

3.7%

5.7%

U.S.

8.9%

4.1%

7.4%

International

3.8%

3.2%

3.5%

Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
SIX MONTHS 2026 ACTUAL vs. 2025 ACTUAL

Segments

Innovative Medicine

MedTech

Total

WW As Reported

9.4%

6.0%

8.2%

U.S.

9.3%

4.8%

7.8%

International

9.6%

7.3%

8.7%

WW Currency

2.3

1.9

2.2

U.S.

-

-

-

International

5.7

4.1

5.1

WW Operational

7.1%

4.1%

6.0%

U.S.

9.3%

4.8%

7.8%

International

3.9%

3.2%

3.6%

Caplyta

(0.9)

(0.6)

U.S.

(1.6)

(1.0)

International

0.0

0.0

All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)

0.0

0.1

0.1

U.S.

0.0

0.2

0.1

International

0.2

0.0

0.1

WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D

6.2%

4.2%

5.5%

U.S.

7.7%

5.0%

6.9%

International

4.1%

3.2%

3.7%

Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS
% Change % Change
INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

ONCOLOGY

US

$

4,069

3,385

20.3%

20.3%

-

$

7,684

6,398

20.1%

20.1%

-

Intl

3,337

2,928

14.0%

11.2%

2.8%

6,695

5,592

19.7%

13.2%

6.5%

WW

7,406

6,312

17.3%

16.1%

1.2%

14,379

11,990

19.9%

16.9%

3.0%

DARZALEX

US

2,435

2,017

20.7%

20.7%

-

4,643

3,846

20.7%

20.7%

-

Intl

1,772

1,521

16.4%

13.5%

2.9%

3,528

2,930

20.4%

13.7%

6.7%

WW

4,207

3,539

18.9%

17.6%

1.3%

8,171

6,776

20.6%

17.7%

2.9%

CARVYKTI

US

472

358

31.7%

31.7%

-

905

676

33.8%

33.8%

-

Intl

185

81

*

*

*

349

132

*

*

*

WW

657

439

49.4%

47.7%

1.7%

1,254

808

55.1%

52.1%

3.0%

TECVAYLI

US

186

114

63.9%

63.9%

-

313

219

43.1%

43.1%

-

Intl

74

52

40.7%

39.2%

1.5%

148

98

51.1%

45.2%

5.9%

WW

260

166

56.5%

56.1%

0.4%

462

317

45.5%

43.7%

1.8%

TALVEY

US

112

82

36.2%

36.2%

-

213

150

41.7%

41.7%

-

Intl

62

24

*

*

*

113

42

*

*

*

WW

174

106

63.3%

62.6%

0.7%

326

192

69.3%

67.2%

2.1%

RYBREVANT / LAZCLUZE

US

190

139

36.8%

36.8%

-

365

252

45.0%

45.0%

-

Intl

99

41

*

*

*

181

69

*

*

*

WW

289

179

60.8%

61.6%

(0.8)%

546

320

70.4%

69.9%

0.5%

ERLEADA

US

396

378

4.7%

4.7%

-

738

670

10.2%

10.2%

-

Intl

599

530

12.9%

9.7%

3.2%

1,206

1,009

19.4%

12.5%

6.9%

WW

995

908

9.5%

7.6%

1.9%

1,944

1,679

15.8%

11.6%

4.2%

IMBRUVICA

US

149

239

(37.6)%

(37.6)%

-

292

474

(38.4)%

(38.4)%

-

Intl

449

496

(9.5)%

(11.8)%

2.3%

966

970

(0.4)%

(6.7)%

6.3%

WW

599

735

(18.6)%

(20.2)%

1.6%

1,259

1,444

(12.9)%

(17.1)%

4.2%

OTHER ONCOLOGY (3)

US

131

56

*

*

-

216

110

94.5%

94.5%

-

Intl

97

181

(46.5)%

(45.7)%

(0.8)%

203

341

(40.5)%

(41.3)%

0.8%

WW

226

238

(4.6)%

(3.9)%

(0.7)%

418

452

(7.4)%

(8.0)%

0.6%

See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS
% Change % Change

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

IMMUNOLOGY

US

$

2,372

2,505

(5.3)%

(5.3)%

-

$

4,227

4,701

(10.1)%

(10.1)%

-

Intl

1,473

1,489

(1.0)%

(3.5)%

2.5%

2,997

2,999

(0.1)%

(5.0)%

4.9%

WW

3,844

3,993

(3.7)%

(4.6)%

0.9%

7,224

7,700

(6.2)%

(8.1)%

1.9%

TREMFYA

US

1,465

796

84.2%

84.2%

-

2,507

1,395

79.7%

79.7%

-

Intl

581

391

48.7%

44.2%

4.5%

1,147

747

53.6%

45.5%

8.1%

WW

2,046

1,186

72.5%

71.0%

1.5%

3,654

2,142

70.6%

67.8%

2.8%

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA

US

260

305

(14.6)%

(14.6)%

-

529

597

(11.2)%

(11.2)%

-

Intl

358

387

(7.3)%

(9.5)%

2.2%

736

753

(2.3)%

(6.9)%

4.6%

WW

618

690

(10.5)%

(11.7)%

1.2%

1,265

1,349

(6.2)%

(8.8)%

2.6%

REMICADE

US

215

283

(24.1)%

(24.1)%

-

484

597

(19.0)%

(19.0)%

-

US Exports (4)

10

34

(71.0)%

(71.0)%

-

28

44

(37.1)%

(37.1)%

-

Intl

112

138

(18.4)%

(20.5)%

2.1%

248

281

(11.5)%

(15.4)%

3.9%

WW

338

455

(25.8)%

(26.4)%

0.6%

760

922

(17.6)%

(18.7)%

1.1%

STELARA

US

336

1,078

(68.8)%

(68.8)%

-

556

2,059

(73.0)%

(73.0)%

-

Intl

404

575

(29.7)%

(31.1)%

1.4%

839

1,219

(31.1)%

(34.6)%

3.5%

WW

740

1,653

(55.2)%

(55.7)%

0.5%

1,396

3,278

(57.4)%

(58.7)%

1.3%

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY

US

85

8

*

*

-

123

9

*

*

-

Intl

18

0

*

*

*

27

0

*

*

*

WW

104

8

*

*

*

150

9

*

*

*

NEUROSCIENCE

US

1,659

1,377

20.5%

20.5%

-

3,153

2,345

34.5%

34.5%

-

Intl

678

674

0.6%

(1.1)%

1.7%

1,359

1,353

0.4%

(3.7)%

4.1%

WW

2,337

2,051

14.0%

13.4%

0.6%

4,512

3,698

22.0%

20.5%

1.5%

SPRAVATO

US

514

366

40.7%

40.7%

-

920

642

43.4%

43.4%

-

Intl

70

50

41.2%

34.7%

6.5%

131

93

41.8%

31.9%

9.9%

WW

584

414

40.8%

40.0%

0.8%

1,052

734

43.2%

42.0%

1.2%

CAPLYTA (5)

US

361

211

70.9%

70.9%

-

631

211

*

*

-

Intl

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

WW

361

211

70.9%

70.9%

-

631

211

*

*

-

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA

US

738

732

0.8%

0.8%

-

1,496

1,357

10.2%

10.2%

-

Intl

278

260

6.6%

5.1%

1.5%

558

537

3.7%

(0.1)%

3.8%

WW

1,015

992

2.3%

1.9%

0.4%

2,053

1,895

8.4%

7.3%

1.1%

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate

US

12

24

(48.6)%

(48.6)%

-

34

62

(45.5)%

(45.5)%

-

Intl

133

139

(4.2)%

(4.8)%

0.6%

248

249

(0.4)%

(3.0)%

2.6%

WW

146

164

(10.8)%

(11.3)%

0.5%

282

312

(9.5)%

(11.5)%

2.0%

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE

US

34

45

(22.9)%

(22.9)%

-

72

73

(1.1)%

(1.1)%

-

Intl

198

226

(12.3)%

(13.7)%

1.4%

422

474

(10.9)%

(15.1)%

4.2%

WW

232

270

(14.0)%

(15.2)%

1.2%

494

547

(9.6)%

(13.2)%

3.6%

See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS
% Change % Change

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

PULMONARY HYPERTENSION (PH)

US

$

814

799

1.8%

1.8%

-

$

1,645

1,543

6.5%

6.5%

-

Intl

329

314

4.9%

3.4%

1.5%

633

595

6.4%

2.3%

4.1%

WW

1,143

1,113

2.6%

2.2%

0.4%

2,278

2,138

6.5%

5.4%

1.1%

UPTRAVI

US

386

382

1.0%

1.0%

-

771

747

3.2%

3.2%

-

Intl

108

94

15.0%

10.1%

4.9%

206

180

14.7%

7.7%

7.0%

WW

494

476

3.8%

2.8%

1.0%

977

927

5.4%

4.0%

1.4%

OPSUMIT / OPSYNVI

US

416

403

3.2%

3.2%

-

849

766

10.9%

10.9%

-

Intl

187

180

3.9%

3.6%

0.3%

359

339

6.1%

2.7%

3.4%

WW

602

582

3.4%

3.3%

0.1%

1,208

1,104

9.4%

8.4%

1.0%

OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

US

13

16

(16.9)%

(16.9)%

-

25

31

(19.0)%

(19.0)%

-

Intl

34

40

(14.3)%

(12.7)%

(1.6)%

68

77

(11.5)%

(12.3)%

0.8%

WW

47

55

(15.0)%

(13.9)%

(1.1)%

93

107

(13.6)%

(14.2)%

0.6%

INFECTIOUS DISEASES (ID)

US

300

320

(6.3)%

(6.3)%

-

642

635

1.1%

1.1%

-

Intl

463

484

(4.1)%

(6.2)%

2.1%

1,010

971

4.1%

(2.5)%

6.6%

WW

763

803

(5.0)%

(6.3)%

1.3%

1,652

1,605

2.9%

(1.1)%

4.0%

EDURANT / rilpivirine

US

3

6

(49.6)%

(49.6)%

-

10

14

(29.3)%

(29.3)%

-

Intl

347

354

(1.9)%

(3.8)%

1.9%

749

704

6.4%

(0.3)%

6.7%

WW

350

360

(2.7)%

(4.6)%

1.9%

759

718

5.7%

(0.9)%

6.6%

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA

US

296

312

(5.1)%

(5.1)%

-

630

617

2.1%

2.1%

-

Intl

76

85

(10.4)%

(12.8)%

2.4%

185

183

1.2%

(5.6)%

6.8%

WW

372

396

(6.3)%

(6.8)%

0.5%

815

799

1.9%

0.4%

1.5%

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES

US

1

2

(47.9)%

(47.9)%

-

2

4

(51.6)%

(51.6)%

-

Intl

40

45

(9.6)%

(12.8)%

3.2%

76

84

(9.0)%

(13.7)%

4.7%

WW

41

47

(11.6)%

(14.6)%

3.0%

78

88

(11.1)%

(15.5)%

4.4%

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER (CVM)

US

765

776

(1.3)%

(1.3)%

-

1,499

1,631

(8.1)%

(8.1)%

-

Intl

124

154

(19.4)%

(21.5)%

2.1%

266

312

(14.8)%

(19.5)%

4.7%

WW

889

930

(4.3)%

(4.7)%

0.4%

1,765

1,943

(9.2)%

(9.9)%

0.7%

XARELTO

US

664

621

7.1%

7.1%

-

1,306

1,311

(0.3)%

(0.3)%

-

Intl

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

WW

664

621

7.1%

7.1%

-

1,306

1,311

(0.3)%

(0.3)%

-

OTHER

US

101

155

(35.0)%

(35.0)%

-

192

320

(39.9)%

(39.9)%

-

Intl

124

154

(19.4)%

(21.5)%

2.1%

266

312

(14.8)%

(19.5)%

4.7%

WW

225

309

(27.2)%

(28.3)%

1.1%

458

632

(27.5)%

(29.8)%

2.3%

TOTAL PH, ID, CVM

US

1,878

1,895

(0.9)%

(0.9)%

-

3,785

3,809

(0.6)%

(0.6)%

-

Intl

916

952

(3.6)%

(5.5)%

1.9%

1,909

1,878

1.7%

(3.8)%

5.5%

WW

2,795

2,846

(1.8)%

(2.4)%

0.6%

5,694

5,686

0.1%

(1.7)%

1.8%

TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE

US

9,979

9,161

8.9%

8.9%

-

18,850

17,253

9.3%

9.3%

-

Intl

6,405

6,041

6.0%

3.6%

2.4%

12,960

11,822

9.6%

3.9%

5.7%

WW

$

16,384

15,202

7.8%

6.8%

1.0%

$

31,810

29,075

9.4%

7.1%

2.3%

See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS
% Change % Change
MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

CARDIOVASCULAR

US

$

1,426

1,364

4.5%

4.5%

-

$

2,825

2,625

7.6%

7.6%

-

Intl

978

948

3.2%

1.1%

2.1%

1,956

1,790

9.3%

5.2%

4.1%

WW

2,404

2,313

4.0%

3.1%

0.9%

4,781

4,416

8.3%

6.6%

1.7%

ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY

US

783

741

5.8%

5.8%

-

1,519

1,425

6.6%

6.6%

-

Intl

749

728

2.9%

0.4%

2.5%

1,502

1,366

10.0%

5.6%

4.4%

WW

1,533

1,468

4.4%

3.1%

1.3%

3,022

2,791

8.3%

6.2%

2.1%

ABIOMED

US

342

360

(4.8)%

(4.8)%

-

731

699

4.6%

4.6%

-

Intl

97

89

9.5%

9.2%

0.3%

197

170

16.1%

11.4%

4.7%

WW

440

448

(2.0)%

(2.0)%

0.0%

928

868

6.8%

5.9%

0.9%

SHOCKWAVE

US

268

233

14.6%

14.6%

-

510

439

16.1%

16.1%

-

Intl

67

58

14.5%

15.4%

(0.9)%

130

110

17.7%

17.2%

0.5%

WW

335

292

14.6%

14.7%

(0.1)%

640

550

16.4%

16.3%

0.1%

OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR

US

33

31

5.5%

5.5%

-

65

63

3.1%

3.1%

-

Intl

65

72

(10.5)%

(13.2)%

2.7%

127

144

(11.9)%

(15.3)%

3.4%

WW

98

104

(5.7)%

(7.5)%

1.8%

192

207

(7.4)%

(9.7)%

2.3%

SURGERY

US

1,094

1,043

5.0%

5.0%

-

2,140

2,045

4.7%

4.7%

-

Intl

1,559

1,512

3.1%

0.5%

2.6%

3,024

2,906

4.1%

(0.3)%

4.4%

WW

2,653

2,555

3.9%

2.3%

1.6%

5,164

4,951

4.3%

1.8%

2.5%

ADVANCED

US

499

477

4.7%

4.7%

-

976

934

4.5%

4.5%

-

Intl

691

687

0.5%

(1.9)%

2.4%

1,337

1,303

2.6%

(1.4)%

4.0%

WW

1,189

1,164

2.2%

0.8%

1.4%

2,312

2,237

3.4%

1.0%

2.4%

GENERAL

US

596

567

5.2%

5.2%

-

1,165

1,111

4.8%

4.8%

-

Intl

868

825

5.3%

2.5%

2.8%

1,687

1,603

5.2%

0.7%

4.5%

WW

1,464

1,391

5.2%

3.6%

1.6%

2,852

2,714

5.1%

2.4%

2.7%

See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS
% Change % Change

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2026

2025

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

VISION

US

$

565

557

1.4%

1.4%

-

$

1,144

1,123

1.9%

1.9%

-

Intl

887

813

9.1%

8.5%

0.6%

1,672

1,526

9.6%

6.7%

2.9%

WW

1,451

1,369

6.0%

5.6%

0.4%

2,816

2,648

6.3%

4.6%

1.7%

CONTACT LENSES / OTHER

US

445

429

3.6%

3.6%

-

913

881

3.7%

3.7%

-

Intl

580

536

8.1%

7.9%

0.2%

1,081

1,003

7.7%

5.0%

2.7%

WW

1,025

965

6.1%

6.0%

0.1%

1,994

1,884

5.8%

4.4%

1.4%

SURGICAL

US

120

128

(6.0)%

(6.0)%

-

231

242

(4.5)%

(4.5)%

-

Intl

306

277

10.9%

9.6%

1.3%

591

523

13.1%

9.8%

3.3%

WW

426

403

5.6%

4.7%

0.9%

822

764

7.5%

5.3%

2.2%

ORTHOPAEDICS

US

1,470

1,420

3.5%

3.5%

-

2,905

2,804

3.6%

3.6%

-

Intl

948

885

7.2%

5.3%

1.9%

1,896

1,742

8.9%

3.9%

5.0%

WW

2,418

2,305

4.9%

4.2%

0.7%

4,801

4,546

5.6%

3.7%

1.9%

HIPS

US

283

271

4.6%

4.6%

-

560

534

4.9%

4.9%

-

Intl

158

150

5.5%

3.0%

2.5%

317

296

7.2%

1.7%

5.5%

WW

441

421

4.9%

4.0%

0.9%

877

830

5.7%

3.8%

1.9%

KNEES

US

228

226

1.1%

1.1%

-

467

457

2.2%

2.2%

-

Intl

182

164

11.4%

10.3%

1.1%

363

322

13.0%

8.4%

4.6%

WW

410

389

5.5%

5.0%

0.5%

830

778

6.7%

4.8%

1.9%

TRAUMA

US

536

501

6.7%

6.7%

-

1,068

1,003

6.4%

6.4%

-

Intl

291

267

9.2%

7.4%

1.8%

592

537

10.3%

5.2%

5.1%

WW

827

768

7.6%

6.9%

0.7%

1,660

1,540

7.8%

6.0%

1.8%

SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER

US

423

422

0.2%

0.2%

-

810

810

0.0%

0.0%

-

Intl

317

305

4.0%

1.9%

2.1%

624

588

6.1%

1.3%

4.8%

WW

740

727

1.8%

0.9%

0.9%

1,434

1,398

2.6%

0.6%

2.0%

TOTAL MEDTECH

US

4,554

4,383

3.9%

3.9%

-

9,013

8,596

4.8%

4.8%

-

Intl

4,372

4,158

5.2%

3.2%

2.0%

8,549

7,965

7.3%

3.2%

4.1%

WW

$

8,926

8,541

4.5%

3.6%

0.9%

$

17,562

16,561

6.0%

4.1%

1.9%

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely

* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
(2) Unaudited
(3) Includes the sales of ZYTIGA which were previously disclosed separately
(4) Reported as U.S. sales
(5) Acquired with Intra-Cellular Therapies on April 2, 2025
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
$ in Millions
Quarter to Date
Innovative Medicine Second Quarter June 28, 2026
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Second Quarter June 28, 2026
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

4,296

(764

)

(18

)

(9

)

3,505

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

3,130

3,130

Research and development expense

2,875

2,875

Other segment items

(166

)

91

(182

)

(54

)

227

(84

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

6,249

764

(91

)

200

63

(227

)

-

-

6,958

MedTech Second Quarter June 28, 2026
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Second Quarter June 28, 2026
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

3,737

(481

)

(17

)

(3

)

3,236

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

3,069

(17

)

3,052

Research and development expense

778

(2

)

776

Other segment items

165

76

(59

)

(37

)

(14

)

(236

)

(105

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

1,177

481

(76

)

76

37

14

258

-

1,967

Expenses not allocated to segments Second Quarter June 28, 2026
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Second Quarter June 28, 2026
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

18

18

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

233

233

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

428

(434

)

20

14

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

(679

)

-

434

-

(20

)

-

-

-

(265

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Second Quarter June 28, 2026
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Second Quarter June 28, 2026
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

8,051

(1,245

)

(35

)

(9

)

(3

)

6,759

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

6,432

(17

)

6,415

Research and development expense

3,653

(2

)

3,651

Other (Income) / Expense

331

(267

)

(207

)

(71

)

213

(236

)

(237

)

In-process research and development impairments

-

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

62

62

Restructuring

34

(34

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

6,747

1,245

267

276

80

(213

)

258

-

8,660

Provision for taxes on income

1,213

239

59

54

23

(50

)

43

(2

)

1,579

Net Earnings

$

5,534

1,006

208

222

57

(163

)

215

2

7,081

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
$ in Millions
Quarter to Date
Innovative Medicine Second Quarter June 29, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Second Quarter June 29, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

3,978

(785

)

(13

)

3,180

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

2,789

2,789

Research and development expense

2,869

2,869

Other segment items

14

69

(207

)

8

(13

)

(129

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

5,552

785

(69

)

-

220

(8

)

-

13

6,493

MedTech Second Quarter June 29, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Second Quarter June 29, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

3,638

(482

)

(15

)

1

3,142

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

2,862

2,862

Research and development expense

647

43

690

Other segment items

190

(83

)

(64

)

(53

)

(29

)

(14

)

(53

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

1,204

482

83

79

9

29

-

14

1,900

Expenses not allocated to segments Second Quarter June 29, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Second Quarter June 29, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

12

12

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

238

238

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

15

(43

)

(17

)

(45

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

(265

)

-

43

-

17

-

-

-

(205

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Second Quarter June 29, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Second Quarter June 29, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

7,628

(1,267

)

(15

)

(12

)

6,334

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

5,889

5,889

Research and development expense

3,516

43

3,559

Other (Income) / Expense

107

(57

)

(277

)

(21

)

(27

)

(275

)

In-process research and development impairments

-

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

48

48

Restructuring

64

(64

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

6,491

1,267

57

79

246

21

-

27

8,188

Provision for taxes on income

954

222

9

13

72

5

214

-

1,489

Net Earnings

$

5,537

1,045

48

66

174

16

(214

)

27

6,699

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
$ in Millions
Year to Date
Innovative Medicine Six Months June 28, 2026
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Six Months June 28, 2026
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

8,686

(1,527

)

(18

)

(19

)

7,122

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

6,048

6,048

Research and development expense

5,688

5,688

Other segment items

(178

)

51

(182

)

(100

)

282

(127

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

11,566

1,527

(51

)

-

200

119

(282

)

-

-

13,079

MedTech Six Months June 28, 2026
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Six Months June 28, 2026
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

7,438

(965

)

(42

)

(3

)

6,428

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

5,975

(17

)

5,958

Research and development expense

1,492

(2

)

1,490

Other segment items

241

117

(36

)

(96

)

(64

)

(10

)

(355

)

(203

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

2,416

965

(117

)

36

138

64

10

377

-

3,889

Expenses not allocated to segments Six Months June 28, 2026
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Six Months June 28, 2026
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

33

33

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

443

443

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

769

(765

)

7

11

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

(1,245

)

-

765

-

-

(7

)

-

-

-

(487

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Six Months June 28, 2026
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related In-process research and development impairments Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Orthopaedics Separation Related Tax legislation and other tax related Six Months June 28, 2026
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

16,157

(2,492

)

(60

)

(19

)

(3

)

13,583

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

12,466

(17

)

12,449

Research and development expense

7,180

(2

)

7,178

Other (Income) / Expense

625

(597

)

(212

)

(157

)

272

(355

)

(424

)

In-process research and development impairments

36

(36

)

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

105

105

Restructuring

66

(66

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

12,737

2,492

597

36

338

176

(272

)

377

-

16,481

Provision for taxes on income

1,968

479

131

8

124

45

(63

)

68

26

2,786

Net Earnings

$

10,769

2,013

466

28

214

131

(209

)

309

(26

)

13,695

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
$ in Millions
Year to Date
Innovative Medicine Six Months June 29, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Six Months June 29, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

7,998

(1,434

)

(13

)

6,551

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

5,050

5,050

Research and development expense

5,417

5,417

Other segment items

(152

)

-

69

(227

)

(10

)

(13

)

(333

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

10,762

1,434

(69

)

-

240

10

-

13

12,390

MedTech Six Months June 29, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Six Months June 29, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

6,964

(953

)

(23

)

(51

)

5,937

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

5,518

5,518

Research and development expense

1,324

37

1,361

Other segment items

130

(83

)

(111

)

(107

)

(50

)

(14

)

(235

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

2,625

953

83

134

121

50

-

14

3,980

Expenses not allocated to segments Six Months June 29, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Six Months June 29, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

23

23

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

433

433

Research and development expense

-

-

Other segment items

(7,191

)

6,923

(17

)

(285

)

Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment

6,735

-

(6,923

)

-

17

-

-

-

(171

)

Johnson & Johnson Consolidated Six Months June 29, 2025
GAAP 		Intangible asset amortization Litigation related Restructuring related Acquisition, integration and divestiture related (Loss)/gain on securities Tax legislation and other tax related Other Six Months June 29, 2025
Non-GAAP
Cost of products sold

$

14,985

(2,387

)

(23

)

(64

)

12,511

Selling, marketing and admin expenses

11,001

11,001

Research and development expense

6,741

37

6,778

Other (Income) / Expense

(7,214

)

6,909

(30

)

(351

)

(60

)

(27

)

(773

)

In-process research and development impairments

-

-

Interest (Income)/Expense

(80

)

(80

)

Restructuring

81

(81

)

-

Adjusted Income Before Tax

20,122

2,387

(6,909

)

134

378

60

-

27

16,199

Provision for taxes on income

3,586

410

(1,544

)

24

102

14

202

2,794

Net Earnings

$

16,536

1,977

(5,365

)

110

276

46

(202

)

27

13,405

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Prismo Metals Assay Results at Silver King Show Highs of 1.73% copper, 30 ppm molybdenum, 1,362 g/t silver, 4.1% lead, and 1.3 g/t gold