Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - August 19, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that a total of 2,800 meters of diamond drilling was planned for the Andong Bor copper-gold target in Cambodia and the first 1099 meters was completed in mid July on the Thmei North ("TN") target, a one-square-kilometer copper anomaly.
The program was staged around the Cambodian seasons: an initial portion in three holes and the balance of the program to follow in early 2027 once the fields are dry and the crops have been harvested.
Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration, comments: "Two of the three holes drilled this year encountered good porphyry and skarn mineralization over the 400 meters each was drilled. Portions of skarn were especially well mineralized. The third hole contained a run of over 200 meters with continuous pyrite mineralization up to 20%."
DRILL PROGRAM AT A GLANCE
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Total program: 2,800 meters of diamond drilling planned with phase one just completed before heaviest rains and a further minimum of 1700 meters at the TN copper-gold target over the coming next 8 months.
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Second phase: the remaining 1,700 meters to be drilled in early 2027, once the fields are dry and the crops have been harvested to minimize crop damage and ease access to targets.
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Hole orientation: the three initial holes were drilled to the east to better intersect the mineralized beds and the subsequent holes of phase two will follow the same pattern.
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Core will be logged, photographed, and sampled, with selected intervals dispatched for assay as the program progresses.
NEXT STEPS
The core from the 1,099 meters already drilled is being logged over the next few weeks and then it will be cut, sampled, and sent for assays. The second phase of the Thmei North drill program and activity on Thmei South will continue in 2027.
Figure 1: Angkor technicians log the core from Andong Bor at the Banlung office.
THMEI NORTH — DRILLING TO THE EAST
The Andong Bor license is 100.28 square kilometers and straddles Oddar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey provinces. Drilling completed in 2025 showed that the main structures controlling mineralization are north-northwest (NNW) striking and steeply west dipping. Thus the holes of Thmei North are being drilled to the east in order to better intersect the mineralized beds.
Figure 2 Drilling at Andong Bor
In this modified copper porphyry model, the best mineralization is found within potassic-altered sediments adjacent to feldspar porphyry diorite dikes of varying widths. The intrusive dikes vary in width from a few meters to tens of meters. By drilling to the east, the Company will maximize mineralized sedimentary rock interceptions as it drills through alternating lithologies of intrusive and sedimentary rocks.
QUALIFIED PERSON:
Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.
ABOUT Angkor Resources Corp.
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource explorer and developer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The Company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. Co., Ltd., currently holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The license covers an area of approximately 4095 square kilometers. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as a nation with its own oil and gas resources. The Company completed 2D-seismic in 2025 and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones. The Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first privately financed onshore exploratory oil and gas wells under a Production Sharing Contract.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to oil and gas risks of the seismic interpretation uncertainty and the preliminary nature of structural closure estimates; drilling risk and the absence of a drilled well on the Concession; reservoir and fluid uncertainty; PSC compliance obligations and the risk of relinquishment for non-performance; oil price exposure; and Cambodia-specific sovereign and regulatory risk.
As well, additional uncertainties on the mineral projects exist regarding the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing.
Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
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