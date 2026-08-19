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August 19, 2026
Global challenges, local opportunities: IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference
Geopolitical instability, the race to secure critical minerals supply chains, rising demand for key resources and the rapid deployment of Al are reshaping the global mining industry - and putting a new premium on turning ambition into action.
That challenge will be at the heart of the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) when the global resources sector converges on Sydney from 27-29 October2026.
Under the theme "From Strategy to Execution: Delivering Responsible, Resilient and Viable Resources", IMARC 2026 will focus on the practical challenge confronting governments, miners and investors: how to move projects forward, secure capital, improve productivity and build resilient supply chains, amid regulatory hurdles, volatile markets and cost pressures.
"The conversation has shifted," IMARC Chief Operating Officer Anita Richards said. "Identifying opportunities is just the start. The focus now is on how to execute projects."
Influential speakers, country delegations
Some of the world’s most influential resources and investment figures will join the 2026 program, including US mining investor Rick Rule; Center for Strategic and International Studies critical minerals security program director Gracelin Baskaran; Securing America’s Future Energy executive director Abigail Hunter; and former Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative board chair nominee Maria van der Hoeven.
They will be joined by senior international and Australian leaders spanning mining, government, finance, investment, technology and the METS sector – a breadth of participation that has become one of IMARC’s major drawcards for delegates from around the world.
That global reach will be particularly evident in 2026, with the European Union expected to have a significant presence through major delegations, including from Germany, France, Italy and Finland, reflecting growing engagement with Australia on resources and critical minerals. Leaders from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank will participate, alongside France’s critical minerals envoy Benjamin Gallezot, while Europe-Australia cooperation will feature prominently in the opening plenary.
The United States is also expected to send a large delegation, with critical minerals security set to remain a prominent theme across the event.
An anchor for global engagement with Australia
IMARC’s growing international significance now extends well beyond the three-day conference.
Mining companies, investors and industry organisations often plan broader Australian business activity around IMARC, establishing the event as an anchor for international resources engagement in the region. The event is also increasingly used by governments and organisations as a platform to amplify major announcements.
“IMARC has become a global convening point for the resources sector and an important gateway for international engagement with Australia,” Ms Richards said. “IMARC is where relationships are built, investment conversations progress, partnerships take shape and increasingly where organisations choose to share significant news.
“Australia has a growing role in bringing together the governments, capital, resources expertise and technology needed to respond to some of the biggest challenges facing the global industry, and IMARC is becoming a focal point for that engagement.”
IMARC 2026 set to build on record global participation
More than 500 speakers and 500 exhibitors are expected at the event at ICC Sydney, building on last year’s IMARC, which attracted more than 11,000 registered attendees from over 120 countries.
Eligible personnel from major and mid-tier mining companies and mining contractors will again receive complimentary access, supporting participation by mine-site teams, corporate leaders and procurement decision-makers.
Media contact:
Carolyn Ryan, Bastion – 0468 924 77
Jodi Lee, Bastion – 0419 610 630
For more information and to register for IMARC 2026, please visit the IMARC Website.
About IMARC The International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC) is Australia’s largest mining and resources event, bringing together global leaders, operators, investors, governments, suppliers and innovators across the mining value chain. IMARC 2026 will be held at ICC Sydney from 27–29 October 2026. For further information or interviews with speakers contact the IMARC Media Team at pr@imarcglobal.com.
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