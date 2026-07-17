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|Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 17, 2026 08:09AM PST
The transaction sent AtaiBeckley shares surging over 30 percent on Thursday (July 16) and gives Eli Lilly control over a pipeline of experimental neuroplastogens.
Victor Moussa / Adobe Stock
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is pushing further into the psychedelic drug market with a US$2.8 billion buyout of clinical-stage developer AtaiBeckley.
The crown jewel of the deal is BPL-003—a clinic-administered nasal spray derived from dimethyltryptamine (DMT) currently in Phase 3 trials for treatment-resistant depression. Initial results are expected in 2029.
Lilly will pay US$6.75 per share upfront, a 26 percent premium over Wednesday's close. Milestone payments tied to regulatory approvals could add another US$1 billion, pushing the total potential deal value to US$3.8 billion.
“The goal here was to find a different type of medicine that could help them, not just changing the neurotransmitters in their brain, but actually changing the connections of neurons in their brain to try and help them from the disease,” Lilly Chief Scientific Officer Dan Skovronsky told CNBC.
Emerging clinical research indicates psychedelics may rapidly force neurons to forge new connections, reversing plasticity deficits in depressed patients.
“We understand now the different receptors in the brain that drugs like this bind to, and we understand that those receptors have a signaling cascade inside of neurons that then tells them to become more plastic,” Skovronsky added.
The creator of Prozac is aggressively deploying capital from its GLP-1 weight-loss franchise into later-stage acquisitions, having already committed over US$10 billion upfront across eight deals this year.
Eli Lilly's massive capital deployment also coincides with another similar regulatory thaw.
Concurrently, Canada's Optimi Health (CSE:OPTI,OTCQX:OPTHD) signed a supply partnership with advocacy group PsiloThai, marking the first commercial entry of a North American psychedelics manufacturer into the Asian medical market.
Optimi will supply GMP-grade botanical psilocybin extract capsules for observational trials targeting addiction and end-of-life distress at Thai government hospitals and Rajamangala University.
The entry follows a 2024 directive by Thailand's Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew that removed psilocybin from the Category 5 prohibited list for medical research.
PsiloThai founder Charlie Solares said the collaboration explores the therapeutic potential of psilocybin for complex psychiatric conditions.
"Partnering directly with a Health Canada licensed entity like Optimi allows us to leverage their expertise in cultivation, compliance, and GMP drug manufacturing to ensure the highest quality and standards for our patients,” Solares said.
The Thai expansion builds on Optimi’s footprint in Australia, where Health Canada recently approved three export permits for the company to supply commercial psychedelic medicines following Australia's 2023 reclassification of MDMA and psilocybin.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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