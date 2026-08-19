VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire Aug. 19, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | OTCQB: VRBFF | FSE: NWN) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a soil geochemical sampling program at its wholly-owned Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property, located in the Chibougamau Mining District of Québec.
View the Lac Laura Property map and complete project profile on the VanadiumCorp website.
The program was carried out by Explo-Logik Inc. of Val-d'Or, Québec. The objective of the work was to collect modern geochemical data over prospective structural corridors on the property, refine geological interpretations, and assist in prioritizing future exploration targets.
Soil Geochemical Survey
A total of 314 B/C horizon soil samples were collected across a systematic grid encompassing the Lac Laura Shear Zone and the Chibougamau Copper Shear Zone. The survey targeted prospective structural and geological trends identified through previous exploration and was designed to generate modern geochemical data to enhance target definition, prioritize follow-up work, and support future drilling programs.
All collected samples have been submitted to AGAT Laboratories, an independent, accredited analytical laboratory, for sample preparation and geochemical analysis.
New Outcrop Exposures Identified
In addition to the planned soil survey, field crews identified a prospective outcrop within a historical stripping area on the property. Company management is scheduling a site visit in the coming days to inspect these exposures and assess their geological characteristics and mineralization potential. Analytical results will be integrated with historical exploration data and geological mapping to support future exploration planning and target development.
"The completion of this program represents another important step in advancing our exploration portfolio in the Chibougamau Mining District," said Kristien Davenport, President, CEO and Director of VanadiumCorp. "The collection of 314 soil samples at Lac Laura provides valuable new data that will help guide our exploration strategy. We are particularly encouraged by the identification of new outcrop exposures on the property and look forward to evaluating their significance during our upcoming site visit."
The Chibougamau Mining District is a well-established mining region known for its gold, copper, vanadium, and critical mineral occurrences. VanadiumCorp believes that the application of modern exploration techniques to historically explored properties may provide opportunities to identify and refine new exploration targets.
The Company will provide further updates once analytical results have been received, reviewed, and interpreted by its technical team. The Company also recently completed a rock chip sampling program at its Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project; details of that program will be provided in a separate news release.
Maps and figures illustrating the Lac Laura soil sampling grid will be available on the Company's website at www.vanadiumcorp.com.
Technical Disclosure & QA/QC
The field exploration program was managed by Explo-Logik Inc. of Val-d'Or, Québec. All samples were submitted to AGAT Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Québec, an independent accredited analytical laboratory, for sample preparation and analytical testing.
Lac Laura Property (Gold-Copper): Soil samples were processed and analyzed using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish for multi-element geochemistry. The survey was designed to identify geochemical anomalies associated with gold, copper and related pathfinder elements.
The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program included the systematic insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blanks and duplicate samples into the sample stream. Analytical data are reviewed through established QA/QC procedures to monitor accuracy, precision and potential contamination.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, P.Geo. (OGQ No. 10664), Vice President of Explo-Logik Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Explo-Logik Inc.
Explo-Logik Inc., headquartered in Val-d'Or, Québec, provides geological consulting, field services, project management, and exploration support to mining companies operating throughout Québec and Eastern Canada. The firm has extensive experience executing exploration programs across a wide range of commodities and geological environments.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. is advancing critical minerals and precious metals projects in Québec, including its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project, the Iron-T Project, and the Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property. The Company is pursuing a disciplined, staged approach to exploration and development while supporting North American critical mineral supply chains.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Kristien Davenport
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel: 778-719-4366
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com
Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the receipt, interpretation and significance of analytical results from AGAT Laboratories, the planned site visit at Lac Laura, the anticipated separate disclosure of the Lac Doré rock chip sampling program, and the Company's future exploration plans and target prioritization.
Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, delays in the receipt of analytical results, results that differ materially from expectations, the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration, and the Company's ability to fund and complete planned exploration programs.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
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