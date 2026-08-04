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Aug. 04, 2026 10:53AM PST
The Breakthrough Therapy designation aims to expedite the development and review of drugs that show preliminary clinical evidence of a substantial improvement over existing therapies for serious conditions.
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The US Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) experimental drug olomorasib as a standalone treatment for a specific, previously treated form of advanced pancreatic cancer.
Physicians diagnose pancreatic cancer in approximately 60,000 people in the US annually, resulting in an estimated 50,000 deaths each year. Patients with metastatic disease face a five-year survival rate below 5 percent.
While KRAS mutations drive about 90 percent of pancreatic cancers, the specific KRAS G12C alteration occurs in just 1 to 2 percent of cases. The market currently lacks approved therapies that specifically target this mutation, leaving patients to rely on standard systemic chemotherapy guided by their overall health.
"Pancreatic cancer has historically been one of the most difficult-to-treat cancers and people whose tumors harbor a KRAS G12C mutation face limited options once their disease progresses," Jacob Van Naarden, executive vice president and president of Lilly Oncology, said in the company’s recent press release.
"This Breakthrough Therapy designation reflects the early potential we're seeing with olomorasib in this setting and the critical need for new treatment options."
The FDA based the designation on preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 LOXO-RAS-20001 trial. Olomorasib previously received the same expedited regulatory status for use in combination with the immunotherapy Keytruda to treat patients with mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Lilly continues to expand its clinical pipeline, funding external acquisitions with cash generated by its GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes franchise. The company has committed more thanUS US$10 billion upfront across eight deals this year.
In its most recent transaction, Lilly agreed in mid-July to buy clinical-stage developer AtaiBeckley for a US$2.8 billion upfront cash payment, establishing a foothold in the experimental psychedelic drug market.
The acquisition gives Lilly control of BPL-003, a clinic-administered nasal spray derived from dimethyltryptamine (DMT). The compound is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for treatment-resistant depression, with initial results expected in 2029.
Clinical researchers are testing whether psychedelics can rapidly force neurons to forge new connections, reversing plasticity deficits in depressed patients.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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