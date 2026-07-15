Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter 2026

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2026 of $1.34 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2026. The ex-dividend date is August 25, 2026.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ .

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

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