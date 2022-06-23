VIDEO — John Kaiser: No Upside in Tesla, Lithium Juniors are the Future of the EV Story
Although the lithium market can be tricky to understand, the payoff can be substantial, said John Kaiser of Kaiser Research.
John Kaiser: No Upside in Tesla, Lithium Juniors are the Future of the EV Storyyoutu.be
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) may be at the center of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, but the Elon Musk-led company has no upside left. That means investors need to look elsewhere for opportunity.
That's according to John Kaiser of Kaiser Research. Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he said that lithium juniors have become the place to be.
Referencing a report from Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO), Kaiser said that by 2035, roughy 1 million metric tons (MT) of lithium metal equivalent will be needed to support EV demand.
"The brines are going to come up with a big chunk, and Australia's pegmatites will add more, (but) that probably still will take care of only half," he said, noting that he expects companies working in Eastern Canada to step up.
Eastern Canada has suffered setbacks as a lithium jurisdiction due to past issues, including the downfall of Nemaska Lithium, but Kaiser said that the area is similar to Western Australia, where companies have seen success with pegmatite exploration. And in addition to that, it benefits from good access to water.
"Without this lithium becoming a reality, Tesla goes to a buck — it dies," he said.
Kaiser sees the lithium market as a gateway to the mining sector for young people, and said that although it can be tricky to understand, the payoff can be substantial.
"Play a statistics game. Look at the sector, see who's serious. Put together a basket of these lithium companies and treat it like a Silicon Valley startup portfolio where they have dozens of high-risk stories," he said, noting that while there will be failures, there will also be a handful of "superstars."
Watch the interview above for more from Kaiser on lithium and the opportunities he sees in the space. You can also click here for our recap of PDAC, and here for our full PDAC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
