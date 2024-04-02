- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
John Ciampaglia: Copper Emerging from Slumber, is it the Next Uranium?
"We would not be surprised in the next six to 12 months if the copper price was higher by 10 to 20 percent," said John Ciampaglia of Sprott Asset Management.
John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, shares his thoughts on copper, going over supply and demand dynamics, as well as what's behind the metal's recent price breakout and how high it could go in 2024.
He also discusses the recent launch of the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP).
"We've obviously been super bullish about uranium for the last three years, and copper is the next metal that we think is a little bit further behind on the curve, but is very quickly coming into focus for investors," Ciampaglia said.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on the red metal's positive outlook.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- When Will Copper Go Up? ›
- Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Copper? Panelists Tout Long-term Fundamentals ›
- Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024 ›
- Copper Price 2023 Year-End Review ›
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Outlook Reports
Featured Copper Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2282.30
|+2.33
|Silver
|26.38
|+0.22
|Copper
|4.11
|+0.04
|Oil
|85.21
|+0.06
|Heating Oil
|2.72
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|1.85
|-0.02
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.