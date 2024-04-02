Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Copper Investing

John Ciampaglia: Copper Emerging from Slumber, is it the Next Uranium?

"We would not be surprised in the next six to 12 months if the copper price was higher by 10 to 20 percent," said John Ciampaglia of Sprott Asset Management.

John Ciampaglia: Copper Emerging from Slumber, is it the Next Uranium?

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, shares his thoughts on copper, going over supply and demand dynamics, as well as what's behind the metal's recent price breakout and how high it could go in 2024.

He also discusses the recent launch of the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP).

"We've obviously been super bullish about uranium for the last three years, and copper is the next metal that we think is a little bit further behind on the curve, but is very quickly coming into focus for investors," Ciampaglia said.

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on the red metal's positive outlook.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
copper outlooksupply and demandcopper investingCopper Investing
https://twitter.com/Charlotte_McL
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cepmcleod
cmcleod@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22075.10-110.15
TSXV570.52+1.05
DOW39170.24-396.61
S&P 5005205.81-37.96
NASD16240.45-156.38
ASX7896.90+77.30

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2282.30+2.33
Silver26.38+0.22
Copper4.11+0.04
Oil85.21+0.06
Heating Oil2.72+0.01
Natural Gas1.85-0.02
×
Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.