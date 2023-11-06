Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
VRIC 2024 Preview — Jay Martin on Today's Top Investment Trends
Next year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference will run from January 21 to 22 — Jay Martin of Cambridge House explains what themes will be in focus at the event.
The next Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) is set to run from January 21 to 22, 2024, and Jay Martin, president of Cambridge House, joined the Investing News Network ahead of time to discuss the event.
Looking first at resource sector sentiment, Martin, who also hosts the Jay Martin Show on YouTube, said he understands investors' frustration with the performance of junior miners. That's why for him it's important to take a long-term view.
"I don't sweat the short-term volatility," he said, emphasizing that it's important for market participants to be clear on what time horizon they are working with. Once that's set, it becomes easier to enter the market at the right time.
"When these moves occur, they occur really, really fast and sudden. That's why you have to be the contrarian and build a position when nobody else is — because when the turn happens, it turns fast," Martin explained.
When it comes to VRIC, he said the main theme will be security of raw materials supply, which he sees as connected to the bigger trend of deglobalization. "We're definitely in some kind of a transition of global power," Martin said.
He's planning to bring together experts who can speak on those topics, honing in on the idea that the geopolitical chess board has been shaken up — he's interested in hearing about where the pieces may land, especially when it comes to the US and China. Martin is also keen to hear opinions on the arrival of Silicon Valley money to the mining sector.
"I think it's a great time for patience in the market right now. It's been a frothy 12 years in the equities market — a lot of new capital rushing in, FOMO buying, buying because your friends are, meme stocks. (There's been) a lot of mayhem, a lot of craziness," Martin said in closing. "I feel that right now is the moment for investors to take their time, be patient and remind themselves that investing is a lifelong pursuit. It's the same as fitness or nutrition. You don't just eat well for a day and feel better — you have to build this into your lifestyle. And investing is exactly the same."
If you'd like to attend VRIC, click here to register. And stay tuned for the Investing News Network's coverage.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
