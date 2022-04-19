Jamieson Wellness Inc. announced today that the Company will release its first quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2022 results. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-866-575-6539 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-794-2551 from international ...

JWEL:CA