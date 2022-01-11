Pharmaceutical Investing News
Company kicks off the Jamieson brand’s 100 th year with commitments for a sustainable future Jamieson Wellness Inc. is celebrating the 100 th anniversary of its flagship brand, Jamieson Vitamins, with long-term plans for the creation of a sustainable future. “We are incredibly proud of this historic milestone we have reached as a Company in 2022,” said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. ...

Company kicks off the Jamieson brand's 100 th year with commitments for a sustainable future

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) is celebrating the 100 th anniversary of its flagship brand, Jamieson Vitamins, with long-term plans for the creation of a sustainable future.

"We are incredibly proud of this historic milestone we have reached as a Company in 2022," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "What began in 1922 as a small, family-owned brand is now Canada's number one consumer health brand with products available in more than 45 countries around the world. I am grateful to the Jamieson team and our retail partners for their hard work and passion for building this brand together, and to our consumers for the century of trust they have placed in us for their health and wellness needs.

"While we are celebrating this achievement this year, we also recognize that we have a responsibility to forge a sustainable path for our next 100 years and the generations to come. As such, we are committing to a 50% emissions reduction by 2030, and to establishing a formal action plan to reach Net Zero by 2050. These goals are aligned to the United Nations Paris Agreement goals, and as we enter our 100 th year, projects have already begun to help us achieve them."

The Company has released an environmental, social and governance (ESG) document highlighting significant achievements in its diversity and inclusion efforts, as well as recent additions and improvements to its governance practices. It also identifies new sustainability projects currently underway and targeted for completion by 2030, including:

  • increasing recycled content in all branded packaging by 50%

  • reducing packaging cartons by 50%

  • reducing shipper corrugate content by 20%

  • reducing landfill waste by 75%

The complete document with additional details on these and the Company's other ESG projects can be found in the presentations section of the Company's corporate website or accessed directly here .

"We know that this is not going to be a simple or straightforward process, but as we look to expand our leadership beyond this 100-year mark we believe it is the right thing to do, and we welcome the challenge of creating real and positive change," said Mr. Pilato. "We are excited about the plans we have in place and look forward to sharing our progress as we begin another century of improving the world's health and wellness."

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions, the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's future plans, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, objectives, economic performance or expectations. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's MD&A dated November 3, 2021. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the Company's MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Investor and Media Contact:
Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jamieson Wellness JWEL:CA Pharmaceutical Investing
JWEL:CA
Top Canadian Pharma Stocks

Top Canadian Pharma Stocks

Click here to read the previous top Canadian pharma stocks article.

The Canadian pharmaceutical industry has positioned itself firmly on the global map thanks to advances in biotechnology and investments in medical research and development.

The life science sector is one of Canada’s key industries, and as a sub-sector the pharmaceutical industry represents 41 percent of Canada’s life science gross domestic product.

“Canada’s commercially oriented research network takes innovation from lab to market; joint investment opportunities in research allow for R&D result optimization; and the responsive and efficient regulatory environment facilitates business operations,” according to Invest in Canada.

Keep reading... Show less

Merck's KEYTRUDA® Showed Statistically Significant Improvement in Disease-Free Survival Versus Placebo as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients With Stage IB-IIIA Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Regardless of PD-L1 Expression

First Positive Study for KEYTRUDA in Adjuvant Stage IB-IIIA NSCLC

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and the European Thoracic Oncology Platform (ETOP) today announced that the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-091 trial, also known as EORTC-1416-LCGETOP-8-15 PEARLS, investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, met one of its dual primary endpoints of disease-free survival (DFS) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following surgical resection regardless of PD-L1 expression. Based on an interim analysis review conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, adjuvant treatment with KEYTRUDA resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DFS compared with placebo in the all-comer population of patients with stage IB-IIIA NSCLC.

Keep reading... Show less

Pfizer Enters into Agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics for Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery System for Use in mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics

Expands Pfizer's access to lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation technology, offering a strong strategic fit with Pfizer's mRNA strategy

Pfizer gains option to license Acuitas' LNP technology for up to 10 targets for vaccine or therapeutic development

Keep reading... Show less

Pfizer and Beam Enter Exclusive Multi-Target Research Collaboration to Advance Novel In Vivo Base Editing Programs for a Range of Rare Diseases

  • Four-year research collaboration combines Pfizer's deep experience in global drug development, including programs utilizing messenger RNA (mRNA), lipid nanoparticles (LNP), and gene therapy, with Beam's leadership in base editing and mRNA/LNP delivery technologies
  • Beam will receive an upfront payment of $300 million, be eligible to receive future milestone payments of up to $1.05 billion for a potential total consideration of up to $1.35 billion
  • Beam may opt into a global co-development and co-commercialization agreement for one program
  • Research and development activities aim to advance potentially transformative therapies for patients living with rare genetic diseases

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced an exclusive four-year research collaboration focused on in vivo base editing programs for three targets for rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle and central nervous system.

The base editing programs to be evaluated as part of the collaboration will leverage Beam's proprietary in vivo delivery technologies, which use messenger RNA (mRNA) and lipid nanoparticles (LNP) to deliver base editors to target organs. Combining these technologies with Pfizer's proven experience in developing and manufacturing medicines and vaccines, this collaboration seeks to advance potentially transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases.

Keep reading... Show less

Merck to Hold Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on February 3

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, will hold its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 3. During the call, company executives will provide an overview of Merck's performance for the quarter and outlook.

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live audio webcast of the call on Merck's website at https://www.merck.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ . A replay of the webcast, along with the sales and earnings news release and supplemental financial disclosures and slides highlighting the results, will be available at www.merck.com .

Keep reading... Show less

Dr. Eleanor Fish, Advisory Board Member, Awarded Order of Canada

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is extremely pleased to share that Dr. Eleanor Fish, BetterLife's Advisory Board Member, has been appointed to the Order of Canada on December 29, 2021. The Order of Canada is how Canada honours people who make extraordinary contributions to the nation. Dr. Fish was bestowed this order for her contributions to immunology, including her groundbreaking studies on the use of interferon-alpha in the treatment of disease.

Dr. Fish commented, "I am humbled by this honour that should be shared with my many colleagues who I have worked alongside over the years and delighted that BetterLife and Altum's management team shares my interest in interferon. I look forward to a positive outcome with our trial in Chile, evaluating the therapeutic effectiveness of inhaled interferon-alpha2b against COVID-19."

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×