Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT

Locksley to brief investors on EXIM Bank support, U.S Mine-to-Metal strategy and recent operational progress

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) (“Locksley” or the “Company”), advises that the Company will host an investor webinar to discuss the Company’s recent announcements and the next phase of its U.S expansion strategy.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, 5th November 2025 at 11:30am AEDT / 8:30am AWST

REGISTRATION LINK: https://janemorganmanagement- au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2qv_ztFDQQqRqr3xkut8DQ

The webinar will cover a series of material updates, including:

  • Receipt of Letter of Interest from the U.S Export-Import Bank (“EXIM”) for up to US$191M in potential project financing support for the Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California.1
  • Commencement of the high-resolution heli-mag and radiometrics survey to accelerate drill targeting across the Mojave Project, California.2
  • Mobilisation of the Diamond Drill rig for the upcoming El-Campo Rare Earths Program, positioned along strike from MP Materials’ Mountain Pass Mine.3
  • Production of a 100% American-made antimony ingot in decades, validating the Company’s U.S Mine-to-Metal supply chain strategy.4

Newly appointed Managing Director & CEO, Ms. Kerrie Matthews5 will present on these milestones and discuss Locksley’s next-phase growth plan and U.S strategy.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Locksley Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

locksley resourceslky:auasx:lkyprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
