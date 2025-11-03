Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 02, 2025
Locksley to brief investors on EXIM Bank support, U.S Mine-to-Metal strategy and recent operational progress
Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) (“Locksley” or the “Company”), advises that the Company will host an investor webinar to discuss the Company’s recent announcements and the next phase of its U.S expansion strategy.
DATE & TIME: Wednesday, 5th November 2025 at 11:30am AEDT / 8:30am AWST
REGISTRATION LINK: https://janemorganmanagement- au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2qv_ztFDQQqRqr3xkut8DQ
The webinar will cover a series of material updates, including:
- Receipt of Letter of Interest from the U.S Export-Import Bank (“EXIM”) for up to US$191M in potential project financing support for the Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California.1
- Commencement of the high-resolution heli-mag and radiometrics survey to accelerate drill targeting across the Mojave Project, California.2
- Mobilisation of the Diamond Drill rig for the upcoming El-Campo Rare Earths Program, positioned along strike from MP Materials’ Mountain Pass Mine.3
- Production of a 100% American-made antimony ingot in decades, validating the Company’s U.S Mine-to-Metal supply chain strategy.4
Newly appointed Managing Director & CEO, Ms. Kerrie Matthews5 will present on these milestones and discuss Locksley’s next-phase growth plan and U.S strategy.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Locksley Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
LKY:AU
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
14h
Locksley Resources Limited Receives up to US$191M Potential Support from EXIM Bank
Mojave Pre-Drilling Program Overview | Critical Minerals in the US Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the receipt of a Letter of Interest ("LOI") from the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM"), outlining... Keep Reading...
30 October
Locksley Resources Limited High Resolution Heli-Mag and Radiometrics Survey Commence
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has signed a contract with EDCON-PRJ, Inc from Colorado and commenced with a high-resolution heli-mag and radiometrics survey (the "Survey") across the Company's Mojave... Keep Reading...
29 October
Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEODownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 October
Locksley Resources Limited Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director and CEO
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Ms. Kerrie Matthews as Managing Director and CEO, effective 29 October 2025. The Board views the appointment as a natural progression given Ms. Matthews'... Keep Reading...
27 October
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11h
Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill Programs
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill ProgramsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 October
LaFleur Minerals Closes $1.66 Million Flow-Through Offering to Advance Drilling and PEA-Related Work at its Swanson Gold Deposit
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025, and September 10, 2025, the Company has closed its non-brokered flow-through private placement... Keep Reading...
31 October
JZR Gold Announces Full Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $1.6 Million
(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. October 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or... Keep Reading...
31 October
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Emerging Among Peers as Attractive, Resilient Investment Play
This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising. Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 75+ brands within the... Keep Reading...
31 October
Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting
The Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for November 26th, 2025. The Company's Chairman, Jacques Vaillancourt and director Ken Booth will step down at the AGM, and Mr James... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00