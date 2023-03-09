RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Investing News Network Launches Inn Uranium Stock Index To Help Investors Track The Uranium Market

The Investing News Network® (INN), a leading source of independent news and education for investors, has launched the INN Stock Uranium Index to help investors track uranium stocks and the uranium market.

The INN Stock Uranium Index is designed to provide investors with a comprehensive and up-to-date view of the performance of the uranium equities market. The INN Uranium Stock Index will be updated continuously to reflect changes in the market and will be available on the INN website at https://investingnews.com/index/uranium.

"With the growing interest in nuclear energy and the increasing demand for uranium," said Nick Smith, CEO of INN. "We believe that the INN Uranium Index will be a valuable tool for investors looking to stay informed and make educated investment decisions about which equities to pursue."

The INN Uranium Stock Index will track the stock prices of uranium equities within North American markets. INN will continue to provide analysis of market trends, production data, and supply and demand factors affecting the price of uranium, as it has since 2007.

"We believe that the INN Uranium Stock Index will be a particularly useful tool for investors looking to gain exposure to the uranium market," said Smith. "By providing this real time data and analysis, the INN Stock Uranium Index will help investors stay ahead of the curve."

The launch of the INN Uranium Stock Index will be the first of a series of commodity-specific INN indices.

About Investing News Network:
The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and education for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis, and expert commentary on the latest developments in mining, energy, biotech, and technology. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely, and actionable information to investors.

For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at www.investingnews.com.

Contact:
David Nguyen
Investing News Network
+1 (604) 688-8231
dnguyen@investingnews.com

