Launching first in New York City, eligible Card Members can enroll to earn four additional Membership Rewards points per eligible dollar spent after booking through Resy Rewards and dining at participating restaurants
Resy today launched Resy Rewards , a new program that lets U.S. American Express Card Members with an eligible American Express Card earn four additional points per eligible dollar spent when they book and dine at participating Resy restaurants. The program gives Card Members even more value when dining out while helping restaurants attract diners and drive demand.
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Through Resy Rewards™, eligible American Express® Card Members can access dining benefits and exclusive experiences across participating restaurants in the Resy network.
"For the first time, we're bringing American Express's industry-leading Rewards program into the Resy iOS app and connecting two things our Card Members value deeply: great dining experiences and meaningful rewards," said Pablo Rivero, CEO of Resy and SVP of American Express Global Dining. "As we've seen with the success of the Resy Credit, rewarding diners while driving demand and revenue to Resy restaurants is a win on both sides of the table."
Resy Rewards is launching first in New York City, where users will see a new "Rewards" tab within the Resy iOS app where they can browse and book eligible restaurants. The restaurants participating in the launch include Carne Mare, Le Crocodile, Hearth, Kiko, OPTO, Le Pavillon, and more. In 2027, Resy Rewards plans to expand to additional U.S. cities, and select Tock venues will become eligible to participate in the program.
How It Works
Card Members enroll a Membership Rewards program-eligible, U.S.-issued American Express Card in Resy Rewards, book a Resy Rewards reservation through the Rewards tab in the Resy iOS app, and after dining at the restaurant, pay the bill with the enrolled Card, and earn Membership Rewards points on every eligible dollar spent. Terms Apply .
With Resy Rewards, Card Members can earn four points per eligible dollar spent in addition to the Membership Rewards points earned as part of their Card Product. For example, enrolled U.S. Consumer Gold Card Members, who are already eligible to earn 4X Membership Rewards points on qualifying dining purchases, can earn four additional points through Resy Rewards, for a total of up to 8X points per eligible dollar spent. Enrolled U.S. Business Gold Card Members can also earn four additional points through Resy Rewards, on top of the 4X Membership Rewards points they can earn when eligible U.S. restaurant spend is among their top two eligible spending categories in a billing cycle (points cap applies) 1 .
Resy Rewards is the latest extension of American Express's leading Membership Rewards program that allows eligible Card Members a variety of ways to earn points while spending on the things that matter most to their lifestyles, like restaurant experiences. With a broad range of redemption options, the Membership Rewards program is one of the many ways American Express delivers value to Card Members and helps them make the most of their membership.
Discover, Dine, and Earn with Amex and Resy
Resy Rewards builds on the dining benefits Resy and American Express already offer eligible Card Members, including the Resy Credit and Global Dining Access by Resy. These programs give Card Members more ways to get rewarded for dining out and discover great restaurants, while creating new opportunities for restaurants to reach diners. Following the introduction of the Resy Credit, spend on Resy Credit-eligible American Express® Card products increased 33% at U.S. Resy restaurants 2 , and the Resy Credit has been redeemed at 98% of U.S. Resy restaurants 3 .
1 U.S. American Express® Business Gold Members can earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for every dollar spent on eligible purchases in the 2 categories (of 6) where Card Members had the most eligible purchases each billing cycle, up to the first $150,000 in combined eligible purchases from these categories each calendar year. Eligible purchases in the other 4 categories each billing cycle earn 1X points. The 6 categories that qualify for additional points are: (1) Purchases at U.S. media providers for advertising in select media (online, TV, radio)**; (2) U.S. purchases made from electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers; (3) U.S. purchases at restaurants, including takeout and delivery; (4) U.S. purchases of gasoline at gas stations; (5) Transit purchases including trains, taxicabs, rideshare services, ferries, tolls, parking, buses, and subways; (6) Monthly wireless telephone service charges made directly from a wireless telephone service provider in the U.S.**. Terms Apply. **Effective February 17, 2027, select merchants only. See terms.
2 Based on American Express proprietary data, as of August 2026. Card Members eligible for the Resy Credit include those with one of the following products: Platinum, Platinum FSI, Gold, Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card. Compares Consumer Card Member spend at U.S. Resy restaurants during the 10 calendar months before the Resy Credit launched on their Card vs. the 10 calendar months after the Resy Credit launched on their Card. Benefit is available on eligible U.S. American Express® Cards.
3 Based on American Express proprietary data, as of January 2026. Benefit launched 2/1/2024 and is available on Delta SkyMiles® Platinum and Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card, Delta SkyMiles® Reserve and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, U.S. Consumer American Express® Gold Card, and U.S. Consumer American Express Platinum Card®. Refers to eligible American Express® Card Members who have received at least $1 back through the benefit from February 2024-January 2026.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
ABOUT RESY
Resy is a digital dining platform that powers restaurants around the world and provides reservation booking for passionate diners. With the powerful backing of American Express, Resy has created best-in-class software that elevates dining experiences and connects restaurants to a vast network of highly engaged diners. Resy is a destination for restaurant discovery, exclusive access, original content, and chef-driven culinary events. The amazing world of restaurants is just a few taps away in the Resy app and at Resy.com.
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Alexa Harrison
alexa.harrison@resy.com