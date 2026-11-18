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November 17, 2026
Viking Mines Limited (ASX: VKA, OTCID: VKALF) ("Viking" or "the Company") is pleased to report that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at the South-West Extension ("SW Extension") target at the Linka Tungsten Project in Nevada, USA, has intersected visible scheelite (Figure 1) hosted in skarn in drillhole LKRC0044, ~500m south-west of Linka Main (Figure 2). It is the first visible scheelite the Company has reported from drilling at the SW Extension and confirms the area as a priority exploration target outside of Linka Main.
- Visible scheelite intersected in widely spaced exploratory drilling from the SW Extension target at the Linka Tungsten Project in Nevada, USA, ~500m along strike south-west of Linka Main:
- LKRC0044: 3.0m interval of visible scheelite from 56.4m downhole, hosted in tactite (skarn) at the limestone–monzonite contact.
- Estimated visual abundance ranges from 0.1% to 0.3% scheelite (not a WO₃ assay grade), using fluorescence under shortwave ultraviolet light at 254nm (Figure 1).
- 6 of the 10 holes drilled at the SW Extension intersected the target limestone/monzonite contact, the geological setting that hosts tungsten mineralisation at Linka Main.
- The SW Extension is now reaffirmed as a priority target for follow-up drilling.
- The target sits within ~7km of interpreted intrusive/limestone contact that remains largely untested, and forms part of the Growth Potential workstream of Viking’s fast-tomarket strategyi .
- Samples from LKRC0044 are at the laboratory, with assays expected throughout December 2026. ii
- Visual intercepts from the remaining Linka Main holes will
Cautionary note: Visual estimates of mineral presence should never be considered a proxy or
substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal
economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or
deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations.
Viking Mines Managing Director & CEO Julian Woodcock said: “Until now, every scheelite intercept has come from Linka Main. LKRC0044 is ~500m to the southwest, under the Bates Mountain cover sequence, and it has intersected skarn with visible scheelite at the same limestone–monzonite contact that hosts mineralisation at Linka Main. “This result has very significant positive implications for the prospectivity of the region. We have always known Linka Main was mineralised, as it is a historical mine, but the SW Extension demonstrates the potential scale for the broader Project. “It is one hole and we are yet to receive the assays, but we have now intersected the right geology in 6 of the 10 holes drilled at the SW Extension. This reaffirms it as a priority target for follow-up drilling and supports our work to define sources of mineralisation outside of the historical mining areas.”
Figure 1; LKRC0044 chip trays under shortwave UV light (254nm) (bottom) and natural light (top). The top image shows the geology throughout the hole and the bottom image highlights the visible scheelite at the limestone/monzonite contact
Cautionary note: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations.
SOUTH-WEST EXTENSION DRILLING
The SW Extension target is located in the area immediately south-west of Linka Main and encompasses an interpretated ~800m strike length of the now confirmed contact between limestone and intrusive monzonite (Figure 2). The entirety of the target area is covered by the younger Bates Mountain Tuff which means the older target host rocks cannot be mapped or sampled at surface. This creates an encouraging ‘blind’ target as tungsten mineralisation at Linka Main occurs as scheelite-bearing skarn developed along this contact. The historic mining and activity from the 1950s and 1970s did not explore through this area and as such the potential to discover new mineralised zones remains high. 10 RC holes for ~713m were drilled at the SW Extension (Figure 2) as part of the 48-hole, ~3,491m maiden programmeii. The Company previously reported that early holes at the SW Extension had reached the limestone–monzonite contact, with no scheelite observed at that timeiii .
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Viking Mines Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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