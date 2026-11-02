Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 5th

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference, to be held on Thursday, November 5th, 2026.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. Companies spanning integrated energy, exploration and production, natural gas, emissions technology and nuclear waste solutions will present throughout the day.

REGISTER NOW

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Qualified investors are encouraged to request one-on-one meetings with participating company executives to discuss their businesses, strategies, and investment opportunities in greater detail.

"We're looking forward to hosting the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference on November 5," said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "The agenda covers conventional exploration and production, fuel technology and nuclear waste disposal, and the event gives these management teams a direct line to retail and institutional investors."

REQUEST 1x1 MEETINGS HERE

November 5th Agenda

Eastern Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Sintana Energy Inc. (OTCQX: SEUSF | TSXV: SEI)
9:30 AM OMV AG (OTCQX: OMVJF, OMVKY | VIE: OMV)
10:00 AM BluEnergies Ltd. (OTCQX: BLUGF | TSXV: BLU)
10:30 AM Robinson Energy Limited (OTCQB: ROBIF | TSXV: ROB)
11:00 AM Kinjal Gas Ltd. (Private)
11:30 AM AXP Energy Ltd. (OTCID: AUNXF | ASX: AXP)
12:00 PM Sulnox Group Plc (OTCQX: SNOXF | AQSE: SNOX)
12:30 PM Dune Oil Corp. (OTCQB: DUNXF | CSE: DUNE)
1:00 PM Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQB: DBHL)
1:30 PM Valeura Energy Inc. (OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE,OTC:VLERF)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


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