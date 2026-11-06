Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available On Demand

Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available On Demand

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference held on November 5, 2026, are now available for on-demand viewing.

The conference featured companies spanning integrated energy, exploration and production, natural gas, emissions technology and nuclear waste solutions. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to view the presentations online at the following link:

VIEW PRESENTATIONS

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from each company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 10th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here.

Participating Companies

Company Ticker(s)
Sintana Energy, Inc. (OTCQX: SEUSF | TSXV: SEI | AIM: SEI)
OMV AG (OTCQX: OMVJF, OMVKY | VIE: OMV)
BluEnergies Ltd. (OTCQX: BLUGF | TSXV: BLU)
Robinson Energy Limited (OTCQB: ROBIF | TSXV: ROB)
Kinjal Gas Ltd. (Private)
AXP Energy Ltd. (OTCID: AUNXF | ASX: AXP)
Sulnox Group Plc (OTCQX: SNOXF | AQSE: SNOX)
Dune Oil Corp. (OTCQB: DUNXF | CSE: DUNE)
Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQB: DBHL)
Valeura Energy Inc. (OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE,OTC:VLERF)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VLE:CCtsx:vle
VLE:CC
Valeura Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Valeura Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy

Positioned for organic growth and accretive M&A in Southeast Asia’s offshore oil sector

Positioned for organic growth and accretive M&A in Southeast Asia’s offshore oil sector Keep Reading...

Latest News

Valeura Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Valeura Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

BTV Explores: Gold, Silver & Copper Companies Advancing Major Mining Projects

Peruvian Metals Provides Corporate Update on Production, New Tailings Results and the Process to Re-Instate the OTCQB Listing

Questcorp and Riverside Resources Commence Phase 2B Program at La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Critical Minerals Council

precious metals investing

BTV Explores: Gold, Silver & Copper Companies Advancing Major Mining Projects

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Provides Corporate Update on Production, New Tailings Results and the Process to Re-Instate the OTCQB Listing

base metals investing

Questcorp and Riverside Resources Commence Phase 2B Program at La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

precious metals investing

Maiden drilling at Sogosogoba intersects 38m @ 2.1g/t

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: BPM Minerals Gains 111 Percent

gold investing

Peter Schiff: Gold, Silver, Energy, Value Stocks — 2027 Opportunities