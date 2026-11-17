Mark Sumner: Can AI Help Miners? Here's How it Really Works
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
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Mark Sumner explains how Geomorphic.ai is using AI to help junior miners increase efficiency and cut costs.
Mark Sumner, CEO and co-founder of Geomorphic.ai, explains how his company uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help junior miners make discoveries.
"We can ingest huge amounts of data, and we can analyze it with a high degree of accuracy and precision," he said, noting that this data comes from various sources, both public and private.
"But, you know, not replacing geologists by any stretch."
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.