Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Inca Minerals Limited

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

Inca Minerals Limited (ASX: ICG) (Inca or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Bid Implementation Agreement to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited (Stunalara) via an off market takeover bid (Bid). If successfully completed, Stunalara shareholders will be issued a total of ~ 300,000,000 fully paid Inca shares (being ~ 22.6% of Inca post Bid assuming no other shares are issued).

Stunalara Highlights

  • Stunalara is a public unlisted Australian exploration company with projects in Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia.
  • Stunalara’s key asset is the high-grade gold & gold-antimony Hurricane exploration project in North Queensland (NQ) that has multiple undrilled high-grade gold & gold-antimony prospects developed from rock chip and grab sampling.
    • Gold Prospects
      • Cyclone – up to 4.9 g/t (Au)
      • Cyclone North – up to 7.4 g/t (Au)
      • Monsoon – up to 4.0 g/t (Au)
      • Hurricane North – up to 45.7 (Au)g/t
      • Hurricane South – up to 41.5 g/t (Au)
      • Tornado – up to 17.6 g/t (Au)
      • Typhoon – up to 71.6 g/t (Au)
    • Gold-Antimony Prospects
      • Bouncer South – Antimony (Sb) up to 20.8% & up to 7.9 g/t Au
      • Holmes – Sb up to 29.0% & up to 21.7 g/t Au
      • Holmes South – Sb up to 43.2% & up to 5.2 g/t Au
      • Pederson West – Sb up to 5.3% & up to 2.2 g/t Au

Transaction Highlights

  • At a deemed Inca share price of $0.006, the Bid consideration of 300,000,000 Inca shares implies a value of $1.8 million for Stunalara (fully diluted).
  • Stunalara shareholders will be offered 6.448981 Inca shares for every 1 Stunalara share held, valuing each Stunalara share at ~4.5 cents each (Offer)1.
  • The Offer will be subject to standard conditions including, that, at or before the end of the Offer period, Inca has a relevant interest in at least 90% of all Stunalara shares on issue (on a fully-diluted basis).
  • Stunalara has engaged an Independent Expert to advise Stunalara shareholders on the fairness and reasonableness of the Offer as Inca director, Mr Andrew Haythorpe, is also a Stunalara director and holds a ~18.6% Stunalara shareholding. Stunalara has also established an independent board committee.
  • ASX has confirmed that Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3 do not apply to the transaction.
  • Subject to there being no superior proposal and the Independent Expert concluding and continuing to conclude that the Offer is either fair and reasonable, or not fair but reasonable:
    • Inca has been informed by Andrew Haythorpe that he intends to accept the Offer twenty-one days after the Offer becomes open for acceptance with respect to all Stunalara shares owned or controlled by him; and
    • Inca has been informed the Stunalara Board will unanimously recommend that all Stunalara shareholders accept the Offer.
  • Under the Bid Implementation Agreement, a mutual reimbursement fee of $100,000 may be payable in certain circumstances by either Inca or Stunalara.
  • Further details about the Offer, conditions to the Offer and proposed timetable are set out in the Bid Implementation Agreement which is attached as an annexure to this announcement.

Inca’s CEO, Trevor Benson commented:

“Having carefully considered a number of acquisition proposals since I was appointed as CEO last year, it became abundantly clear that Stunalara was a standout opportunity. Its high-grade gold & gold-antimony Hurricane Project in NQ presents a unique opportunity to explore a project with multiple strongly mineralised veins which have historical workings but have never been drilled.”

“In addition, the under explored Mt Reid project in Western Tasmania is located in an area where multiple significant precious and base metal deposits have been discovered, developed and mined over the last 100 years.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Inca Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Astute Metals NL

Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA

Interpretation of prospective rock types confirmed ahead of Exploration Target

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that recently completed geological mapping and rock chip sampling at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA has identified a new zone of lithium bearing clay-rich rocks (shown as the Dark green ‘Unit J’ in Figures 1-3) with lithium grades of up to 2,100ppm lithium.

Canyon Resources Limited

Approval of Inland Rail Facility by Government of Cameroon

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the location of its Inland Rail Facility (‘IRF’) has been approved by the Government of Cameroon. In addition, Canyon’s in- country subsidiary Camalco Cameroon SA (‘Camalco’) has been allocated 105 hectares of land by the Lamido of Ngaoundere to be used for future additions to the IRF and associated infrastructure.

US flag and globe.

John Kaiser: America's Resource Sector is No Longer Great, What Will Trump's Impact Be?

US President Donald Trump and his impact on the resource sector were key topics of conversation at the latest Metals Investor Forum, which returned to Vancouver, BC, from January 17 to 18.

In his talk, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research asked the audience, "In what way is America truly no longer great?"

To answer, he reviewed the state of the junior resource sector and delved into how Donald Trump's second term as US president may ultimately impact the country's mining sector.

​A variety of commodities with a stock chart.

Sprott Commodities Outlook: Trends for Uranium, Copper, Gold and More in 2025

Commodities markets are transforming as global economic priorities and energy policies evolve.

In a 2025 commodities outlook report, global asset manager Sprott states that materials crucial to the energy transition and those tied to traditional industrial demand will be crucial in reshaping price trends and supply/demand balances.

While critical minerals such as uranium, copper and silver are experiencing robust demand driven by renewable energy investments, commodities tied to traditional economic growth models, such as iron ore and metallurgical coal, are facing challenges, particularly due to China's slowing economic momentum.

Trump in front of US flag.

Trump Revives Tariff Threats Against EU and China, Targeting Trade and Fentanyl Crisis

US President Donald Trump has announced renewed tariff threats against the European Union (EU) and China, citing trade imbalances and the fentanyl crisis as primary drivers.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday (January 22), Trump indicated that his administration is considering a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, as well as new duties on EU goods. The news follows previous Trump administration warnings about implementing stricter trade measures to address the ongoing flow of fentanyl into the US.

Reuters reported that China’s foreign ministry has responded by emphasizing its willingness to maintain communication with the US, advocating for cooperation over confrontation.

Gold Mountain Limited

Nickel-Copper Anomalies at Iguatu North Project

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is pleased to announce it has received 52 stream sediment samples from the Iguatu North Project in Central Brazil. The anomalies represent a new style of target for GMN in the Iguatu North Project area.

