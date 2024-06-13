Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Store Expansion in North Vancouver and a New Venture

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Fortune Minerals
FT:CA

FT:CA

Blue Sky Uranium
BSK:CA

BSK:CA

Quantum 1 Cannabis
QQ:CNX

QQ:CNX

Cardiol Therapeutics
CRDL:CA

CRDL:CA
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Impact Minerals

Impact Receives $354,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has received a rebate of $354,000 after costs from the Research and Development Tax Incentive scheme for the financial year ending June 2023.

These funds add to the $3.725 million raised from a recent placement and exercise of options (ASX Releases May 17th and June 5th 2024). The funds further bolster the company’s financial position, ensuring that Impact is fully funded to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project as well as continuing exploration of its other projects.

Impact’s Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “The unique mineralogy and patented and proprietary processing techniques for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina project have allowed us to claim back a significant proportion of our expenditures on the Lake Hope Project through the R and D Tax Incentive programme. Although this rebate covers all of our projects, we had only had the Lake Hope project for three months of the 2023 financial year. We anticipate being able to claim an increasing amount of our expenditures on Lake Hope as we continue to develop this exciting project”.

The company would like to thank Ernst and Young and Kate Griffiths and Robin Parsons in particular for their help preparing the R and D applications over the past 8 years.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Impact Minerals Limited
Jp Cortez, gold bars.

Jp Cortez: Fix the Money, Fix the World — Gold and Silver Will Win Out

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jp Cortez, executive director at Sound Money Defense League, discussed the importance of sound money and his organization's efforts to remonetize gold and silver in the US.

2024 has been the most successful year in Sound Money Defense League's decade-long history, with six states signing bills into law that end sales taxes on gold silver. Only five states still charge these taxes.

In total, Cortez said more than 60 pieces of legislation have been introduced in over 25 states so far this year.

Keep reading...

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2024 second quarter financial results after market close on June 26, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place June 27, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's second quarter financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

Magnetic Resources

LJN4 Northern Zone Grows Dramatically to Over 600m Down Plunge.

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce that LJN4 northern zone grows to over 600m down plunge.

Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold and Silver's CPI Gains Fall as Fed Holds Rates Steady

The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday (June 12) that it will hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 to 5.5 percent following its two day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

This marks the seventh time the central bank has maintained its policy since July 2023, when it last raised the rate.

The meeting occurred the same day as the release of May’s consumer price index (CPI) data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data shows a 0 percent change in CPI month-on-month, down from April’s 0.3 percent increase. On a 12 month basis, CPI saw a 3.3 percent increase over last year, a slight decline from April’s 3.4 percent year-on-year gain.

Keep reading...Show less
Far Northern Resources

Geophysical Survey Identify Five IP Anomalies on a Granted Mining Lease.

The Empire IRGS Project in North QLD.

Far Northern Resources Limited ASX (FNR) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Pole Dipole Induced Polarisation (PDIP) geophysical survey covering the Empire Mining Lease (ML20380) in far north Queensland.

