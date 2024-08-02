Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

High Tech Metals Limited

ASX Retraction Statement

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), refers to the announcement dated 6 September 2023 regarding the Company’s acquisition of the Norpax Nickel Sulphide Deposit (Norpax).

Retraction

High-Tech hereby retracts the reference to Norpax, specifically the historical non-JORC compliant resource. The Company emphasises that investors should not place reliance on these statements, as the results cannot currently be reported under the JORC (2012) Code. The Company has not independently validated the previous exploration results of Norpax and therefore is not to be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing those results.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from High-Tech Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

HTM:AU
High-Tech Metals
High-Tech Metals (ASX:HTM)

High-Tech Metals


"Demand" and "supply" on seesaw on blackboard.

Cobalt Market Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Prices for cobalt metal continued to contract in Q2 on the back of oversupply. Meanwhile, values for alloy-grade cobalt saw some growth due to increased demand in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Starting the 90 day session at US$28,551.80 per tonne, prices for cobalt metal shed 4.93 percent through Q2, ending the period at US$27,143.90. “We've seen prices for standard grade kind of draw down to eight year lows, despite the energy transition demand in the space that's been moving forward,” said Alex Cook, senior price reporter at Fastmarkets.

At Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials event, Cook noted that increased production in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Indonesia and China outpaced demand growth and impeded price momentum.

High Tech Metals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration Company, is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the Quarter ending 30 June 2024. The Company’s primary activities during the quarter were the desktop review of Werner Lake Project, Canada, (“Werner Lake”) and relinquishment of Ketele LCT Project, Ethiopia (“Ketele”).

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT)

Fortune Minerals


Sherritt Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its second quarter 2024 results after market close on July 29, 2024. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on July 30, 2024 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's second quarter 2024 financial and operational performance.

Sherritt Releases its 2023 Sustainability Reports

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX: S) is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Sustainability Disclosures, including its Annual Sustainability Report, Climate Report, Tailings Management Report and Sustainability Scorecard outlining the Corporation's performance on environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") matters.

Fortune Minerals President and CEO Robin Goad.

Fortune Minerals Eyes Strategic Partners After C$16.2 Million Federal Funding for NICO Project

Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF) will be working to secure strategic partners to invest in the NICO project following recent funding from the US and Canadian governments totaling C16.2 million to advance the cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project to production, CEO and President Robin Goad told the Investing News Network.

“So the financing plan for our asset, after we complete all the engineering and permitting work that's being covered by the US and Canadian governments, is to seek the project financing, which would probably be a combination of debt, but also equity. And the equity would be primarily related to strategic partnerships with a user,” said Goad.

If somebody, like a car company or a battery company or a private equity company, wants access to the raw materials that we're going to produce, we want to see some money invested in the project."

Keep reading...Show less

High-Tech Metals
At-The-Market Raise

Successful Completion of $24M Placement

Culpeo Secures Funding to Advance Copper Exploration at Vista Montana, Lana Corina and Fortuna

Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation

