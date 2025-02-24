Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

When Will Silver Go Up?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Change in substantial holding

Change in substantial holding

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Change in substantial holding

Download the PDF here.

horizon mineralshrz:auasx:hrzprecious metals investinggold investingGold Investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Keep reading...Show less
Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Phillips Find Joint Venture (JV) Agreement in place with mining specialists BML VenturesPty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits1

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles is being undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML funding all project costs, with net cashflow after asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mine plan involves cutbacks to two existing open pits, Newhaven and Newminster

- Mining well advanced, with over 800,000 BCM (Bank Cubic Metres) mined to date in both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits

- Existing 200,000t Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) in May 2024 to be utilised for the Phillips Find JV ore

- First ore from Phillips Find is being hauled to the Greenfields mill, with processing of the first 40,000t ore parcel due to commence next week for a period of approximately two weeks

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to be transporting our first ore from Phillips Find for treatment at the Greenfields mill. This marks another significant milestone in our journey to become a significant gold producer and demonstrates the team's commitment to executing our strategy on schedule. We are now fully manned up and the team has been making good progress.

We look forward to the next phase as we advance towards first gold production from Phillips Find and continue generating value for our shareholders in this high gold price environment."

Mining is progressing with first ore currently being hauled to the Greenfields mill. Ore was mined from both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits. The first ore parcel of approximately 40,000 tonnes is scheduled for processing which will start next week for a duration of around two weeks.

Next Steps

Haulage of the first stockpile is underway, with first gold pours and revenue due shortly. As the mining within the JV is being undertaken with BML Ventures who have sole funded the development at Phillips Find, initial revenue from gold sales will go to the JV to pay for working capital. Both parties shall receive a 50/50 distribution of net cash after asset recovery and the repayment of development costs have been covered.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0DS0X5Z7



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Download the PDF here.

Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Download the PDF here.

POS: Court Approval of Schemes

POS: Court Approval of Schemes

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced POS: Court Approval of Schemes

Download the PDF here.

Application for quotation of securities - NMG

Application for quotation of securities - NMG

New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG:AU) has announced Application for quotation of securities - NMG

Download the PDF here.

Auric Mining

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Gold Sales Exceed $100 Million

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company)) is pleased to announce an update to the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project), near Norseman, WA.
Keep reading...Show less
Change in substantial holding for MXR

Change in substantial holding for MXR

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Change in substantial holding for MXR

Download the PDF here.

Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Download the PDF here.

US flag, gold bars.

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Passes US$2,950, Trump Promises Fort Knox Audit

Another week, another gold price record.

The yellow metal rose to a new high once again on Thursday (February 20), moving past the US$2,950 per ounce level for the first time ever. As gold's rise continues, it's becoming increasingly clear that it's being pushed higher by a strong base of underlying drivers, as well as day-to-day events.

This week's headlines have centered on a possible audit of Fort Knox, a US Army installation in Kentucky. Fort Knox reportedly holds 147.3 million ounces of gold, but the last-known audit took place in 1953, and in the decades since then questions have been raised about whether the metal is intact.

Keep reading...Show less
TSX and TSXV website on phone screen.

6 Mining and Energy Stocks Make Top 10 on 2025 TSX Venture 50 List

The TSX Venture Exchange has released its annual TSX Venture 50 ranking, recognizing the top-performing companies based on share price appreciation, market capitalization growth and Canadian trading value.

Among this year’s top 10 are six companies from the mining and oil and gas sectors.

Read on to learn about the companies and their assets.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Cotec Holdings Corp. And McGill University Commence Project Wavecracker(TM) Targeting Application of Microwave Techology To Accelerate Sulphide Copper Leaching

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Red Cloud Sets Agenda for the 2025 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Live in Toronto

Related News

Uranium Investing

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. And McGill University Commence Project Wavecracker(TM) Targeting Application of Microwave Techology To Accelerate Sulphide Copper Leaching

Silver Investing

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Receives Conditional TSX-V Approval for Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects and Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Upsize of its Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Base Metals Investing

Noble and Canada Nickel Close Transactions Under Implementation Agreement

×