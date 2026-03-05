Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Mineralshrz:auasx:hrzprecious metals investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Emerging stand-alone gold producer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Share Purchase Plan

Share Purchase Plan

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Share Purchase PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Successful A$175M Capital Raising

Successful A$175M Capital Raising

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Successful A$175M Capital RaisingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA Goldfields

Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA Goldfields

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA GoldfieldsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Gold Ore Reserve Update

Gold Ore Reserve Update

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Ore Reserve UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE: FFF,OTC:FFFNF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's senior mining analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., QP, crafted a report titled "Initiating Coverage of 55 North Mining as it moves project on... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for an up to US$75,000,000 loan facility (the "Loan Facility").The proceeds from the Loan Facility will be used as financing for the... Keep Reading...
Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan" or the "Company") continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required... Keep Reading...
Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project

Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Fortune Bay Drills Multiple Gold Zones at Goldfields including 6.61 g/t over 5.0 m within 2.54 g/t over 17.0 m

Fortune Bay Drills Multiple Gold Zones at Goldfields including 6.61 g/t over 5.0 m within 2.54 g/t over 17.0 m

Drilling at the Box deposit continues to demonstrate wide-open mineralization beyond the PEA open-pit Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the initial three drill holes from the ongoing... Keep Reading...
Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 5th

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 5th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. REGISTER HERE It... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining

Bunker Hill Announces Closing of C$33,752,300 Brokered Life Offering, Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement and Warrant Exercise

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

gold investing

Rick Rule: Gold Price During War, Silver Strategy, Oil Stock Game Plan

gold investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Oil in Times of War, Plus My Shopping List Now

PDAC 2026: Canada Doubles Down on Mining as Investment Attractiveness Score Peaks

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Surge as Iran Conflict Halts Tanker Traffic Through Hormuz

base metals investing

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador