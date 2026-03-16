Results of Share Purchase Plan

Results of Share Purchase Plan

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Results of Share Purchase Plan

Download the PDF here.

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HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
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Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Emerging stand-alone gold producer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black Swan

Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black Swan

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Gold Mining, Processing and Cash Update

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Share Purchase Plan

Share Purchase Plan

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Share Purchase PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Successful A$175M Capital Raising

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Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Successful A$175M Capital RaisingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

LaFleur Minerals Bolsters Executive Team and Announces Webinar to Present Positive PEA for Beacon Gold Mill Restart

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Quimbaya Gold Appoints Dr. Mark Cruise as Technical Advisor

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Strengthening Technical Team as the Tahami Centre Copper-Gold Project Advances Toward Discovery DrillingQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Dr. Mark Cruise, ICD.D, PGeo, as Technical Advisor to the Company,... Keep Reading...
Summit Royalties to Combine with Star Royalties to Create a Scaled, High-Growth Royalty Platform

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Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Continued Operational Progress at Maria Norte

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Early Warning Reports Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

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Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that this press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the... Keep Reading...

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Horizon Minerals
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