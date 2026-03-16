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March 16, 2026
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Results of Share Purchase Plan
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21 August 2025
Horizon Minerals
12 March
Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black Swan
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black SwanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 March
Gold Mining, Processing and Cash Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining, Processing and Cash UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 March
Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPHDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 February
Share Purchase Plan
18 February
Successful A$175M Capital Raising
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Successful A$175M Capital RaisingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
9h
LaFleur Minerals Bolsters Executive Team and Announces Webinar to Present Positive PEA for Beacon Gold Mill Restart
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Paul Ténière, Peter Espig and Jeff Swinoga to the Company's Board of Directors. These appointments bring significant expertise in the "gold producer"... Keep Reading...
11h
RZOLV Technologies Selected to Participate in Government of Canada Clean Energy Delegation to India
Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL,OTC:RZOLF) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate as one of only 14 companies in the Canadian Clean Energy Technologies R&D Partnering Delegation to India, delivered under the Canadian International Innovation... Keep Reading...
12h
Quimbaya Gold Appoints Dr. Mark Cruise as Technical Advisor
Strengthening Technical Team as the Tahami Centre Copper-Gold Project Advances Toward Discovery DrillingQuimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Dr. Mark Cruise, ICD.D, PGeo, as Technical Advisor to the Company,... Keep Reading...
13h
Summit Royalties to Combine with Star Royalties to Create a Scaled, High-Growth Royalty Platform
Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF, OTCQB: SUMMF) (the "Company" or "Summit") and Star Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: STRR, OTCQX: STRFF) ("Star") are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which, among other things, Summit has... Keep Reading...
13 March
Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Continued Operational Progress at Maria Norte
Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) today provided a corporate update highlighting the continued advancement of its Maria Norte Project in Peru and reaffirmed that the Company believes it is in the strongest operational position in its history. Over the past... Keep Reading...
12 March
Early Warning Reports Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103
Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that this press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the... Keep Reading...
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