February 25, 2026
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan
21 August 2025
Horizon Minerals
18 February
Successful A$175M Capital Raising
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Successful A$175M Capital Raising
17 February
Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA Goldfields
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA Goldfields
17 February
Gold Ore Reserve Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Ore Reserve Update
16 February
Trading Halt
12 February
Gold Mineral Resources Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mineral Resources Update
24 February
Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project
24 February
Golconda Gold Named in TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies
Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has been included in the TSX Venture 50 list. TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the 50 top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. Companies are ranked based... Keep Reading...
