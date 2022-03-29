Mineralization Discovered 700 m along strike of the Alligator Zone UEX Corporation is pleased to announce that its 50% owned company JCU Exploration Company, Limited “ has been informed by the operator of the Waterfound River Joint Venture that three holes have encountered high-grade uranium mineralization approximately 700 m west and along strike of the Alligator Zone The Alligator Zone is located within the La ...

UEX:CA,UEXCF