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July 30, 2026
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Tundulu
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09 February
AuKing Mining
Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
20 July
Quarterly Cashflow Report
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 July
Quarterly Activities Report
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 July
StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at TunduluDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 July
A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global FundsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 July
Trading Halt
9h
Report Unveils Undeclared Uranium in DRC Cobalt Exports
Massive quantities of undeclared uranium have been extracted and exported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the last two decades, bypassing international nuclear safeguards, a new report alleges. The study published in the journal Nature Communications by researchers from the... Keep Reading...
29 July
5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2026
Uranium prices pulled back during the second quarter of 2026 as the market entered a period of consolidation following a powerful rally that carried the commodity above US$100 per pound in January. Although the spot price eased to around US$85 per pound by the end of June, the sector's long-term... Keep Reading...
28 July
Generation Closes Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement
Generation Uranium Inc. (CSE: GEN, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (“Generation” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of July 3, 2026, it has closed its non-brokeredprivate placement (the “Offering”) and has raised $361,072 through the issuance of 4,011,921 units... Keep Reading...
27 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 July
Scott Melbye: Uranium Prices, Stocks Setting Up for Year-End Rally
Scott Melbye of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) shares his latest thoughts on uranium, prices, supply and demand. In his view, the setup has never been better, and uranium stocks will soon start to pick up steam. "It's incredibly bullish. I think it's a great... Keep Reading...
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