Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Tundulu

Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Tundulu

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Tundulu

Download the PDF here.

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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at TunduluDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global FundsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Massive quantities of undeclared uranium have been extracted and exported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the last two decades, bypassing international nuclear safeguards, a new report alleges. The study published in the journal Nature Communications by researchers from the... Keep Reading...
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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

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AuKing Mining
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Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

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