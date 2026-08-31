Hercules Metals Closes C$4.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Incoming Leadership Team

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG,OTC:BADEF) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) ("Hercules" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 5, 2026, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 7,258,066 common shares (each, a "Common Share") of the Company at a price of C$0.62 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,500,000.92 (the "Offering"). The Common Shares issued under the Offering were purchased by the former members of the Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. team who are joining the Hercules team.
Hercules intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to support continued drilling and expansion of the Leviathan porphyry copper system, exploration of additional porphyry targets, geological and resource modelling, and general working capital and corporate purposes.
The Common Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
About Hercules Metals:
Hercules Metals Corp. is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the 100%-owned Hercules Project in the heart of America's newest porphyry copper district, in western Idaho.
The Hercules Project hosts the newly discovered Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important new discoveries in the country to date. Leviathan is a large and growing porphyry copper system discovered by Hercules in 2023. The initial discovery hole intersected 185 metres grading 0.84% copper, 111 ppm molybdenum and 2.6 g/t silver, including 45 metres grading 1.94% copper.
Subsequent drilling has demonstrated mineralization as shallow as 72 metres depth in the eastern portion of the deposit, with a mineralized envelope that remains open in multiple directions.
The Hercules Project forms part of a 73-kilometre copper belt across which the Company controls more than 100,000 acres of prospective mineral rights. Hercules is conducting systematic definition drilling at Leviathan and exploration drilling to identify additional porphyry centres.
Hercules' shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BIG," on the OTCQB under the symbol "BADEF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "C0X."
For further information please contact:
Chris Paul
CEO & Director
Telephone +1 (604) 670-5527
Email: chris@herculesmetals.com
Matthieu Bos
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Email: mbos@herculesmetals.com
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", and similar terms and phrases, including negative versions thereof, and other similar expressions or statements that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this press release, other than information of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, statements in respect of: the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering; the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; the former members of the Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. management team joining the Hercules team; the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies and strategic vision and aspirations, and their achievement and timing; the Company's expectations regarding the results of operations; anticipated exploration and development activities at the Company's projects and the anticipated results thereof; and other statements that are not of current or historical fact.
Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information is reasonable based on information available as of the date hereof, forward-looking information is neither historical fact nor assurance of future performance or results. Instead, it is based only on management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business, future plans, prospects and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, relating to, among others, the price of precious and base metals and key commodities; that no significant event will occur outside of the Company's normal course of business and operations (other than as set out herein); anticipated capital and operating costs; timing and receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, consents, licenses and permits and their renewals; the geopolitical, economic, permitting and legal climate that the Company operates in; legal and regulatory requirements; positive relations with local groups; access to sufficient infrastructure (including water and power), equipment and labour; and the results, costs and timing of future exploration activities. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the general business and economic conditions; delays in obtaining, or the inability to obtain, third-party contracts, equipment, supplies and governmental or other approvals; changes in law; accidents; labour disputes; availability of equipment; the costs and expenditures to complete the Company's programs and goals; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and mining operations in general; environmental risks; other factors beyond the Company's control; and those risks discussed or described in the Company's public materials filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca from time to time. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for management to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Many of such factors are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control.
The forward-looking information included in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Except in accordance with applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention, obligation or undertaking to revise or update any forward-looking information whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
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