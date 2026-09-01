QIMC Reports Record 30.0% Clean Natural Hydrogen at 413 Metres as Pressurized Free Gas Observations Trigger Repeated Hydrogen Alarms at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

DDH-26-05 delivers QIMC's strongest high-concentration hydrogen interval to date; Company plans to continue drilling with equipment adapted to the conditions encountered and evaluate equipment for pressure and flow measurements
HIGHLIGHTS
- New Company record: 30.0% H₂ at 413 metres, surpassing the 27.8% H₂ record at 374 metres reported from the preceding interval of DDH-26-05.
- QIMC's strongest high-concentration hydrogen interval to date: 11 of 12 sampled depths from 380 through 413 metres returned at least one double-digit hydrogen measurement, with nine sampled depths exceeding 20% H₂, including 28.4% at 389 m, 29.5% at 395 m and the new 30.0% Company record at 413 m.
- Pressurized free-gas observations trigger repeated hydrogen alarms: between approximately 413 and 416 metres, the drilling crew observed pressurized free gas reaching surface and triggering the on-site hydrogen alarm system. Following an initial pause and attempted restart, increased pressurization was observed operationally as drilling water was introduced, and free gas again reached surface, triggering additional hydrogen alarms.
- Clean natural hydrogen composition: CH₄ remained at 0.0% across the reported samples and CO₂ remained at or below 0.1%, continuing the clean gas profile observed in DDH-26-05.
- Next phase of DDH-26-05: following the conditions encountered between approximately 413 and 416 metres, QIMC plans to continue the hole using drilling equipment and operating procedures adapted to the observed conditions. The Company is also evaluating equipment and procedures to enable pressure and flow measurements during the next phase of technical work.
Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional preliminary mud-gas hydrogen results and significant drilling observations from diamond drill hole DDH-26-05 at its Bennett Hill Natural Hydrogen Project in Nova Scotia.
The results reported today cover sampled depths from 380 through 413 metres and represent the strongest concentration and persistence of high hydrogen readings encountered by QIMC to date at Bennett Hill. The interval contains repeated concentrations above 20% H₂ and culminates in a new Company record of 30.0% H₂ at 413 metres, surpassing the 27.8% H₂ record at 374 metres reported in the Company's preceding DDH-26-05 update.
Significantly, as DDH-26-05 advanced beyond the analytical interval reported herein, field observations between approximately 413 and 416 metres documented observable pressurized free gas reaching surface and triggering the on-site hydrogen alarm system. Following an initial pause, the drilling crew attempted to restart operations. As drilling water was introduced into the hole, increased pressurization was observed operationally and free gas again reached surface, triggering additional hydrogen alarms. Pressurized water subsequently reached surface.
Based on the conditions encountered, the Company plans to continue DDH-26-05 using drilling equipment and operating procedures adapted to the observed gas and pressurization conditions. QIMC is also evaluating the deployment of appropriate equipment and procedures to measure pressure and gas flow as part of the next phase of technical evaluation.
The Company is reviewing these operational observations together with the mud-gas geochemistry, geological logging, structural information and drilling conditions encountered in DDH-26-05.
Why These Results Matter
The 380-413 metre interval represents QIMC's strongest sequence of high-concentration hydrogen measurements encountered to date at Bennett Hill.
The significance of the interval extends beyond the new 30.0% Company record. Of the 12 sampled depths from 380 through 413 metres, 11 returned at least one double-digit H₂ measurement, while nine sampled depths returned peak concentrations above 20% H₂.
Peak results include:
- 25.7% H₂ at 380 metres
- 11.5% H₂ at 383 metres
- 22.4% H₂ at 386 metres
- 25.7%, 28.4% and 26.8% H₂ at 389 metres
- 21.3% H₂ at 392 metres
- 29.5% H₂ at 395 metres
- 25.7% H₂ at 398 metres
- 15.8% H₂ at 401 metres
- 4.0% H₂ at 404 metres
- 26.8% H₂ at 407 metres
- 23.5% H₂ at 410 metres
- 30.0% H₂ at 413 metres
When combined with the Company's previously reported 19.1% H₂ at 368 metres, 25.1% and 27.8% H₂ at 374 metres, and 10.4% and 12.1% H₂ at 377 metres, the results define a sustained sequence of high-concentration hydrogen through the deeper portion of DDH-26-05.
The drilling observations immediately below the analytical interval provide an additional dimension to the developing geological model.
Between approximately 413 and 416 metres, the drilling crew observed what was described in field observations as pressurized free gas reaching surface, triggering the on-site hydrogen alarm system. Following an initial pause and attempted restart, the introduction of drilling water was accompanied by increased pressurization observed operationally and renewed movement of observable free gas to surface, triggering additional hydrogen alarms. Pressurized water subsequently reached surface before drilling was paused.
In the Company's interpretation, these observations are important because they occurred immediately below an interval characterized by repeated high-concentration hydrogen measurements, including the new Company record at 413 metres. When considered together with previously reported free-gas observations higher in DDH-26-05, documented drilling-water losses and the structural geology encountered in the hole, the observations provide additional information for evaluating gas mobility and the role of fault/shear structures within the Bennett Hill system.
CEO Commentary
"The significance of these results goes well beyond establishing another Company record," said John Karagiannidis, President and Chief Executive Officer of QIMC. "Our previous update established a record of 27.8% hydrogen at 374 metres. The results reported today demonstrate that high-concentration hydrogen continued deeper into DDH-26-05 and reached a new Company record of 30.0% hydrogen at 413 metres."
"What stands out is the persistence. Eleven of the 12 sampled depths from 380 through 413 metres returned at least one double-digit hydrogen measurement, and nine returned peak concentrations above 20%. We recorded 25.7% at 380 metres, 28.4% at 389 metres, 29.5% at 395 metres and ultimately 30.0% at 413 metres. This is the strongest sequence of high-concentration hydrogen measurements we have encountered at Bennett Hill to date."
"What happened immediately beyond the reported analytical interval is also particularly important to our technical evaluation. Between approximately 413 and 416 metres, our field crew observed pressurized free gas reaching surface and triggering our hydrogen alarms. After operations were initially suspended and the crew attempted to restart drilling, drilling water was reintroduced and we observed increased pressurization. Free gas again reached surface and additional hydrogen alarms were triggered."
"Our plan is to continue DDH-26-05 using drilling equipment and operating procedures adapted to the conditions encountered. We are also evaluating pressure- and flow-measurement equipment for the Bennett Hill system."
Results from 380 to 413 Metres
Peak hydrogen concentrations by sampled depth include:
|Depth (m)
|Peak H₂
|380
|25.7%
|383
|11.5%
|386
|22.4%
|389
|28.4%
|392
|21.3%
|395
|29.5%
|398
|25.7%
|401
|15.8%
|404
|4.0%
|407
|26.8%
|410
|23.5%
|413
|30.0%
Several sampled depths returned multiple individual measurements. Notably, 386 metres returned 22.4% and 12.6% H₂, while 389 metres returned three high-concentration measurements of 25.7%, 28.4% and 26.8% H₂.
Overall, 11 of the 12 sampled depths from 380 through 413 metres returned at least one double-digit hydrogen measurement, and nine sampled depths returned peak H₂ concentrations above 20%.
The new 30.0% H₂ at 413 metres establishes a new Company record and represents the deepest sampled depth included in this release.
Building on the 374-Metre Record
The results reported today directly extend the high-concentration hydrogen zone disclosed in the Company's preceding DDH-26-05 update.
That interval returned 19.1% H₂ at 368 metres, 25.1% and 27.8% H₂ at 374 metres, and 10.4% and 12.1% H₂ at 377 metres.
The new results demonstrate that high-concentration hydrogen persisted beyond that interval and strengthened again, returning 25.7% at 380 metres, 28.4% at 389 metres, 29.5% at 395 metres and 30.0% at 413 metres.
Viewed together, the results from approximately 368 through 413 metres represent the strongest sequence of high-concentration hydrogen measurements encountered by QIMC to date at Bennett Hill.
Geological and Structural Context
The deeper DDH-26-05 results occur within the continuation of the structurally complex geological environment identified in the preceding interval.
Earlier geological logging identified deformed, fragmental and graphitic siltstone associated with high hydrogen concentrations beginning near 368 metres. Geological logging deeper in the hole records continued deformation, brecciation, graphitic units and additional structural complexity.
The Company is evaluating the relationship between these geological structures and the repeated high-concentration hydrogen measurements to further refine its interpretation of hydrogen migration and concentration within the Bennett Hill system.
The occurrence of observable free gas under apparent pressure immediately below the high-concentration analytical interval provides an additional observation relevant to the Company's evaluation of gas mobility within the structural system.
Importantly, the renewed appearance of free gas at surface following the introduction of drilling water during the attempted restart provides further operational information regarding the interaction of gas with the intersected structural network.
Strengthening the Bennett Hill Geological Model
DDH-26-05 has demonstrated high hydrogen concentrations across multiple vertical levels, together with previously reported observations consistent with free gas, documented drilling-water losses indicative of enhanced structural permeability and repeated associations between elevated hydrogen and structurally deformed rocks.
The occurrence of observable free gas under apparent pressure immediately below the high-concentration analytical interval provides additional information relevant to the Company's evaluation of potential gas mobility within the structural system.
In the Company's interpretation, these observations further support a working model in which faults and shear structures may provide pathways for hydrogen migration, while adjacent deformed rocks may provide favourable conditions for hydrogen concentration or retention.
The Company continues to integrate the DDH-26-05 mud-gas results, drill logs, structural interpretation, drilling-water losses and operational gas-monitoring observations into its R2G2™ targeting framework.
Advancing the Pilot Production Pathway
The latest results and drilling observations provide additional technical information relevant to QIMC's previously announced evaluation of a pathway toward pilot-scale characterization and clean energy generation in the Bennett Hill Area.
The combination of repeated high hydrogen concentrations, previously reported observations consistent with free gas, documented evidence of enhanced structural permeability and the latest pressurized free-gas observations provides important information for evaluating future well design, target selection and pilot-scale testing.
About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)
Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects, with properties in Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (USA). The Company applies its proprietary R2G2™ (Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure) exploration framework, developed in collaboration with INRS, and is focused on responsible exploration, technical innovation and the advancement of natural hydrogen opportunities that may contribute to future clean-energy development. The Company's exploration in the Advocate Area involves no hydraulic fracturing and no reservoir stimulation.
For Further Information
QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.
John Karagiannidis,
President & Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@qimaterials.com
Tel: +1 514-726-7058
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's plans to continue DDH-26-05 using drilling equipment and operating procedures adapted to the conditions encountered; the evaluation, availability and potential deployment of pressure- and flow-measurement equipment and procedures; the ability to obtain meaningful pressure or flow measurements; the interpretation of mud-gas results, qualitative free-gas observations, drill-site gas-monitoring observations, structural geology and permeability; the potential relationship between structural architecture and hydrogen migration, concentration, retention or mobility; future pressure and flow measurement or testing; the existence, scale, continuity and vertical persistence of a natural hydrogen system; future technical evaluation and testing; and the potential advancement toward pilot-scale characterization, clean energy generation or any future development pathway.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding instrument performance, geological interpretation, the continuity and permeability of geological structures, operational and safety conditions, the availability and suitability of drilling and pressure- and flow-measurement equipment, the ability to safely resume and advance DDH-26-05, the ability to obtain meaningful technical measurements, the availability of financing, and applicable permitting and regulatory frameworks. Actual results may differ materially.
Actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, without limitation, the risk that preliminary measurements are not confirmed by subsequent laboratory analysis or technical work; that the pressurized free-gas and water observations, which are qualitative operational observations made during drilling and do not constitute a flow test, formation-pressure test or reservoir test, may not be indicative of hydrogen flow rate, formation pressure, reservoir deliverability or recoverable volumes; that drill-site hydrogen alarms do not represent sustained gas flow or formation hydrogen concentrations; and that drilling-water losses do not reflect permeability relevant to hydrogen production. Additional risks include the possibility that subsequent analytical results or geological interpretations differ from those reported to date; that suitable drilling or pressure- and flow-measurement equipment is unavailable, unsuitable or cannot be successfully deployed; that DDH-26-05 does not resume as anticipated or resumes under different operating conditions or timelines; that meaningful pressure or flow measurements cannot be obtained; or that future measurements and testing do not demonstrate sustained gas flow or characteristics supportive of development. There can be no assurance that an economically recoverable hydrogen accumulation exists or that required financing or regulatory approvals will be available on acceptable terms.
No resource estimate has been prepared for the Advocate Area projects, and there is no assurance that the exploration results described herein will translate into a discovery of commercial quantities of natural hydrogen. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Sampling, Methodology and Data Verification
Mud-gas readings reported in this release are preliminary measurements from IsoJar headspace samples collected during drilling of DDH-26-05 and measured using the EAGLE II gas analyzer.
Gas-composition measurements across the samples reported herein returned methane (CH₄) concentrations of 0.0% and carbon dioxide (CO₂) concentrations at or below 0.1%. These measurements support the Company's characterization of the reported gas composition as containing negligible methane and carbon dioxide.
The quantitative mud-gas results reported herein cover sampled depths from 380 through 413 metres and include multiple replicate measurements at certain sampled depths.
Hydrogen values reflect the Company's instrument correction methodology based on EAGLE II bump-test response against certified hydrogen concentrations.
The pressurized free-gas, hydrogen-alarm and pressurized-water observations described in this release are qualitative operational observations made during drilling and are distinct from the quantitative IsoJar mud-gas measurements reported through 413 metres.
The Company has not assigned a hydrogen concentration, flow rate or formation pressure to the observed gas based on these field observations.
Gas-monitoring measurements recorded at the drill site are operational measurements used for safety monitoring and are not directly comparable to IsoJar headspace measurements. The triggering of hydrogen alarms does not establish hydrogen concentration within the formation, sustained gas flow, reservoir pressure, recoverable volumes or commerciality.
The results remain preliminary and subject to additional laboratory analysis and technical interpretation.
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