Omega Pacific Williams Property Exploration Program Update

Omega Pacific Williams Property Exploration Program Update

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA,OTC:OMGPF) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration program at the Williams Property ("Williams"), located in British Columbia's Toodoggone District.

Omega Pacific completed its sampling program at Williams, focusing on the West GIC gold target and adjacent ROI porphyry target. A total of 255 rock, 181 soil, and 119 talus fines samples were taken across several targets spanning an east-west distance of over 5 km. Samples have been submitted for assay. The Company is encouraged by visual indications of mineralization and a better understanding of rock types across all targets.

Jason Leikam, CEO of Omega Pacific stated, "Our 2026 exploration program commenced mid-August with a sampling program at the West GIC and ROI targets. The 2026 fieldwork and drilling program at the West GIC gold target are designed to expand on the results we delivered in 2024 and demonstrate to our shareholders the full potential of this exploration opportunity," said Jason Leikam, CEO of Omega Pacific. He added, "West GIC hosts multi-million ounce gold potential. The ROI porphyry target to the east, although demonstrably different than GIC, is equally compelling. While we have several priority targets to advance, we are focused on expanding known gold mineralization at West GIC which remains open in all directions. We anticipate results of our 2026 program will attract positive attention."

West GIC Sampling
The West GIC target contains orogenic-style gold mineralization within a 1,800 m geochemical anomaly. Mineralization at West GIC is open in all directions. Additionally, GIC is located within a broader, multi-km long target with overlapping gold-copper rock and soil anomalism, magnetic trends and chargeability/resistivity anomalies from induced-polarization (IP) geophysical surveys. This area is highlighted by the "Park Gossan", which occurs proximal to the contact between volcanic and intrusive rocks, and large-scale faults, all of which are critical to mineralization elsewhere in the Toodoggone District. Samples were taken west of 2024 drill locations to verify historic sampling results and extended across the West GIC gold target, including north of 2024 drilling to height of land and the north facing slope on the back side of the Park Gossan (see Figure 1), where historic samples returned compelling copper grades.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11671/312374_0e4d8d56f47ff941_001.jpg
Figure 1. 2026 GIC rock, soils and talus sampling locations at West GIC with drilling locations shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11671/312374_0e4d8d56f47ff941_001full.jpg

Sampling ROI
The sampling program extended east to ROI. Historical and 2024 reconnaissance prospecting and sampling show anomalous copper and very high molybdenum concentrations at ROI. These anomalies are coincident with mapped intrusions, showing potassic alteration, silicification and magnetite veining, all of which are strong indicators of porphyry potential. The 2026 systematic sampling program will inform exploration steps at ROI in subsequent programs. Sampling also continued east of ROI on claims staked in 2024 (see Figure 2). Here, gossans at height of land, extending over 600m, and on the east facing slope showed rock types more similar to West GIC, which provide intriguing indications of mineralizing events across the targets spanning 5 km east-west. This style of mineralization is associated with pyrite rich mafic beds within the Stuhini group, which is mapped at both GIC and ROI with potential for continuity between the two areas.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11671/312374_0e4d8d56f47ff941_002.jpg

Figure 2. Rock samples taken at ROI porphyry target and east on claims staked in 2024. The eastern (right side of picture) samples taken are visually similar to the rock types found at West GIC (pyrite-rich mafic volcaniclastics), close to 5 km west.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11671/312374_0e4d8d56f47ff941_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11671/312374_omegafig3_550.jpg

Figure 3. ROI Gossan and samples with similar alteration and pyrite mineralization to high-grade drill core from West GIC.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11671/312374_omegafig3.jpg

With the sampling program now complete, the Company is now continuing with a drone LiDAR and magnetic survey at GIC (weather pending) and pad building in anticipation of the drill program commencing early to mid-September.

Qualified Person
Robert L'Heureux (P.Geol.), Director of Omega Pacific Resources, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. L'Heureux oversees exploration planning and execution at the Williams Property.

About Omega Pacific Resources
Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific is committed to best practices in responsible exploration with judicious use of capital. Omega Pacific is dedicated to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Jason Leikam
CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Omega Pacific Resources Inc.
Tel: +1 (778) 858-8085
Email: info@omegapacific.ca
Website: www.omegapacific.ca

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon several beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312374

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