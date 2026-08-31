Silverco Mining Grants Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Silverco Mining Grants Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF) (OTCQB: SICOF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 144,792 stock options (the "Options") and 207,355 restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan").

The grants include 42,855 RSUs to directors, 25,000 RSUs and 144,792 Options to officers, and 139,500 RSUs to employees and consultants.

The Options are exercisable at a price of C$10.50 per share for a term of five years from the date of grant. The directors' RSUs vest on the first anniversary of the grant date. The remaining RSUs and the Options vest as to one-third (1/3) on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the applicable award agreements.

The grants remain subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Silverco Mining Ltd.

Silverco Mining Ltd. is a Canadian silver producer focused on building a leading multi-asset silver portfolio in Mexico. The Company owns 100% of the producing La Negra Mine in Querétaro and the past-producing Cusi Mining Complex in Chihuahua, two established underground mining operations with significant infrastructure, exploration upside, and district-scale land positions. The Company is restarting Cusi in H2 2026, positioning Silverco to become a significant primary silver producer in the Americas in the near term.

Led by an experienced management team with a proven track record in mine development, operations, and capital markets, Silverco is focused on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined growth and responsible mining practices, with a goal of becoming a 10-million-ounce per year silver equivalent producer within three years. Silverco's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SICO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SICOF". More information on the Company and its projects can be found at www.silvercomining.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Mark Ayranto"
Mark Ayranto, President & CEO
Email: mayranto@silvercomining.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Communications
Email: info@silvercomining.com
www.silvercomining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the stock option and restricted share unit grants described herein and any required approvals under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312105

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silverco MiningSICO:CCTSXV:SICOprecious metals investing
SICO:CC
Silverco Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Silverco Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silverco Mining (TSXV:SICO)

Silverco Mining

Advancing a high-grade silver mining complex in Mexico

Advancing a high-grade silver mining complex in Mexico Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY,OTC:JAYGF) (OTCQB: JAYGF) (FSE: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at the Becker-Cochran antimony-silver occurrence on its 100%-owned Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Project") in southern Yukon (Figures... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining Ltd Drilling Underway at Armidale Antimony-Gold Project

Red Mountain Mining Ltd Drilling Underway at Armidale Antimony-Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX:RMX,OTC:RMXFF) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that the maiden drilling... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer and Stroud Resources Announce Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Santo Domingo Silver-Gold Project, Mexico

Silver Hammer and Stroud Resources Announce Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Santo Domingo Silver-Gold Project, Mexico

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR,OTC:HAMRF) (OTCID: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") and Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SDR) ("Stroud") are pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Santo Domingo Silver-Gold Project (the "Project") located in Jalisco... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2026

Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2026

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Final Tranche Of Private Placement For Aggregate Gross Proceeds Of $9.1 Million

Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Final Tranche Of Private Placement For Aggregate Gross Proceeds Of $9.1 Million

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has closed a third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Commences 2026 Diamond Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

One Bullion Commences 2026 Diamond Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

Initial 3,000-Meter HQ Program Targets Three Priority Mineralized Structural Corridors Identified Through Integrated Geological, Geochemical and Geophysical Review Ten-Hole HQ Diamond Program Designed to Define the Orientation, Continuity and Plunge of Mineralized Structures; Maitengwe... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Silverco Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Silverco Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Alvopetro Announces Initial 183-H2 Well Results

CoTec Provides Update on Commercial Deployment of Multi-Gravity Separator Technology

Related News

zinc investing

Zinc Price Hits 4-Year High as Silver and Lead Credits Rewrite Mine Economics

base metals investing

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Initial 183-H2 Well Results

base metals investing

CoTec Provides Update on Commercial Deployment of Multi-Gravity Separator Technology

gold investing

iMetal Resources Strengthens Board and Executive Team with Appointment of Paul Larkin as an Independent Director and Robert Scott as Chief Financial Officer

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: VR Resources Soars with 384 Percent Gain

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Warsh Speaks, Gold and Silver Fall — Summer Price Run Over?