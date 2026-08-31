Silverco Mining Grants Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF) (OTCQB: SICOF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 144,792 stock options (the "Options") and 207,355 restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan").
The grants include 42,855 RSUs to directors, 25,000 RSUs and 144,792 Options to officers, and 139,500 RSUs to employees and consultants.
The Options are exercisable at a price of C$10.50 per share for a term of five years from the date of grant. The directors' RSUs vest on the first anniversary of the grant date. The remaining RSUs and the Options vest as to one-third (1/3) on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the applicable award agreements.
The grants remain subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Silverco Mining Ltd.
Silverco Mining Ltd. is a Canadian silver producer focused on building a leading multi-asset silver portfolio in Mexico. The Company owns 100% of the producing La Negra Mine in Querétaro and the past-producing Cusi Mining Complex in Chihuahua, two established underground mining operations with significant infrastructure, exploration upside, and district-scale land positions. The Company is restarting Cusi in H2 2026, positioning Silverco to become a significant primary silver producer in the Americas in the near term.
Led by an experienced management team with a proven track record in mine development, operations, and capital markets, Silverco is focused on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined growth and responsible mining practices, with a goal of becoming a 10-million-ounce per year silver equivalent producer within three years. Silverco's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SICO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SICOF". More information on the Company and its projects can be found at www.silvercomining.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Mark Ayranto"
Mark Ayranto, President & CEO
Email: mayranto@silvercomining.com
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations & Communications
Email: info@silvercomining.com
www.silvercomining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the stock option and restricted share unit grants described herein and any required approvals under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
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