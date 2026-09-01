Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report a significant expansion in the size of the Kinkaid, Nevada porphyry copper-gold-silver project, located east of Hawthorne in Nevada's Walker Lane belt, as a result of the identification of strong copper-bearing mineralization in outcrop at several locations over a promising new porphyry copper target within the newly staked area.
Highlights:
- The porphyry copper-gold-silver ± epithermal gold-silver potential of the Kinkaid, Nevada property continues to increase;
- Impressive new copper-gold showings found within an approximately 1X1 km area previously outside the Company's land position;
- The showings are believed to be related to a potential porphyry system at depth due to the type of alteration present and the nature of the showings;
- 43 new claims have been staked to cover this new "KJ Porphyry" target and surrounding areas (see Figure 1);
- 13 line-km of geophysical surveys are to be completed over the KJ target and other targets on the Kinkaid property;
- Expectations are that the Kinkaid project will be drill-ready by year end 2026, subject to BLM permitting.
Background:
In May this year Oreterra completed a heli-borne magnetic and radiometric survey across the entire Kinkaid property and surrounding areas. The survey outlined two prominent potassium anomalies believed to be caused by alteration related to potential porphyry centres at depth. One anomaly covers the approximately 1.4 km long Bismark Hill-Southern Barite porphyry target and a second anomaly approximately 1.2 km in width occurs over the new KJ porphyry target (see Figure 2). Various other anomalies are also of ongoing interest.
In June, ground follow-up to the May survey identified numerous new copper-gold showings in the vicinity of multiple zones of distinctive alteration and copper-quartz veining believed to be related to a porphyry system at depth. In consequence, the Company staked the 43 new claims noted above and is now planning to complete, later this year, a roughly 13 line-km Induced Polarization ("IP") and magnetotelluric ("MT") geophysical survey over KJ target and the other porphyry and epithermal targets on the Kinkaid property.
"The discovery at the KJ site of impressive copper-gold showings and mineralized veins (see Photo 1) so close to zones of an alteration assemblage often found around porphyry systems greatly increases the odds that we are dealing with a new porphyry system," stated John Biczok, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Oreterra. "It also heightens the odds that porphyry systems will be found nearby at the Bismark Hill-Southern Barite prospect and the other targets on the Kinkaid claim block. We are looking forward to the upcoming IP-MT survey to test these various targets for sulphide mineralization at depth and, potentially, to provide us with drill-ready targets."
Highlights of the KJ Porphyry Target
A prominent 1.3 x 0.9 km potassic anomaly with a coincident magnetic low has been outlined over the KJ area (see Figures 1 and 2). This is believed to reflect alteration above an intrusive centre;
Numerous copper prospects have now been located across an area 600 metres in width (Figure 2). These showings consist mainly of chalcopyrite-quartz veins and fractures coated with chrysocolla and other secondary copper minerals (Photo 2). Of the 18 chip and grab samples collected to date, 13 returned assays between 0.28% to 5.79% Cu with four samples assaying between 0.9 and 7.6 g/t Au;
A distinctive style of alteration found in some porphyry copper systems has been located in zones adjacent to the copper showings;
Apparent porphyry-style "B-Veins" (see Photo 1) with centrelines of chrysocolla and other copper minerals were observed in a brecciated outcrop at one site. This unique and distinctive style of vein is characteristic of porphyry copper systems;
43 claims were recently staked to cover the new KJ porphyry target and planning is now underway for a combined roughly 13 line-km IP and MT survey of the five suspected porphyry centres (KJ, Bismark Hill - Southern Barite, Honeycomb Hill, Montreal Mine, and PM Zone) and the two associated epithermal gold prospects (Bismark Hill and the PM Zone), on the Kinkaid property (see Figure 1).
*Readers should note that grab samples are by their nature selective, and despite our best efforts may not always be representative of the true style and overall grade of mineralization.
Figure 1: Kinkaid Project claim blocks, prospects and postulated porphyry centres
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Figure 2: KJ porphyry target potassium (K/Th) radiometric map and mineral showings
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Photo 1: Brecciated "B Veins" with secondary copper minerals forming
the centre line, KJ porphyry target
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Geological Discussion of Kinkaid Property Porphyry Targets
Five possible porphyry copper-gold centres have now been identified on the Kinkaid claim block in addition to a developing target on the nearby KIN claims (see Figure 1). These centres have been defined by a series of geological and geophysical features as follows:
Numerous historic, small-scale mines and trenches, frequently with adjacent strong sericitic alteration, tend to be clustered together in roughly circular areas. The majority of these mines exploited copper and gold-rich veins plus or minus high levels of silver, lead, zinc, antinomy, mercury and barite. The strong correlation of gold and copper values is highly suggestive of an intrusive, magmatic source such as a porphyry and the elevated antimony, barite and mercury is indicative of local epithermal overprints at shallow levels in the system;
Prominent discoloured, roughly circular areas up to 1.4 km across surround some clusters of the old mine workings. This discolouration is caused at least in part by visible iron-stained sericite alteration zones as much as several hundred metres across in some cases. Sericite, a potassium-rich mica, is a common alteration mineral in a number of mineralizing systems, including the upper portions of porphyry copper deposits;
The sericitic alteration is clearly detectable by Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) satellite imagery within some of the porphyry target areas although the "desert varnish" coating the rocks in many areas appears to locally mask its signature and causes a patchy SWIR response;
The helicopter-borne radiometric survey completed in May 2026 detected well defined potassium anomalies coincident with the KJ (Figure 2) and Bismark Hill - Southern Barite targets, as well as partially developed anomalies elsewhere. These anomalous levels of potassium are believed to be due to the sericitic alteration;
Alteration minerals such as epidote, actinolite and magnetite have been mapped around some of the porphyry targets and are currently being analysed as possible vectors to the centre of the systems by an MSc. student;
The distinctive alteration assemblage found adjacent to copper-gold showings (Photo 2) within the KJ target area is a potentially significant indication of a porphyry alteration system. Detailed follow-up work is planned in this area.
Photo 2: Chrysocolla and other copper minerals coating a sample near the "B" vein location on the KJ claims
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QA/QC
Rock samples reported herein were a mix of chip and grab samples considered generally representative of the various old mine dumps, veins and outcrops being sampled. The samples collected in the 2026 program and discussed in this document were submitted to the Standards Council of Canada ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited Bureau Veritas laboratory in Reno, Nevada and Vancouver, BC. A rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented in the form of blanks and Certified Reference Material standards inserted at every 10th position in the sample series. The assay results of these standards and blanks have been within the acceptable ranges.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Oreterra Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in northwest Ontario and has led the teams conducting all of the Company's field work at Kinkaid.
About Oreterra Metals Corp.
Oreterra Metals Corp. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on copper and gold. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the most significant of which is the large-scale Trek South prospect, only recently revealed by glacial ice melt, located adjacent to the southeast of Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek project. Drilling at Trek South is now underway, focused within the approximately 1 X 1.6 km wide footprint of porphyry-style alteration, mineralization and Cu-Au-Ag +/- Te and W metal values exposed and sampled in bare bedrock at surface, and testing into the underlying induced polarization, magnetic and magneto-telluric anomalies. In addition, the first significant exploration work since 2007 is now underway at Oreterra's JW porphyry prospect, located 6 km northwest of Galore Creek.
Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Cu-Ag workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Oreterra also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC. (Technical presentations on each of the Kinkaid, Scossa and Lundmark-Akow Lake properties, authored by J. Biczok, P.Geo, are available at https://www.oreterra.com/investors).
For further information please visit www.oreterra.com or contact:
|Kevin M. Keough
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 613 622-1916
Email: kkeough@oreterra.com
|Stephen Burega
President
Tel: 647 515-3734
Email: sburega@oreterra.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
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