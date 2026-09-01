Angkor Resources Reports Visual Copper Mineralization In 2026 Drill Core From Andong BOR License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 1, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces preliminary geological observations from the logging of diamond drill core completed during the first phase of 2026 drill program at the Thmei North ("TN") target on the Andong Bor mineral exploration license in Cambodia (see Angkor Resources DRILLS INITIAL PROGRAM AT ANDONG BOR COPPER-GOLD TARGET, CAMBODIA Angkor Resources Corp.. The Company is currently splitting the 2026 drill core in preparation for sending samples to ALS in Phnom Penh for analysis.
OBSERVARTIONS AT A GLANCE
- The best copper mineralization in the Andong Bor core is hosted by metasedimentary rocks.
- Assay values from the feldspar porphyry intrusive rocks are mostly at or below 2,000 parts per million (ppm) copper; values increase dramatically in proximity to the highly reactive wall rock.
- Visually significant copper mineralization was observed as chalcopyrite occupying fractures in the metasedimentary rocks, and as ‘B' and ‘D' veins in the intrusive rocks.
- The structural relationship between the intrusive rock and the host sedimentary rock has now been revealed for the first time: contacts are very steep, from 70 to 80 degrees.
- Hole AB26-012D cored pyrite-dominant mineralization frequently downdip for the first 200 meters from the surface, suggesting the possibility of gold mineralization.
Figure 1 Semi massive pyrite in core, which is a first in our drilling to date.
The Andong Bor license is 100.28 square kilometers and straddles Oddar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey provinces. Thmei North is located on relatively flat farmland and is defined by an approximately one-square-kilometer copper-in-auger-soil anomaly. The three new holes (ABDDH26-010 to -012) are visually similar to previously drilled holes and should return similar analytical results.
THMEI NORTH — COPPER HOSTED IN THE METASEDIMENTARY ROCKS
Visually, it is clear that the best copper mineralization in the Andong Bor diamond drill core is hosted by the metasedimentary rocks. Although the feldspar porphyry intrusive rocks can host copper porphyry style mineralization, such as ‘B' and ‘D' style veins and disseminations, the values from assay to date are mostly at or below 2,000 ppm copper. In proximity to the highly reactive wall rock, assay values increase dramatically. These are the observations made by examining the diamond drill holes from the 2016 drill program.
The drilling in 2026 was designed to better intersect the north-south trending, steeply east dipping bands of intrusive dikes and highly reactive metasedimentary rock. The drilling did this quite successfully, resulting in some visually significant copper mineralization in the form of chalcopyrite occupying fractures in the metasedimentary rocks, and both ‘B' and ‘D' veins in the intrusive rocks.
Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration, comments: "Visually it is clear that the best copper mineralization in this core is hosted by the metasedimentary rocks. The intrusive can carry porphyry style mineralization — the ‘B' and ‘D' veins and the disseminations are there — but assays to date from the intrusive are mostly at or below 2,000 ppm copper. In proximity to the highly reactive wall rock, the values increase dramatically. That is exactly what these holes were designed to intersect, and the core we are splitting now looks very much like the holes we have drilled before."
Figure 2 map of latest drill locations, to the west of previous holes and drilling towards the east.
STEEP CONTACTS AND GROUND PREPARATION
The structural relationship between the intrusive rock and the host sedimentary rock was not revealed in the previous drilling (ABDDH16-005, -006, -007 and -008), as all the contacts were faulted or there was poor core recovery at those sites. The 2026 drilling has now shown that the contacts are very steep — from 70 to 80 degrees. Mineralization within the sediments is both disseminated and along fractures parallel to these contacts. This implies significant ground preparation pre intrusion and mineralization.
HOLE AB26-012D — PYRITE AND A POSSIBLE GOLD SIGNATURE
Hole AB26-012D was testing the western boundaries of the copper mineralization, approximately 150 metres further east of any previously drilled hole and well within the greater than one square kilometre copper-in-auger-soil anomaly. Preliminary observation suggests poor copper mineralization, although abundant pyrite-dominant mineralization suggests the possibility of gold mineralization, as it does descriptively resemble other gold targets in the Loei Fold Belt. Dominant pyrite mineralization is frequent for 200 metres from surface. This could be a different phase of the same mineralizing event, or an entirely different event.
Ouellette adds: "The third hole is a different story. There is very little copper in it, but there is a great deal of pyrite — frequently for the first 200 metres from surface — and it descriptively resembles other gold targets in the Loei Fold Belt. It could be a different phase of the same mineralizing event, or an entirely different event. The assays will tell us which."
OPERATIONS
Core from the first phase of the 2026 program is being logged, photographed and split at the Company's core facility, with samples dispatched to ALS in Phnom Penh for analysis. Results will be reported as they are received and interpreted.
NEXT STEPS
Next steps will continue to find the boundaries of the copper mineralization both on Thmei North and also on Thmei South, which remains largely unexplored. Thmei South is located roughly three kilometres to the south of Thmei North and requires further auger soil geochemistry to extend the existing copper geochemical anomaly and determine its full extent. The second phase of the Thmei North drill program and activity on Thmei South will continue in 2027, once the fields are dry and the crops have been harvested.
QUALIFIED PERSON:
Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.
ABOUT Angkor Resources Corp.
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource explorer and developer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The Company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. Co., Ltd., currently holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The license covers an area of approximately 4095 square kilometers. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as a nation with its own oil and gas resources. The Company completed 2D-seismic in 2025 and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones. The Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first privately financed onshore exploratory oil and gas wells under a Production Sharing Contract.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to oil and gas risks of the seismic interpretation uncertainty and the preliminary nature of structural closure estimates; drilling risk and the absence of a drilled well on the Concession; reservoir and fluid uncertainty; PSC compliance obligations and the risk of relinquishment for non-performance; oil price exposure; and Cambodia-specific sovereign and regulatory risk.
As well, additional uncertainties on the mineral projects exist regarding the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing.
Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements
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