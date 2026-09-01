Apollo Silver Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Steven Thomas Appointed CFO Effective September 1, 2026
Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF) announces the appointment of Steven Thomas as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Thomas succeeds Chris Cairns, CPA, CA, who is stepping down on the same date to pursue another opportunity.
In connection with his appointment as CFO, Mr. Thomas has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, including his roles as Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective August 31, 2026. Jocelyn Thompson has been appointed Lead Independent Director, and Jackie Przybylowski has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee.
"Steve brings decades of financial leadership to the position, including his experience as CFO of Torex Gold Resources ("Torex") in Mexico, and will be instrumental in assisting the Company in advancing its two world-class assets," said Colin Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mr. Cairns will remain with the Company in a transitional role through September 2026 to assist with the CFO handover. I want to thank Chris for his contribution to Apollo Silver and wish him every success going forward."
About Steven Thomas
Mr. Thomas brings more than 30 years of international corporate finance experience, including 15 years as Chief Financial Officer of large, intermediate and junior mining companies. He was most recently the CFO of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., and has previously served as CFO of Torex, operator of the Morelos Gold Property in Guerrero, Mexico, CFO of Canadian Operations of Goldcorp Inc., and CFO of De Beers Canada Inc. Mr. Thomas has deep financial management, accounting, regulatory and governance experience, and has served as a director and Audit Committee Chair of Apollo Silver since 2021. Mr. Thomas stepped down from his position with Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. effective August 31, 2026.
ABOUT Apollo Silver Corp.
Apollo Silver is advancing the second largest undeveloped primary silver project in the U.S. The Calico Silver Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement ("CRD") deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced management team, Apollo Silver is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.
Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Colin Sutherland
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Email: info@apollosilver.com
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the anticipated contributions of the incoming CFO, the composition and functioning of the Board of Directors and its committees following the departure of Mr. Thomas and the Company's future plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of silver, gold, barite and zinc; the demand for silver, gold and barite; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.