Steve Penny: Silver, Gold, Uranium — Price Targets and My Strategy

Steve Penny, founder of SilverChartist.com, explains why he currently has a bullish outlook for gold, silver and platinum, as well as uranium.

“The reaction to the next deflationary impulse is what I believe ultimately sends silver up towards triple digits, gold up towards north of US$10,000 (per ounce),” he explained.

