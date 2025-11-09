Steve Penny: Silver, Gold, Uranium — Price Targets and My Strategy
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"I do see a deflationary impulse coming, probably in the next 12 months if I had to put a timeline on it,” said Steve Penny of SilverChartist.com.
Steve Penny, founder of SilverChartist.com, explains why he currently has a bullish outlook for gold, silver and platinum, as well as uranium.
“The reaction to the next deflationary impulse is what I believe ultimately sends silver up towards triple digits, gold up towards north of US$10,000 (per ounce),” he explained.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.