Video

Steve Penny: Silver, Gold, Uranium — Price Targets and My Strategyplay icon
Silver Investing

Steve Penny: Silver, Gold, Uranium — Price Targets and My Strategy

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 09, 2025 10:00PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

"I do see a deflationary impulse coming, probably in the next 12 months if I had to put a timeline on it,” said Steve Penny of SilverChartist.com.

Steve Penny, founder of SilverChartist.com, explains why he currently has a bullish outlook for gold, silver and platinum, as well as uranium.

“The reaction to the next deflationary impulse is what I believe ultimately sends silver up towards triple digits, gold up towards north of US$10,000 (per ounce),” he explained.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

John Feneck, gold bars.
Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, "Special Situations" — 7 Stocks to Play These Metals

Rich Checkan, gold bars.
Silver Investing

Rich Checkan: Silver to Outpace Gold in 2026, Use This Dip to Buy

Lobo Tiggre, copper bars.
Copper Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Copper is My Highest-Confidence 2026 Trade, Uranium is Runner-Up

Trigg Minerals Managing Director Andre Booyzen.
Critical Minerals Investing

Trigg Minerals Poised for 2027 Production as Push for Domestic Critical Minerals Supply Heightens

Thian Chew, CEO of Invion
Pharmaceutical Investing

New Deal Could Spark Invion’s Entry into Pet Cancer Market, CEO Says

Mark Hancock, managing director at CuFe.
Resource Investing

CuFe Sizes Up "High-grade" Bismuth Resource at Tennant Creek Project

Up next

Adrian Day, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Adrian Day: Gold Far from Top, Two Triggers for Next Price Move

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 06, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold's price pullback, saying he currently sees no evidence of a top.

"It's perfectly normal in middle of a bull market to have a significant correction. This really isn't even a correction yet, let's not forget that. This is just a pullback," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Rick Rule, mine site. play icon
Gold Investing

Rick Rule: Gold Strategy, Oil Stocks I Own, "Sure Money" in Uranium

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 06, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, recently sold 25 percent of his junior gold stocks, redeploying the funds into physical gold, as well as Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM).

In addition to those large gold companies, he also bought oil stocks.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Brien Lundin, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodNov 05, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his outlook for gold and silver as prices continue to consolidate.

"At the end of this cycle, I've long predicted that we're going to get to a US$6,000 to US$8,000 (per ounce) price range, whenever that may happen — I hope it takes years from now," he said about gold.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Correction — When to Buy, What's Nextplay icon
Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Correction — When to Buy, What's Next

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 30, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, weighs in on the pullback in gold and silver prices, sharing where the floors could be for both precious metals.

In his view, the correction is healthy and will lead to higher levels in the future.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocketplay icon
Gold Investing

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 29, 2025
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon.

He also shares his bullish outlook for silver.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

More News