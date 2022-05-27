Company News Investing News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") today announced first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Randy Ko, Hempsana's CEO commented: "During the first quarter of 2022 we extended our cannabinoid portfolio with the commercialization of cannabigerol ("CBG") with plans to commercialize cannabinol ("CBN") in Q2. We also advanced our contract manufacturing business by signing commercial agreements with several leading brands. With our first OCS product launch of the UfeelU branded CBG cannabis extract expected in May, we are seeing growing interest from brands looking to leverage our rare cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities and unique curated product formulations."

Operational Highlights:

  • Completion of our first commercial run of CBG
  • Increased Production Utilization to 90%, compared to 65% during Q3
  • Processed 3940+ kgs of Biomass
  • Processed 350+ kgs of Full Spectrum Crude (THC/CBD)
  • Processed 220+ kgs of Distillate (THC/CBD/CBG)
  • Processed 60+ kgs of Isolate (CBD/CBG)

Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $354,855 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This represents a 321% quarter over quarter increase over Q4 2021's revenues of $84,351.
  • Net loss and comprehensive loss were $242,375 in Q1 2022 compared to a net loss of $746,496 in Q1 2021.
  • Net loss per share was $(0.01) in Q1 2022, compared to $(0.04) in Q1 2021.
  • The lower net loss in 2022 reflects lower investor relations costs compared to 2021.

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

The Company's business involves the manufacturing of cannabis derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including vapeables, topical creams and infused consumables. Hempsana's Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company with access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally.

Additional Information

For additional information regarding Hempsana, please contact:

Randy Ko
Director and Chief Executive Officer
T: (647) 255-8849
E: randy@Hempsana.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the business and operations of the Company. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the state of the regulatory environment. Please refer to the Company's public record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hempsana CSE:HMPS Cannabis Investing
HMPS:CC
Hempsana

Hempsana

Overview

Despite unexpected challenges faced in 2020, the cannabis industry continues to grow, with the global cannabis edibles market alone expected to generate approximately USD $11,564 Million by 2025.

An integral component of the cannabis edibles market is cannabis extracts, which refer to a variety of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products processed from cannabis flowers into a concentrated form. These products allow consumers to ingest cannabis.

Keep reading... Show less
HEMPSANA Announces Q4 and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

HEMPSANA Announces Q4 and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") today announced fourth quarter and annual financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
Hempsana and GAMA Sign Agreement to Bring Caviar Gold, Ice Cube, Jay & Silent Bob Branded Pre-Rolls and Moon Rocks to Canada and International Markets

Hempsana and GAMA Sign Agreement to Bring Caviar Gold, Ice Cube, Jay & Silent Bob Branded Pre-Rolls and Moon Rocks to Canada and International Markets

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and manufacturing of Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce with GAMA Corp (" GAMA ") a contract manufacturing agreement with Caviar Gold Brand to bring the original infused and the only patented brand in the world pre-roll cones and moon rocks to the Canadian and International Markets for both the recreational and medical market.

Keep reading... Show less
Hempsana Signs Partnership with GAMA Corp to Launch New Product Offerings and Brands

Hempsana Signs Partnership with GAMA Corp to Launch New Product Offerings and Brands

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is delighted to announce that it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with GAMA Corp (" GAMA ") to co-manufacture and distribute new products and well recognized brands from the United States to the Canadian and International Markets for both recreational and medicinal use.

Keep reading... Show less
Hempsana Partners with 6Pak Solutions and NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting

Hempsana Partners with 6Pak Solutions and NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and manufacturing of Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce a trilateral partnership with NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting Corp. and 6Pak Solutions Inc. This partnership will provide full turnkey solutions to brands and licensed producers looking to launch cannabis products to the Canadian cannabis market and help them navigate through many of the go-to-market challenges that are faced in launching products including but not limited to:

Keep reading... Show less
Hempsana Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Barbados and Caribbean Market

Hempsana Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Barbados and Caribbean Market

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR
DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce that Hempsana has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc.(" Dreamdos ") to supply its premium medical cannabis products. Dreamdos is applying for its license to sell, distribute and import medical cannabis products in the Barbados market. Hempsana expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon Dreamdos receiving its updated licensing.

Keep reading... Show less

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today that it has amended the terms of its previously announced bought deal financing. Under the amended terms, a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets, have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 61.2 million units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of US$2.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$150.0 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$3.20 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Keep reading... Show less

Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 Financial Results

Company Advances Premium Brand Driven Strategy, Laying a Foundation for Long-Term Sustainable Growth and Profitability

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 . All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Introduces Endless Coast Cannabis-Infused Seltzers in Massachusetts

Company's first beverage offering is formulated with botanical extracts and fast-acting nanotechnology

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced the launch of Endless Coast Cannabis-Infused Seltzers, a highly sociable line of low-calorie, low-sugar and low-carb beverages which will be available tomorrow at Curaleaf dispensaries in Massachusetts .

Keep reading... Show less
AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational markets, is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and nine-months ended March 31, 2022 . All figures reported in Canadian dollars.

Keep reading... Show less
wine tasting at table

Are Tobacco and Alcohol Firms Still Interested in Cannabis?

An analyst with experience overseeing tobacco and alcohol players believes there’s no doubt these companies want a piece of the cannabis pie, but told the Investing News Network (INN) that they are unsure of the best approach after previous blunders.

Shane MacGuill is the global lead of nicotine and cannabis with Euromonitor International, a strategic market research company evaluating the European territory, a burgeoning arena for cannabis.

The expert explained that his client base looks to the firm for periodically updated data-based reports. Some of those clients include consumer packaged goods (CPG) and fast-moving consumer goods companies.

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Expands New Jersey Adult-Use Sales to Edgewater Park Dispensary

Curaleaf began serving New Jersey adult-use customers at its Bellmawr location in April

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, will begin adult-use sales at its Edgewater Park, New Jersey dispensary on May 25 . Located at 4237 US-130, Curaleaf Edgewater Park is now the Company's second location to sell adult-use cannabis in the Garden State.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×