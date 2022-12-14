Helium Evolution CEO Confident of Impending Helium Discovery from NAH Drilling
“The more we can produce locally or in North America, the better for us," said Greg Robb, president and CEO of Helium Evolution.
Helium Evolution CEO confident of impending helium discovery from NAH drillingyoutu.be
Helium Evolution's (HEVI) (TSXV:HEVI) chief executive is confident North American Helium’s (NAH) drilling activities at HEVI’s asset in Southern Saskatchewan will yield great results that will prime the project for development.
“Part of our deal with NAH is that they're going to be drilling a number of exploration wells on our land. They also have production facilities at hand. So should they make a discovery, the idea is that it'll go to development quickly and to production quickly,” explained Greg Robb, president and CEO of HEVI.
HEVI has partnered with NAH for a farmout agreement for its land asset in Saskatchewan, offering near-term drilling catalysts that can potentially accelerate cashflow generation for HEVI without incurring upfront capital costs.
As part of the partnership terms, NAH will be drilling between five and eight wells over a period of up to 18 months, which will likely result in about 60 to 80 kilometers of new seismic, according to Robb.
“We're in the data-gathering stage of this play at this point,” he explained. “Because of the amount of data in this play … we would expect, on the exploration side, that they would hit on the order of one in three or one in four. And this is with a heavy seismic database to be drilling on. When they do get discoveries, they tend to drill three to five development wells. So of the eight wells (NAH is) going to draw for us, we're expecting a success of maybe two or three, and then development to follow up on that. And that'll keep us busy going into the second half of 2023.”
The chief executive said with current efforts by the US and Canada to onshore the production of critical elements like helium, there is a huge opportunity for the company to establish a domestic supply chain.
“The more we can produce locally or in North America, the better for us. And the US currently is about 30 percent of all helium demand,” Robb said. "With this onshoring that should only increase."
Watch the full interview with Greg Robb, president and CEO of Helium Evolution.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Helium Evolution in order to help investors learn more about the company. Helium Evolution is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Helium Evolution and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
