- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Grid Battery Metals Gears Up for Nickel Project Spin Off
“We've recently updated the 43-101 report for the nickel project with regards to the spin out. The plan will be, in the first calendar quarter, to affect the spin out, list the company, raise additional capital and then have that project fully funded,” Grid Battery Metals President and CEO Tim Fernback said.
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2) announced the fourth phase of exploration plans for its nickel project in BC, which will be carried out by its planned spin-out company and wholly owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals.
According to President and CEO Tim Fernback, the company’s plan to spin out the nickel project is a win-win for shareholders, who will have two public companies essentially for the price of one.
“With our success in lithium mining, we really want to bifurcate that company so that the nickel project gets its due and gets its specific resources applied to it. That's why we're spinning out the nickel project. Each current Grid shareholder will get a proportionate share in that project going forward at no additional cost,” Fernback explained.
“There's about C$300,000 worth of work that we want to finish off the fourth phase of our exploration there. Once we've done that, then we'll go into more of a drilling program," he added.
Grid Battery Metals' nickel project in BC consists of five claim blocks in three groups — Hard Nickel Center, Hard Nickel 3 and Hard Nickel South — in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, close to FPX Nickel's (TSXV:FPX,OTCQB:FPOCF) Decar project and Baptiste deposit.
Watch the full interview with Grid Battery Metals President and CEO Tim Fernback above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Grid Battery Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Grid Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Grid Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Outlook Reports
Featured Nickel Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2015.41
|-1.03
|Silver
|22.77
|+0.10
|Copper
|3.87
|-0.02
|Oil
|75.43
|+0.34
|Heating Oil
|2.67
|+0.02
|Natural Gas
|2.75
|+0.11
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.