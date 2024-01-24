Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Badge
Grid Battery Metals
Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada
Nickel Investing

Grid Battery Metals Gears Up for Nickel Project Spin Off

Nickel Investing
Grid Battery Metals Gears Up for Nickel Project Spin Off

“We've recently updated the 43-101 report for the nickel project with regards to the spin out. The plan will be, in the first calendar quarter, to affect the spin out, list the company, raise additional capital and then have that project fully funded,” Grid Battery Metals President and CEO Tim Fernback said.

Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2) announced the fourth phase of exploration plans for its nickel project in BC, which will be carried out by its planned spin-out company and wholly owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals.

According to President and CEO Tim Fernback, the company’s plan to spin out the nickel project is a win-win for shareholders, who will have two public companies essentially for the price of one.

“With our success in lithium mining, we really want to bifurcate that company so that the nickel project gets its due and gets its specific resources applied to it. That's why we're spinning out the nickel project. Each current Grid shareholder will get a proportionate share in that project going forward at no additional cost,” Fernback explained.

“There's about C$300,000 worth of work that we want to finish off the fourth phase of our exploration there. Once we've done that, then we'll go into more of a drilling program," he added.

Grid Battery Metals' nickel project in BC consists of five claim blocks in three groups — Hard Nickel Center, Hard Nickel 3 and Hard Nickel South — in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, close to FPX Nickel's (TSXV:FPX,OTCQB:FPOCF) Decar project and Baptiste deposit.

Watch the full interview with Grid Battery Metals President and CEO Tim Fernback above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF,FWB:NMK2). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Grid Battery Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Grid Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Grid Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

tsxv stocksotcqb stocksnickel stocksnickel explorationtsxv:cellnickel investinglithium investinglithium stockslithium explorationNickel Investing
The Conversation (0)
Grid Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Grid Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

