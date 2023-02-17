Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Green River Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 3228, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Visit Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) at Booth #3228 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is an exploration company headquartered in Edmonton, AB Canada and the company operates out of an 8000 sq. ft. building in Quesnel, BC where they have their flagship Quesnel Nickel Project.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Green River Gold Corp.
Pearson Little
780-993-2193
sales@greenrivergold.ca
greenrivergold.com

Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for hole WK-22-07 drilled to a depth of 93.3 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the 42nd hole drilled on the project to date and ended in mineralization. The assay results are presented in Table 1 below:

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is excited to announce that for the first time the Company will be exhibiting at three major Canadian mining shows. The Company would like to cordially invite you to visit us at any of the three upcoming events.

  1. Association for Mineral Exploration (AME Roundup) in Vancouver, BC on January 25 and 26, 2023 - find us at booth #1525.

About the AME Roundup Conference

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for hole WK-22-06 drilled to a depth of 128 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the deepest hole drilled on the project to date and it ended in mineralization. The hole was drilled using a portable Winkie drill and the drill reached its capacity at 128 meters. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. Another 6 drill holes are planned for this Winter.

Further to its news releases dated November 2, 2022 and December 9, 2022, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Offering") and the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Unit Offering").

Final Closing of Flow-Through Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results on Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for 9 of 17 shallow backpack drill holes drilled on Zone 2 of the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. Green River has also received assay results for the first 2 of 4 deeper holes drilled with a Winkie drill on Zone 2 to date. Drilling continues and another 6 holes are planned to be drilled this Winter. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. XRF scan results for the two most recent drill holes are presented in Table 2. Assay results for those two most recently drilled deeper holes are pending.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has filed and been receipted for a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with its bought deal offering of (i) 7,462,500 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.77 per Common Share and (ii) 1,748,300 common shares issued as "flow-through shares" (the "Flow-Through Shares") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) at a price of $2.86 per Flow-Through Share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $18,208,763 (the "Offering"), as further described in the news release of the Company dated February 8, 2023 . In connection with the Offering, the Company has entered into an underwriting agreement with Scotia Capital Inc. Inc., as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, together with a syndicate of underwriters including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce it has submitted applications to expand the highly prospective Nuevo Tintillo property package in the Andalusia Region of Spain. The applications have been accepted by local authorities and posted to the government web site. Recent field mapping and sampling programs by Emerita Geologists have confirmed Emerita's interpretation of the Nuevo Tintillo regional geologic environment and its stratigraphic similarity to adjacent properties hosting large base metal deposits. The additional land package under application is on trend with many of the recently identified target areas on the existing Nuevo Tintillo property and more than doubles the size of Emerita's mineral rights in the eastern part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. When the land application process is finalized, Emerita's Nuevo Tintillo holdings will be approximately 14,500 hectares which is an increase from the current 6,875 hectares. Nuevo Tintillo has seen little modern exploration despite its location in one of the oldest know mining districts on earth. Evidence of small-scale artisanal workings exist throughout the Nuevo Tintillo property but there is no record of modern exploration.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its audited annual consolidated October 31, 2022 financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

All the Company's subsidiaries are wholly owned.

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 17, 2023 , the securities of Buzz Capital 2 Inc. will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 10, 2022 announcing that the Company would not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2022 drill program at Boundary West, Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAN-GOW CAPITAL INC. ("GOWC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

