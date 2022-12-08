Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results on Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for 9 of 17 shallow backpack drill holes drilled on Zone 2 of the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. Green River has also received assay results for the first 2 of 4 deeper holes drilled with a Winkie drill on Zone 2 to date. Drilling continues and another 6 holes are planned to be drilled this Winter. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. XRF scan results for the two most recent drill holes are presented in Table 2. Assay results for those two most recently drilled deeper holes are pending.

Table 1. Assaying Results from Lab

Hole NumberMeters Drilled Nickel Average %Chromium Average %Cobalt Average %Magnesium Average %
FCD-22-01From 0 to 5.90.1740.1740.01120.5
FCD-22-02From 0 to 2.00.1910.2520.01121.8
FCD-22-03From 0 to 3.00.1770.1960.01021.4
FCD-22-04From 0 to 5.30.1740.1900.01019.3
FCD-22-07From 0 to 5.90.1900.1710.01122.1
FCD-22-12From 0 to 3.90.1800.2150.01021.0
FCD-22-14From 0 to 4.40.1740.1680.01121.2
FCD-22-16From 0 to 7.00.1880.1950.01121.5
FCD-22-17From 0 to 4.50.1940.1620.01121.4
WK-22-01From 0 to 50,00.1790.1300.00919.6
WK-22-02From 0 to 79.00.1770.1380.00920.1
Weighted
Average		170.9 Total
Meters		 0.179 0.148 0.010 20.2

 

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River Gold Corp. comments "We are very pleased to see the continuation and consistency of the results in the deepest holes we have drilled so far on the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. Every hole we have drilled on Zone 1 and now on Zone 2 has encountered nickel, chromium, cobalt and magnesium from surface. With the size of the Deep Purple target estimated at over 6 square kilometers, if the mineralized zone continues at depth, it could add up to significant tonnage. We are excited to continue with the exploration program."

XRF results for the two most recent drill holes are presented in Table 2. Assay results for the two most recently drilled deeper holes are pending. The drill core was delivered to the Company's facility in Quesnel and was scanned with an XRF analyzer. Drill hole WK-22-03 was tested to a depth of 75.0 meters. The average nickel content from surface to the end of the hole is 0.2439%. Drill hole WK-22-06 was tested to a depth of 129.2 meters. From surface to 8.2 meters the Company drilled through glacial till until encountering bedrock. From 8.2 meters to the hole bottom, the average nickel content was 0.2093%. (Table 2)

Table 2. Winkie Drill Hole XRF Results

Hole NumberMeters Drilled and Tested with XRF ScannerNickel Average
%		Chromium Average
%
WK-22-03From 0 to 75.00.24390.1435
WK-22-06From 0 to 129.20.20930.1386

 

Note: The XRF data is taken as point values and will not represent the true grade of the samples assayed. The elemental data is highly dependent on the location of which the beam intersects the rock. The device used to take the data points is an Olympus Vanta C Series handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and produces a beam spot diameter of up to 3mm. It is designed to achieve laboratory-quality results in the field and provides rapid and accurate elemental analysis and testing.

Zone 2 is located approximately 8 kilometers southeast of Zone 1 which was drilled by Green River in the Winter of 2021 and Spring of 2022. Both zones are large outcrops that are located within the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly consisting of nickel, chromium, cobalt, magnesium, and talc mineralization. The entire Deep Purple magnetic anomaly has a linear length of 14 kilometers with an approximate area of 6.63 square kilometers (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/147303_8ae91fd76424c864_002.jpg

Figure 1. Zone 1 and Zone 2 on The Deep Purple Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/147303_8ae91fd76424c864_002full.jpg

Hole WK-22-03 was drilled vertically from the same drill collar as hole WK-22-02. The drill core from WK-22-03 has been sent to Base Metallurgical Laboratory in Kamloops for a scoping level metallurgical analysis involving hardness and grindability and to assess the metallurgical performance of samples using conventional flotation processes. The data will be used to help guide the selection of metallurgical testing to develop a viable recovery process.

Nickel on the property is hosted in ultramafic rocks, mainly black phaneritic peridotite, belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane (Crooked Amphibolite). The peridotite exhibits intense serpentine alteration and strong brecciation. Sulfides in the core are made up of disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, and pentlandite. The Slide Mountain Terrane overlies metasediments (limestone and sandstone) belonging to the Ramos Succession of the Barkerville Terrane. The Ramos Succession of the Barkerville Terrane was intersected at 75.0 meters in hole WK-22-03. Hole WK-22-06 was drilled on the east side of the drilling pattern, with a -60 degree dip for 129.2 meters. Hole WK-22-06 did not intersect the Ramos Succession.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/147303_8ae91fd76424c864_003.jpg

Figure 2 Zone 2 Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/147303_8ae91fd76424c864_003full.jpg

Quality Assurance, Quality Control:

An AQTK or 35.5 mm (1 3/8 in) diameter core barrel was used for the 2022 Winkie diamond drill program at the Quesnel Nickel and Talc Property. The drill stem dip and azimuth were orientated at each collar location by a qualified geologist prior to drilling. Core samples were generally selected between 0.5 and 1.5-meter intervals, depending on identified lithology and mineralization style. The core was cut in half with a diamond core saw, with half of the core placed in sample bags and the remaining half securely retained in core boxes at the Green River's office in Quesnel. Standard samples and blanks (CDN-BL-10) were systematically inserted into each batch of samples at regular intervals. The standard samples include high-grade (CDN-ME-2001) and low-grade (CDN-PGMS-29) nickel samples purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories in Langley, British Columbia. The core samples placed in sealed bags were shipped directly to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Kamloops, British Columbia. The Actlabs preparation procedure included crushing the entire sample to 80% passing 2 millimeters, riffle splitting 250 grams, and pulverizing the split to 95% passing 105 micrometers. Base metal analyses are determined using the four-acid digestion method with an ICP-OES finish. Analytical results are verified with the application of industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) Procedures. Activation Laboratories Ltd. has an ISO 17025 certificate.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147303

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Update on Exploration at the Kymar Silver Project. Assay Results from Grab Samples Includes 8.17 Oz per Ton Silver, 8880 ppm Copper, 1110 ppm Zinc, and 0.704% Lead

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Update on Exploration at the Kymar Silver Project. Assay Results from Grab Samples Includes 8.17 Oz per Ton Silver, 8880 ppm Copper, 1110 ppm Zinc, and 0.704% Lead

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following information regarding exploration activities at its Kymar Silver Project which is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. . The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/144468_ad18294384580aa5_002.jpg

Figure 1 Delphine Mine Adit

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Updated Information Regarding Mineralogy on the Area of Talc Alteration on Zone 1 of the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Updated Information Regarding Mineralogy on the Area of Talc Alteration on Zone 1 of the Quesnel Nickel Project

 Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following information regarding the mineralogy at its Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Zone 1 is an outcrop covering an area of approximately 1.5 square kilometers of the 14 linear kilometer Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. Zone 1 was the subject of a drill program in the Winter of 2021 and Spring of 2022. That drill program confirmed the presence of an area of intense talc alteration which had been previously identified and studied in the 1980's. The drill program also identified the presence of anomalous amounts of nickel, chromium and magnesium along with the talc. The particular area that was targeted with the drilling was the subject of an exploration program designed to assess the potential for a commercial talc deposit in the 1980's. That earlier exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986, [1]

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $140,000.00 (the "Unit Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("4-Year Warrant"). Each 4-Year Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 4 years following the closing of the Unit Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to acceleration provisions (as set out below).

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Its Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date at Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project, Including 0.355% Nickel over 7 Meters and Individual XRF Readings as High as 1.94% Nickel

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Its Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date at Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project, Including 0.355% Nickel over 7 Meters and Individual XRF Readings as High as 1.94% Nickel

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The Company has completed its first two deeper holes of a planned program of ten drill holes in Zone 2. Zone 2 is located approximately 8 kilometers southeast of Zone 1, which is already known to contain nickel, chromium, magnesium and talc, based on previous drilling. Zone 2 consists of a bedrock outcrop covering an area over 1 square kilometer. Both Zone 1 and Zone 2 are located along the 14 kilometer long Deep Purple magnetic anomaly.

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Formation of an Advisory Board and the Addition of Its First Member, John K. Davies

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Formation of an Advisory Board and the Addition of Its First Member, John K. Davies

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to welcome John K. Davies to the Green River team as the inaugural member of the Company's new Advisory Board.

Mr. Davies spent thirty-five years in the private investment management, capital financing, and risk management sectors. From the early 1980's, as a representative for highly prestigious brokerage and commodity firms, Mr. Davies established a bar of excellence for managing client funds and developing innovative hedging approaches for multinational firms.

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

This news release supersedes the news release disseminated earlier on December 7, 2022 (the "Original Release"). There was a clerical error in the Original Release which stated that the intercept from Drill Hole LR038 was "West" of the historical drilling.  This news release has been updated to reflect that the intercept from Drill Hole LR038 is "East" of the historical drilling.  No other changes were made from the Original Release.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

Trading resumes in:

Company: StrategX Elements Corp.

Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

The Company is highly encouraged by the results to date. Drilling continues to extend the deposit east and west of the historical drilling as indicated on the longitudinal sections Figures 3 and 4 below (see also news releases dated September 30, 2022, October 13, 2022 and November 3, 2022). Figure 1 below illustrates how the surface projection of the deposit has expanded significantly relative to the projection of the historical resources. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, notes: "Given the increasing dimensions of the lenses in longitudinal section and plan, we anticipate an increase in tonnes relative to the historical calculation. Keep in mind, not all of the massive sulphide will be above the cut off grade so no direct comparison can be made until we complete the drill program and model the deposit. However, drills are now targeting a very important area of the deposit that hosts some of the thickest and highest grade sections based on the historical drilling and much of this area was not assayed for gold. Presently, there are approximately 60 additional drill holes between the core shack and the assay labs with results pending."

Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Shining Tree Gold Project ("Shining Tree" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district.

The Company has adopted a two-pronged approach whereby it is working both to identify new gold targets in several highly prospective and underexplored areas of the 225 km 2 land package, including ground along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ), through cost-effective grassroots prospecting methods, and to further develop drill targets at the centre of the property, including the Herrick deposit and the Ronda Mine area, through more advanced exploration. Several areas targeted as part of the current exploration program are on the grounds that Platinex acquired through recent property acquisitions.

Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

1844 Announces the Sale of the Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Announces the Sale of the Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it came to an agreement to sell its Lac Arsenault Project to Canada Gold Resources Ltd (the "Purchaser")

The Purchase Price for the Mining Claims shall be Six Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars ($600,000.00CAD) payable as follows:

