Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

Base MetalsInvesting News

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Green River Gold Corp. (CSX: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,600,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $252,000.00 (the "Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.12 per Warrant Share, subject to the acceleration provisions set out below.

If the closing price of the Company's common shares ("Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.25 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for the continued exploration drilling on the Quesnel Nickel Project.

No commissions will be paid with respect to the Offering, however, the Company may pay a cash finder's fee to certain finders of up to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 31, 2023 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159553

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River GoldCSE:CCRBase Metals Investing
CCR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

This document corrects and updates the headline for the news release issued earlier today, where it should have read, "200 Square Kilometers" instead of "20 Square Kilometers." No other changes were required in the body of the release.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District By staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. Doubles Its Land Package to over 200 Square Kilometers at Its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold Projects in the Cariboo Mining District

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its footprint in the Cariboo Mining District by staking an additional 11,110.98 hectares comprised of 7 mineral tenures at its flagship property in central British Columbia.

Green River Gold Corp. has acquired an additional 11,110.98 hectares of contiguous mineral claims to the east and southeast of the Fontaine Gold Project. Green River Gold Corp. now holds 100-percent ownership of over 20,000 contiguous hectares (200 sq km) of mineral claims at its neighbouring Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel Projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 3228, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Green River Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 3228, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Visit Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) at Booth #3228 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for hole WK-22-07 drilled to a depth of 93.3 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the 42nd hole drilled on the project to date and ended in mineralization. The assay results are presented in Table 1 below:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. to Exhibit and Display Core at the Ame Roundup Conference, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Green River Gold Corp. to Exhibit and Display Core at the Ame Roundup Conference, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is excited to announce that for the first time the Company will be exhibiting at three major Canadian mining shows. The Company would like to cordially invite you to visit us at any of the three upcoming events.

  1. Association for Mineral Exploration (AME Roundup) in Vancouver, BC on January 25 and 26, 2023 - find us at booth #1525.

About the AME Roundup Conference

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Inclusion in New Sprott Asset Management Nickel Miners ETF

FPX Nickel Announces Inclusion in New Sprott Asset Management Nickel Miners ETF

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the newly launched Sprott Asset Management LP Nickel Miners ETF (" NIKL "), a U.S.-listed ETF focused on nickel companies that are providing a critical mineral necessary for the clean energy transition.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to have met the requirements for inclusion in the new Sprott Nickel Miners ETF, representing validation of our success in advancing our PFS-stage Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia ," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Inclusion in this new nickel ETF has the potential to attract additional institutional investment into FPX and increase liquidity, as the ETF is expected to be an important benchmark for investors focused on nickel."

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territory of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en First Nation, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of our agreements with the Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c5433.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Provides Shareholder Update

Aranjin Resources Provides Shareholder Update

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") provides a shareholder update on its Mongolian projects.

The Company had a relatively quiet fourth quarter in 2022 as it considered plans for an active drilling campaign in 2023 and it has been speaking to existing shareholders and strategic investors concerning potential capital solutions for the upcoming year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec

Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate letters of intent, and one purchase agreement, all dated March 21, 2023 (the "Agreements") to acquire three separate lithium claim blocks located in Quebec

OHM Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has received commitments to over subscribe the previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $5,000,000

"Despite Challenging market conditions our Offering was extremely well received and we are pleased to advise that we will over subscribe the financing. Nisk has been such a great project to work on and our advances at Nisk are recognized by the investment community. We would like to thank both old and new shareholders for their support." Commented Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 21, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Enhances Critical Metal Exploration Potential at the O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Enhances Critical Metal Exploration Potential at the O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") has continued to identify exciting new exploration targets at the O'Connor Lake project. The Company's review of historical drill logs indicates that the extensive drill program testing zinc lead deposits at the original discovery, MWK Number 1 vein, also reported intersecting pegmatitic dykes and pegmatitic granite in multiple drill holes. Intersections of pegmatite recorded in 1952 ranged from less than half a meter to over 8 meters within the same drill holes as multi meter intercepts of the highly prospective zinclead mineralization at the "head frame" area. This pegmatitic material is present as dyke swarms or injections. No sampling was ever done to test for the presence of lithium or other "critical metals" in these rocks. As part of the proposed summer work program, Slave Lake plans to locate the old core to determine if sampling it for lithium is feasible after this length of time.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Avricore Health's HealthTab Passes 530 Locations, Adds Virus Detection

Alianza Minerals Sells Project Data for the La Estrella Property, Peru

Sirona Biochem Announces Debenture Financing

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, March 30th

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

Energy Investing

ValOre Reports High-Grade PGE Trado® Auger and Rock Assay Results from Synform Target and Provides Exploration Update for the Pedra Branca Project, Brazil

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Initiates Commissioning of Molo Graphite Mine and Appoints ESG Expert to Senior Management Team

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Reports Total Gamma Spikes as High as 8,850 cps as It Completes Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

Lithium Investing

Definitive Feasibility Study Project Update

×